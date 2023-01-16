ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near 44th and Center

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot near 44th and Center Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18. Police said shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, man charged

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police on Jan. 18 announced a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal shootings of two teens. Brandon Randall of South Milwaukee is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm silencer.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Two Racine police officers shot overnight

RACINE (AP) — Two southeastern Wisconsin police officers were shot and wounded early Wednesday after a domestic disturbance call grew into a shootout with a suspect, police said. Officials say a woman met the officers outside a house and told them her husband was inside with their two children....
RACINE, WI
WISN

Man charged in double homicide of South Milwaukee teens

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged a South Milwaukee man with shooting and killing two teens on Dec. 29. Brandon Randall, 22, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Shooting of officers highlights Racine PD staffing problem

RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson struggled to speak at times Wednesday morning, overcome with emotion as he told reporters about two of his officers coming under attack. "To sustain a gunshot wound, to stay on the scene, that's courage, that's dedication, not only for the citizens...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Two police officers shot during standoff in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — Two police officers were shot and injured during a standoff Tuesday night in Racine. The Racine Police Department said it responded to West Boulevard and Gillen Street around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, a woman outside the house said her...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Police searching for critically missing Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a critically missing woman. Tiffany N. Rios, 32, was last seen wearing a red or gray hooded sweatshirt, black ripped jeans and white Nike Air Force Ones with a black Nike "swoosh." She was last seen at approximately 6:30 a.m....
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Racine officers stay on scene after being shot in face and shoulder

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police chief Maurice Robinson choked up during today's press conference after two officers were shot during astandoff. "The event that brings us here gives me a great deal of displeasure," said police chief Robinson. Two officers were shot when responding to a domestic disturbance call...
RACINE, WI
wtmj.com

UPDATE: Two Racine police officers shot during stand-off, suspect in custody

UPDATE: Racine police provided an update to the shooting on Wednesday morning. The two officers suffered injuries from bird shot pellets. Two Racine police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a shoot-out late Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance incident near West Blvd and Gillen Street Tuesday...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Woman struck by vehicle near 8th and Keefe, condition unknown

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 8th and Keefe. Police say the vehicle did not stay on scene. The woman was transported to Froedtert and her condition is unknown. This is an ongoing investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near 39th and North

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17 near 39th and North. Police said the shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI

