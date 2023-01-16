Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Holyoke’s Jael Cabera presented with John ‘Honey’ Lahovich award at Purple Knights home game
HOLYOKE — When Jael Cabrera competed on the basketball court for Holyoke he knew he was representing something bigger than himself.
Clutch free throws from Gavier Fernandez, Shawn Rivera lead Holyoke boys basketball past Amherst
HOLYOKE — Earlier this month, Holyoke went on the road and defeated a talented Putnam team in a close game. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Free live performances, ‘Free Music Fridays,’ to return to MGM Springfield
MGM Springfield plans to relaunch its “Free Music Fridays” live performance series at the end of the month into February. Starting Friday, Jan. 27, MGM Springfield will host free concerts in its Aria Ballroom. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the performance will be scheduled from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Joel Hofer’s stellar performance leads Springfield Thunderbirds over Milwaukee Admirals
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (16-17-1-4) received a fantastic goaltending performance and rode two rapid-fire goals to a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals (21-14-0-2) on Wednesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Both teams entered coming off of tough multi-goal losses, but it was the visiting Thunderbirds who carried...
Who are the Lahovich Award winners? Look back at 76 years of top boys basketball players in Western Mass.
MassLive presented the 2021-2022 John “Honey” Lahovich Award Wednesday night to Holyoke’s Jael Cabrera during halftime of a Purple Knights game against Amherst. Cabrera was selected for the award due to his outstanding performance as a senior on the 2021-2022 boys basketball team. He now joins the elite list of Lahovich Award winners.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers rise on slopes in second PVIAC race, & more
CHARLEMONT – It may take a downward slope to cross the finish line at Berkshire East, but the Westfield High School ski team is on an upward trajectory when it comes to producing results of late. Westfield’s Jenna Renaudette finished runner-up in the girls Giant Slalom race Tuesday night...
The Central Mass. town of Clinton was a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday
This Massachusetts town was a clue on “Jeopardy” Tuesday night. The answer is “What is Clinton?”. The show that aired Jan. 17 mentioned the Worcester County town as the location for a museum and contestants had to guess what it was a museum of. The exact clue:...
Bob’s Stores to open at the Holyoke Mall
Bob's Stores is coming to the Holyoke Mall as its first western Massachusetts location.
Millwright’s in Simsbury, CT
This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to learn more. We’ve dined at Millwright’s in Simsbury, CT, several times since moving to the East Coast, and every time has been better than the last. Everything from the staff and the atmosphere to the food itself and the presentation of the food has been outstanding every single time. Most recently, we visited after a day trip to Hartford. Though it was dark outside and busy inside, which meant I couldn’t take many great shots of the riverside exterior or the beautiful historical decor of the restaurant, everything was top-notch. I hope to return someday soon and take photos when it’s still light outside and not so busy inside. Read on to learn why Millright’s is well worth a drive to the charming city of Simsbury.
Massachusetts traveler used AirTag to track missing suitcase, but United took weeks to return
BOSTON — After the last few weeks, everyone knows flying can be a bumpy ride, especially if the airline loses your bag. When that happened to a local couple over the holidays, they didn't sweat it at first because they knew exactly where their suitcase ended up thanks to an Apple AirTag, a tracking device they had put inside.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Top 5 takeaways from Mass. Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s inaugural address
New Attorney General Andrea Campbell outlined an ambitious vision for combatting racial disparities and and preserving fundamental civil rights, such as access to abortion, during her inaugural address Wednesday. Amid heartfelt thank-yous to her predecessors, family members, supporters and colleagues, Campbell reckoned with the magnitude of her new role, as...
Palmer site, once eyed by Mohegan Sun for casino, is being considered for water park
PALMER – Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, a Wisconsin-based developer of African-themed indoor water parks, has a new plan for what was once the site proposed for a casino at the Palmer exit on the Massachusetts Turnpike. Kalahari has a purchase-and-sale agreement with owners Northeast Realty Associates, according to Northeast...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Massachusetts
There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From it's iconic Cape Cod beaches, to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there really is something for everyone in Massachusetts. Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to...
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
Late-week storm to bring wintry mix to Massachusetts, New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system will approach New England from the Plains toward the end of the week, bringing a wintry mix to the Boston and Worcester areas on Thursday. "For many, it is going to start as rain, bur for others a wintery mix," said StormTeam 5 meteorologist David Williams. "The wintry mix will transition to mostly snow for some areas."
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $3 million Mega Millions prize won
There were multiple large lottery wins in Massachusetts on Tuesday, including a $3 million Mega Millions prize won during Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning $3 million ticket was sold in Lakeville from a store called Savas Liquors. In Massachusetts, there were six total Mega Millions prizes worth $600 or more awarded Tuesday.
Massachusetts’ Oldest Fast Food Joint Has the BEST Steamed Hot Dogs
Ever wonder what your state’s oldest fast food restaurant is? It’s probably not Wendy’s or even McDonald’s. The people at Love Food researched the oldest fast food restaurant in every state. We’ll give you the oldest fast food restaurant in each New England state (and a few others) plus we’ll let you know what you “must try” there according to patrons’ reviews on Yelp.
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
