A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this Thursday
Former KKK headquarters in Texas is being converted into an arts center named after the first lynching victim in Dallas
Dallas AirBnB owner under investigation for refusing to host gay couple. Should he be banned?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington ISD Event to Kick Off a Year of Kindness
Something good will happen in the Arlington ISD on Tuesday, and the hope is that impact of it will be felt for the entire year. The district along with The Kindness Campaign will host A Year of Kindness Kickoff. According to an email sent to NBC5, "free and open to...
Dallas school puts out call for stand-ins to attend event for young boys without father figures. Hundreds show up!
In order to kick off 2023 in a positive and uplifting manner, I have been searching for good news stories. One such story has gone viral this week that I would love to share with readers. The story was posted on Twitter today and has received over 2 million views as users share the amazing story.
keranews.org
New east Fort Worth mural gives Black businesses a chance to be seen
Artist Armando Castelan was up on an orange scaffolding using a paintbrush for hours on end. With each stroke of his brush, Castelan’s vision comes into shape: a mural honoring Black business in Fort Worth. The artwork is on the east-facing wall of Community Frontline’s headquarters, 2800 Yeager St. The mural is expected to be completed ahead of the start of Black Heritage Month in February.
texasstandard.org
Stained glass crafting is making a comeback, and you can take classes in North Texas
If you’ve looked at a huge stained glass window, it might be hard to imagine you could make something like that yourself. But stained glass crafting is hot now, thanks in part to TikTok. From KERA:. We all grew up hearing: be careful, don’t break the glass. But...
voiceofdenton.com
Food for all – How Denton’s food pantries are keeping the community fed and how you can help.
Right now more than 34 million Americans, including 9 million children, are food insecure, according to the USDA. That number rose during the COVID pandemic and continues to climb as the standard cost of living increases. Here in Denton, there are a number of nonprofit and volunteer organizations — such...
The world's largest, most popular dino event is coming to Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Cue the Jurassic Park music and T-Rex roars!. Dinosaur-loving Fort Worth peeps ... we have the perfect event for you coming this summer. From Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, the "world's largest, most popular dino event" is coming to the Fort Worth Convention Center with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.
Former KKK headquarters in Texas is being converted into an arts center named after the first lynching victim in Dallas
FORT WORTH, Texas - An abandoned, Texas-based KKK headquarters is being converted into an arts center after being purchased by a non-profit coalition. The building, now owned by Transform 1012 N. Main St, will be named after Fred Rouse, the first lynching victim in Dallas.
fortworthreport.org
‘It was something very emotional’: All-Western Stock Show Parade takes over downtown
Thirty-year-old Gustavo Gonzalez was overcome with emotion as he played the tambora drum while spectators cheered for his band, Banda La Tremenda NG, on Jan. 14 at the All-Western Stock Show Parade in downtown Fort Worth. Gonzalez began playing the tambora drum with the band of 17 musicians about 10...
wbap.com
How to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in DFW
DFW (WBAP/KLIF) – Several events are taking place across Dallas-Ft. Worth to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legislation was passed 40 years ago making this a federal holiday. Many cities held events over the weekend. A list of Monday events is below. In Arlington a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gift From Conservative Christian Patriot Mobile to Grapevine Police Sparks Backlash
A brief Facebook post appeared innocuous. The Grapevine Police Department thanked a local company for gifting its staff a pizza party, adding that it was “blessed to have their support and encouragement.”. But the gift, made by the Christian conservative Patriot Mobile cellphone company, caused an outcry on social...
dallasexpress.com
Local Org Gives RVs to Homeless Vets
Operation Texas Strong, a DFW nonprofit, is collecting donated RVs that are then refurbished and given to homeless veterans. The non-profit organization, based in Weatherford, is run by Bobby and Peggy Crutsinger. The Crutsingers communicate with social workers to determine a set of criteria that homeless veterans must meet to...
fwtx.com
Updated: 15 Best Brunch Spots in Fort Worth
With a new year dawning, we thought it would be fun to update our list of 15 must-try brunch spots in Funkytown. Resolutions be damned, we know you like to sleep in and crave both savory and sweet cuisine before your mid-morning workout or all-day TV binge. So, here is our updated list of places you can get your midmorning meal fix.
fox4news.com
Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes
PLANO, Texas - Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage. Jose Gonzalez, Melba Gaitan and Libardo Soto are all natives of Columbia. Police said they broke into more than a dozen homes in Plano and other North...
keranews.org
Dallas Theater Center's plans for the Kalita Humphreys Theater face pushback over "sticker shock"
Dallas Mayor pro tem Omar Narvaez brought up the issue of "sticker shock" at the very start of the meeting early Tuesday. In 2010, a master plan put renovating the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed theater at $25 million. "Which I don't think there's anybody opposed to that," he said. "But there...
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
Superfoods restaurant now open in Flower Mound
Nautical Bowls, a superfoods restaurant chain, celebrated the grand opening of a new location in Flower Mound over the weekend. The chain uses organic, gluten-free, dairy-free and plant-based ingredients at each of its locations, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Nautical Bowls’ menu boasts superfood bowls packed with açaí, granola, cacao, coconut flakes and lots of fruit.
$10,000 Barbie Collection Stolen from Home in Denton, Texas
Some people like to collect baseball cards, others choose classic cars, and one lady in Denton, Texas until recently had a tremendous collection of Barbie dolls. That all changed after returning home from being out of town for her mother’s funeral and coming home to find out that her $10,000 collection of dolls were stolen from her home.
'It's tragic': Fort Worth boxing community mourns loss of coach who was fatally shot at his home
FORT WORTH, Texas — Inside Golden Gloves Youth Center in Fort Worth’s Northside community, Tuesday night’s boxing practice was heavy. Coaches and fighters of all ages comforted each other after one of their longtime coaches and mentors was shot and killed in a northwest Fort Worth house Monday night.
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in the Dallas Fort Worth area, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
