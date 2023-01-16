This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to learn more. We’ve dined at Millwright’s in Simsbury, CT, several times since moving to the East Coast, and every time has been better than the last. Everything from the staff and the atmosphere to the food itself and the presentation of the food has been outstanding every single time. Most recently, we visited after a day trip to Hartford. Though it was dark outside and busy inside, which meant I couldn’t take many great shots of the riverside exterior or the beautiful historical decor of the restaurant, everything was top-notch. I hope to return someday soon and take photos when it’s still light outside and not so busy inside. Read on to learn why Millright’s is well worth a drive to the charming city of Simsbury.

SIMSBURY, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO