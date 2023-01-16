ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Arlington ISD Event to Kick Off a Year of Kindness

Something good will happen in the Arlington ISD on Tuesday, and the hope is that impact of it will be felt for the entire year. The district along with The Kindness Campaign will host A Year of Kindness Kickoff. According to an email sent to NBC5, "free and open to...
ARLINGTON, TX
keranews.org

New east Fort Worth mural gives Black businesses a chance to be seen

Artist Armando Castelan was up on an orange scaffolding using a paintbrush for hours on end. With each stroke of his brush, Castelan’s vision comes into shape: a mural honoring Black business in Fort Worth. The artwork is on the east-facing wall of Community Frontline’s headquarters, 2800 Yeager St. The mural is expected to be completed ahead of the start of Black Heritage Month in February.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

The world's largest, most popular dino event is coming to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Cue the Jurassic Park music and T-Rex roars!. Dinosaur-loving Fort Worth peeps ... we have the perfect event for you coming this summer. From Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, the "world's largest, most popular dino event" is coming to the Fort Worth Convention Center with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

How to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in DFW

DFW (WBAP/KLIF) – Several events are taking place across Dallas-Ft. Worth to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legislation was passed 40 years ago making this a federal holiday. Many cities held events over the weekend. A list of Monday events is below. In Arlington a...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Org Gives RVs to Homeless Vets

Operation Texas Strong, a DFW nonprofit, is collecting donated RVs that are then refurbished and given to homeless veterans. The non-profit organization, based in Weatherford, is run by Bobby and Peggy Crutsinger. The Crutsingers communicate with social workers to determine a set of criteria that homeless veterans must meet to...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Updated: 15 Best Brunch Spots in Fort Worth

With a new year dawning, we thought it would be fun to update our list of 15 must-try brunch spots in Funkytown. Resolutions be damned, we know you like to sleep in and crave both savory and sweet cuisine before your mid-morning workout or all-day TV binge. So, here is our updated list of places you can get your midmorning meal fix.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes

PLANO, Texas - Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage. Jose Gonzalez, Melba Gaitan and Libardo Soto are all natives of Columbia. Police said they broke into more than a dozen homes in Plano and other North...
PLANO, TX
Evan Crosby

10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Superfoods restaurant now open in Flower Mound

Nautical Bowls, a superfoods restaurant chain, celebrated the grand opening of a new location in Flower Mound over the weekend. The chain uses organic, gluten-free, dairy-free and plant-based ingredients at each of its locations, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Nautical Bowls’ menu boasts superfood bowls packed with açaí, granola, cacao, coconut flakes and lots of fruit.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
LoneStar 92

$10,000 Barbie Collection Stolen from Home in Denton, Texas

Some people like to collect baseball cards, others choose classic cars, and one lady in Denton, Texas until recently had a tremendous collection of Barbie dolls. That all changed after returning home from being out of town for her mother’s funeral and coming home to find out that her $10,000 collection of dolls were stolen from her home.
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy