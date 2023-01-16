Read full article on original website
srqmagazine.com
Circus Sarasota Presents 25th Anniversary Show
In its 25th anniversary year, Sarasota’s hometown circus, Circus Sarasota, is ready to bring chills, thrills and laughs aplenty to audiences of all ages with “Circus Sarasota Legacy: 25th Anniversary Show” from February 10 through March 5, 2023. Featuring new and innovative acts, Circus Sarasota’s 2023 production will offer high-flying action, heart-stopping thrills, laugh-out-loud comedic antics, and acts that defy both expectations and the boundaries of physical limitations. Closing the show this year is a world-premiere performance by a duo straps act from Ukraine, featuring Maryna Tkachenko and Anastasiia Kornieieva. The Circus Arts Conservatory has joined numerous other members of the Global Alliance of Circus Schools to support circus artists from Ukraine by sponsoring visas and offering jobs so that they can work even while their country is at war with Russia. “Just as the circus provides patrons with an escape from reality, the circus is providing Ukrainian artists with an escape from the horrors taking place in their own country right now,” said Circus Arts Conservatory president and CEO, Pedro Reis. “The circus unites everyone under the Big Top – it’s a potpourri of cultures and life experiences; we are proud to support fantastic artists like Maryna and Anastasiia who are determined to carry on – to inspire and entertain people with their art – despite what is happening back home.”
srqmagazine.com
Preserve Memories in Resin with Drift Theory Beach Workshops
With picturesque beaches and tropical flora, Sarasota has captured the hearts of generations of tourists and locals. Danielle Ferrantino, owner, founder and lead artist of Drift Theory, empowers everyone to preserve their Florida memories in resin, a clear plastic-like substance. At Drift Theory, Ferrantino not only creates and sells resin jewelry and ornaments that preserve bits of nature like seashells and flowers, but also hosts beach resin workshops for people interested in creating their own resin keepsakes.
Longboat Observer
Mega Challah Bake brings tradition with a twist in Lakewood Ranch
Lakewood Ranch’s Marilyn Abrams mixed her challah dough ingredients as best she could with a spoon before putting on a pair of gloves and kneading the dough by hand. She looked over to her 13-year-old granddaughter, Rachel , and daughter-in-law, Marni, and smiled. Abrams watched for a moment as...
WINKNEWS.com
Pelican Larry’s, Off the Bone BBQ open in University Village
Randy and Kelly Seyler, looking to leave behind their original Pelican Larry’s restaurant and also expand upon their Off the Bone BBQ concept in Naples, found one spot where they could do both in Lee County. The new Pelican Larry’s at University Village off Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, just...
fox13news.com
Crowley Museum and Nature Center plans to reopen for first time since Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota museum is gearing up to reopen after sustaining damages from Hurricane Ian back in September 2022. The Crowley Museum and Nature Center, which educates the public on the rich natural and pioneer history of Florida, is now planning a grand reopening at the Myakka River Rendezvous.
srqmagazine.com
Michaels On East is Featuring the Country of Turkey for January's Epicurean Menu:
The culinary team at Michael’s On East is challenged to create new dishes inspired by the world’s most exotic destinations each month. Join in to experience ever-changing, palate-pleasing global cuisine with Michael's Epicurean Adventures. The three-course dinner menu is available Tuesday through Saturday evenings for $42.95 per person.
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 2-6 in Lakewood Ranch
A home in Lake View Estates at Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. George Elliott Mitchell and Herbert Clark West, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14839 Como Circle to Eric Audette and Wendy Jestings, of Bradenton, for $3,509,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,314 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,085,500 in 2020.
stpeterising.com
St. Pete’s first dog waterpark and bar Mutts & Martinis is under construction in the Grand Central District
St. Petersburg, already the nation’s most dog-friendly city, is about to become even more accommodating to canines with the highly anticipated Mutts and Martinis on track to open in March. The brainchild of Natalie Conner, owner of Love My Dog Resort and Playground, which has locations in downtown St....
