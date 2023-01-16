Read full article on original website
Phone lines open at WJXT on Thursday for Wolfson Children’s Challenge Telethon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Wolfson Children’s Challenge Telethon returns on Thursday, Jan. 19 to raise money to help local children battling life-threatening illnesses. WJXT is partnering with Wolfson Children’s Hospital to host the all-day telethon at Channel 4 studios. It begins at 6 a.m. and ends at 11:30 p.m.
CSX condemns hateful image that appeared on side of its headquarters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – CSX is condemning hateful displays that purportedly appeared on the side of the company’s building downtown during the Jacksonville Jaguars game last weekend. A swastika and cross were seen projected on the side of the building in a photo that was shared widely on Reddit.
News4JAX boys basketball Super 6: Surging Bishop Kenny moves up in rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 17. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday. Super 6 boys basketball rankings. Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification. 1. (1) Providence (17-1, Class 3A) Notable...
Ben Frazier of Northside Coalition suggests ‘5 point plan’ to reduce Jacksonville gun violence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As of Jan. 17, 11 homicides had been reported in Jacksonville for the year 2023 — and the president of the Northside Coalition, is urging city leaders to consider new ways to curb violent crime. Ben Frazier has released what he’s calling a “five point...
Tell us: What do you think about the end of maternity care at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After decades of delivering babies in Jacksonville, Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside has made the decision to close its maternity ward. The Family Birth Place offered personalized birthing experiences before, during and after pregnancy, but in recent years, the demand at the hospital has dwindled as alternative options for maternity care have increased in the region, the hospital said.
Guns in the home: How do you keep your kids safe?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Unintentional shootings happen to children of all ages. In homes with guns, the likelihood of accidental death by shooting is four times higher. Between 2015 and 2020, there were at least 2,070 unintentional shootings by children that resulted in 765 deaths and 1,366 nonfatal gun injuries, according to HealthyChildren.org.
After acknowledging reduction, Jacksonville police notice recent uptick in street racing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police launched a coordinated crackdown on street racing last summer, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office acknowledged a “drastic reduction” in the problem. Undercover officers infiltrated the racing groups. Felony arrests were made and big fines were assessed. Cars were impounded, costing the owners...
Vandals strike clubhouse in San Jose park fueling frustration among coaches & parents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Baseball coaches, parents of student athletes and leaders of the San Jose Athletic Association are frustrated after learning a clubhouse in Baker Skinner Park was vandalized. Video obtained by News4JAX appears two show two young people using golf clubs to vandalize the the clubhouse. It happened...
FHP: Jacksonville man dead after SUV goes off First Coast Expressway, overturns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Jacksonville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon while driving on the First Coast Expressway, north of Argyle Forest Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, the man was driving a Lexus sport utility vehicle in the left southbound lane...
Trial of Jacksonville mother charged in daughter’s shooting death postponed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The trial of a Jacksonville mother, who is charged in the death of her 14-year-old daughter, was postponed until Jan. 30. Jury selection had been slated to begin Tuesday. Nearly two years ago, Ayva Guthrie was shot in her Arlington home. Investigators said she later died...
Brunswick native recovering from crash that killed UGA teammate, staffer hours after championship celebration
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Warren McClendon Jr., a Brunswick native and University of Georgia football player, is recovering from a horrific crash that killed a teammate and UGA staffer this weekend. The crash happened early Sunday morning just hours after the team’s national championship celebration in Athens. Devin Willock...
Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
11 homicides, 17 days: MAD DADS president saddened, ‘but I’m not surprised’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Less than three weeks into 2023, Duval County has recorded 11 reported homicides, by News4JAX count. Donald Foy, the president of MAD DADS — a nonprofit group focused on fighting crime — says it’s a concerning statistic. Within three days, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported at least five deaths due to gun violence and two others who were hurt.
The areas of Jacksonville most affected by voting district changes this election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In 63 days, voters in Jacksonville will head to the polls to elect new city leaders including the mayor and city council members. But for more than a quarter of Jacksonville voters, some changes are in store, such as where you can vote and who you can vote for.
18-year-old accused of second-degree murder after 3 people found dead in North Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of an 18-year-old who is accused of murder in the death of three people on Jacksonville’s Northside. Ja-Darrius Jones was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder, armed robbery and auto theft just one...
Better Business Bureau warns of parking ticket scams
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s frustrating! You come out to your car and find a parking ticket on your windshield. But before you pay that fine, check to make sure the ticket is legitimate. There are a number of parking ticket scams going around designed to get your personal...
Don’t answer another online quiz question until you read this
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning people about taking online quizzes. Many of the ones on social media seem harmless. You answer a few questions to see which superhero you are. But, they may be from scammers phishing for personal information. Here are the Red...
Man convicted in Brunswick shooting that left neighbor with life-changing injuries
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 29-year-old Brunswick man was found guilty last week in Glynn County of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in a July 2021 shooting in Brunswick. Bruce Christopher Stephens shot 23-year-old...
JSO report details what led to arrest of man charged in North Jacksonville triple murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest report obtained Wednesday by News4JAX reveals new information in the arrest of Ja-Darrius Jones, the man who faces charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of three people whose bodies were found by Jacksonville police inside a home on the Northside. During a previous...
Bailiffs use stun gun on man who ran out of Duval County courtroom, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was at the Duval County Courthouse on Tuesday for an arraignment hearing on multiple drug charges ran out of a courtroom before bailiffs tackled and used a stun gun on him, police said. Tyrone Gantt, 35, was in courtroom 308 in the morning...
