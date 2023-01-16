Read full article on original website
WISN
'He stayed calm. He took the shot': Loved ones react to Racine officers shot in line of duty
RACINE, Wis. — Loved ones are reacting to the news of two Racine police officersshot in the line of duty early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Eiden and Sgt. Joe Burinda are both at home recovering after they were shot during a domestic disturbance call at West Boulevard and Gillen Street.
CBS 58
Man charged, accused in deadly shooting of 2 teens in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 22-year-old is accused of fatally shooting two teenagers in South Milwaukee. The shooting happened near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights on Dec. 29. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. On Jan. 10,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot near 44th and Center Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18. Police said shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. Anyone with any information is...
Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, man charged
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police on Jan. 18 announced a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal shootings of two teens. Brandon Randall of South Milwaukee is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm silencer.
Fox11online.com
Wrong-way driver fleeing police destroys family's four vehicles
A family is struggling after a high-speed police chase involving a wrong-way driver. It left four of their vehicles damaged. Three of those are essential to their landscaping and plowing business.
Man charged in double homicide of South Milwaukee teens
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged a South Milwaukee man with shooting and killing two teens on Dec. 29. Brandon Randall, 22, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found...
Police search for critically missing teen: 17-year-old Sckuyler Hayward
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a critically missing teen, Sckuyler Hayward. Hayward, 17, was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was last seen getting into a newer black or gray two-door Chevrolet vehicle at 10:30 a.m. Monday in near North...
Police searching for critically missing Milwaukee woman
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a critically missing woman. Tiffany N. Rios, 32, was last seen wearing a red or gray hooded sweatshirt, black ripped jeans and white Nike Air Force Ones with a black Nike "swoosh." She was last seen at approximately 6:30 a.m....
CBS 58
Milwaukee police: 18-year-old killed in crash near Sherman and Villard; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An 18-year-old man is dead following a crash near Sherman Boulevard and Villard Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to police, it happened around 11:43 a.m. Officials say a driver was speeding when they collided with another vehicle. The occupants of the striking vehicle fled on...
wtmj.com
CBS 58
Woman struck by vehicle near 8th and Keefe, condition unknown
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 8th and Keefe. Police say the vehicle did not stay on scene. The woman was transported to Froedtert and her condition is unknown. This is an ongoing investigation.
Police suspected Mark Jensen of killing his wife almost from start
KENOSHA, Wis. — Pleasant Prairie police arrived at the Jensen home Dec. 3, 1998, to find Julie Jensen, 40, dead in bed. A detective investigating the death testified he suspected her husband Mark from the beginning. Mark Jensen, now 63, was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
wearegreenbay.com
Vehicle crashes into Wisconsin restaurant, causes ‘severe damage’
OAK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say ‘severe damage’ was caused to a southeast Wisconsin restaurant after a vehicle crashed into its exterior and came to a stop in the dining area. According to the Oak Creek Police Department, the vehicle hit the Bel Air Cantina around...
wearegreenbay.com
Shooting incident at Wisconsin mall parking lot, juvenile injured & suspect in custody
GREENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody following a reported shooting at a Wisconsin mall’s parking lot. According to the Greendale Police Department, on January 16 around 7 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in saying someone was shot in the east parking lot of Southridge Mall. The mall is located at 5300 South 76th Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near 39th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17 near 39th and North. Police said the shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