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Bradenton, Florida
I love seafood! For several days in and around Bradenton on Florida’s west coast, south of the Tampa Bay area and north of Sarasota, I indulged in the best restaurants featuring the freshest gulf shrimp, crab cakes, gumbo, calamari, scallops, oysters Rockefeller, and fresh fish. And I found that I liked mussels. I just had never had excellent fresh mussels until my adventure in Bradenton. Here are 10 coastal Bradenton area restaurants that specialize in the freshest seafood available, in no particular order.
Adopt Gorda: Sweet pup in need of loving home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gorda, a sweet 4-year-old Great Pyrenees mix, is in need of a forever family. The 75-pound pup was transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Sebring a few days ago. Gorda is extremely gentle, does well with other dogs, and is very attached to people!
srqmagazine.com
Local Non-Profit Has Busy Year Ahead "“ 2023 Grant Cycle, Newly Elected Advisory Board Members and Announces Exciting New Gala
Sisterhood For Good Inc. (SFG), an all-volunteer local public charity continues its growth with the addition of 27 new Members, and exciting new additions to its Advisory Board. Board Chair, Amy Gorman today announced “The following women have joined the Advisory Board of Directors: Maria MacDonald as incoming Board Chair;...
srqmagazine.com
Nothing Artificial
NOTHING ARTIFICIAL | Peter Pappas, baker, pizzaiolo, and sweets specialist offers taste-bud tantalizing flavors. Boston-born Peter Pappas has returned to his love for sweets with the opening of Pete's Sweet Treats Homemade Ice Cream & Italian Ice, an ice-cream and Italian ice shop in Gulf Gate. Read all about the delicious new spot through the link, on our social medias, or in the January Edition!
luxury-houses.net
This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting
20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
srqmagazine.com
Duke Energy Florida $25,000 Donation to Parc Center for Disabilities
Parc Center for Disabilities recently received a $25,000 donation from Duke Energy Florida for its Nationally Recognized Caregiver Relief Services. Jeff Baker, Government and Community Relations Manager of Duke Energy Florida, stopped by Parc to present Caregiver Relief with the check. The donation funds the continuation of vital relief services after the department’s current funding source ended last year. This will allow the department to continue providing respite services to enrolled families who cannot afford them.
Residents concerned world has forgotten damage caused by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you watched Jeopardy Tuesday night, you may have noticed a question referencing Fort Myers stumped contestants and surprised people who live in Southwest Florida when no one could answer it. The question read, “Near the end of September, winds of this hurricane hit 155...
travelmag.com
Where to Find Short Term Furnished Rentals in Sarasota
Short-term rentals are a popular choice with travellers planning to spend an extended period in one place – and in Sarasota there are plenty of short-let options available. Situated south of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Sarasota is the gateway to miles of beaches with fine sand and shallow waters, while inland you’ll find a number of prestigious cultural institutions dotted around the city. More than enough, indeed, to attract large numbers of visitors here every year, including many who come for longer spells and may want to find a short-term let for their stay. Here are three online resources for seeking out rental properties in Sarasota.
Longboat Observer
Longboat park saxophonist's Sinatra standard falls flat
10:41 a.m., Longboat Club Road and Gulf of Mexico Drive. Suspicious person: Police could not verify a report of a woman standing in the middle of the road. An officer sent to check out the call could not find anyone matching the description of the caller. S-s-s-mokin’. 1:50 p.m., 4700...
Three Top Pizza Places: Discover the Delicious Delights of North Port Pizza
Note From The Author: The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:https://www.marlowes-bbq-and-smoked-meat-pizza.com/, https://www.longislandbros.com/andhttps://boccalupopizza.com/.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice residents protest commercial development on Jacaranda Boulevard
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans to build a grocery store with a several smaller commercial buildings on the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road in Venice isn’t sitting well with local residents. It caused a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting Tuesday. Neal Communities has proposed...
srqmagazine.com
One Look Back, Two Steps Forward
ONE LOOK BACK, TWO STEPS FORWARD | Johnette Isham and Karen Corbin take us through the history and the future of the nonprofit organization Realize Bradenton. Our editors had the opportunity to learn the history and nostalgia of Downtown Bradenton and all that Realize Bradenton has brought to the area. Read the interview through the link, on our social medias, or in the January Edition!
