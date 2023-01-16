ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Pioneers fall to Comets, drop 4th straight game

MARIETTA — Coming off a rough road trip, losing at home felt worse than a few bee stings. Wednesday night at Ban Johnson Arena, Marietta College coach Jon VanderWal described Wednesday’s 86-83 loss to Capital and the Pioneers’ three road losses like being hit by a sledgehammer.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williamstown scores at will in win vs. Wahama

WILLIAMSTOWN — The midway point of the season saw the Williamstown Yellowjackets in midseason form. An onslaught of 3-pointers and swarming defense saw the Class AA No. 1 ‘Jackets handle Wahama, 101-54 on Tuesday night in Williamstown. The victory pushes W’town to 11-0, as Yellowjacket shooters shot 40 percent from deep.
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg beats Preston on senior night

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg wrestling program honored Jeremiah Shaffer and Parker Cole on senior night here Wednesday inside Memorial Fieldhouse as the Big Reds of head coach Matt Littleton picked up a 42-39 dual meet victory versus Preston. Shaffer, who squared off against Gavin Garlits at 132, allowed a...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

High School Basketball Roundup

MORGANTOWN — Parkersburg South hit triple-digits on the scoreboard with a 100-85 victory over University Tuesday. South (9-2) led 40-35 at halftime before outscoring the Hawks (6-6) 60-50 in the second half. Aiden Blake led the Patriots with a game-high 28 points, 21 coming on a career-high seven made...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Announcements

9 a.m. – 6th Grade Girls, Edison (A) vs. Blennerhassett (H) 10:30 a.m. – 7th & 8th Grade Girls, Edison (A) vs. Blennerhassett (H) Noon – 6th Grade Boys, Blennerhassett (A) vs. Edison (H) 1:30 p.m. – 7th & 8th Grade Boys, Blennerhassett (A) vs. Edison (H)...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park girls win ninth game in a row

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Wheeling Park Patriots took on Trinity in the MLK Classic at Linsly. Lala Woods led Park with sixteen points. Alexis Bordas was right behind her with fifteen. The Patriots win their ninth game in a row 74-44. Making their record 12-1
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Warren pulls away from Fort Frye in road triumph

BEVERLY — The best way to beat a great defensive basketball team such as Fort Frye is to play great defensive basketball of your own. The Warren Warriors did just that Monday night as they traveled to Fort Frye and hung a 39-27 loss on the Cadets to take sole possession of first place in the new Twin State League.
BEVERLY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

St. Marys’ Ella Smith signs with West Liberty

ST. MARYS — One chapter will close for Ella Smith after the upcoming high school softball season, but another one opens. Tuesday afternoon inside the St. Marys High School auditorium, Smith was surrounded by her family and a host of teammates as she signed her letter of intent to join the West Liberty University softball program next fall.
WEST LIBERTY, WV
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former WVU Assistant Larry Harrison Makes Statement

Former West Virginia associate head coach Larry Harrison broke his silence after his dismissal from the program last week. Harrison provided a statement for West Virginia fans on social media. It seems he is still uncertain as to why he was dismissed. “I wish I had an explanation to share...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Column: Timing of WVU’s basketball staff change very surprising

The dismissal of West Virginia men’s basketball assistant coach Larry Harrison was surprising in its timing, coming as it did halfway through the Mountaineers’ 2022-23 campaign. Typically, such actions come at the end of the season, unless there was one precipitating event that called for an immediate separation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Clinton M. Myers

Clinton M. Myers, 62, of Parkersburg, formerly of Bluefield, WV, passed away Jan. 10, 2023. He was born in Bluefield, WV, May 19, 1960, the son of the late Rose Carolyn Myers. Clint was employed by Pactiv Evergreen in Mineral Wells and had attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

John Allen Modesitt

John Allen Modesitt, “Al” departed this life Jan. 13, 2023, at WVU Medicine peacefully, surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Franklin Modesitt and Margaret Leon Modesitt, along with one sister Carolyn Jean Modesitt. He is survived by...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

New Boy Scout troops on the way to the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG — Boy Scouts of America membership in the Kootaga District hasn’t quite matched the increases seen nationwide and throughout the Buckskin Council, but three new troops are in various stages of development locally and officials hope more are on the way. “Honestly, our goal is to have...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Randall Keith Jackson

Randall Keith Jackson, 75, of Parkersburg, WV, peacefully passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. He was born Aug. 27, 1947, in Wheeling, WV, a son of the late Keith and Winnie (Cunningham) Jackson. He is survived by his Wife, Minnie Jackson (Wince) of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ilene M. Viers

Ilene M. Viers, 83, of Washington, WV, died Friday Jan. 13, 2023. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late David and Elaine (Roland) Bennett. She worked for Nashua Photo for thirty-eight years and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a member...
WASHINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

“It’s a win-win”: CVB building praised by business

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — For decades the Wheeling Inn was the welcome wagon for out-of-town travelers. And this spot will soon take on that role as a new gateway to West Virginia…something the business just across Main couldn’t be more excited for. You know the Bridge Tavern from the big neon guitar out front. It’s […]
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

M. Lynn Lassiter

M. Lynn Lassiter, 72, of Ravenswood, formerly of Spencer, passed away Saturday in Marietta Memorial Hospital, following an extended illness. There will be no public services at this time. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Laura Gant

Laura Mae Gant, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away December 26, 2022. She was born December 31, 1933, in Macfarlan, WV, a daughter of the late Alexander Lamp and Lelia Jane (Pennington) Lamp. Laura was Christian by faith and a homemaker. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Gant of Parkersburg,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marilyn R. Morton & Gary E. Morton

Marilyn R. Morton, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away at home on Sept. 26, 2022. Gary E. Morton, 79, passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2023. Following their wishes no formal memorial service is planned. The Mortons are survived by two sons, Shane and Rhett Morton, and by a granddaughter, Sara Anne Morton.
PARKERSBURG, WV

