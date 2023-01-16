Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pioneers fall to Comets, drop 4th straight game
MARIETTA — Coming off a rough road trip, losing at home felt worse than a few bee stings. Wednesday night at Ban Johnson Arena, Marietta College coach Jon VanderWal described Wednesday’s 86-83 loss to Capital and the Pioneers’ three road losses like being hit by a sledgehammer.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown scores at will in win vs. Wahama
WILLIAMSTOWN — The midway point of the season saw the Williamstown Yellowjackets in midseason form. An onslaught of 3-pointers and swarming defense saw the Class AA No. 1 ‘Jackets handle Wahama, 101-54 on Tuesday night in Williamstown. The victory pushes W’town to 11-0, as Yellowjacket shooters shot 40 percent from deep.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg beats Preston on senior night
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg wrestling program honored Jeremiah Shaffer and Parker Cole on senior night here Wednesday inside Memorial Fieldhouse as the Big Reds of head coach Matt Littleton picked up a 42-39 dual meet victory versus Preston. Shaffer, who squared off against Gavin Garlits at 132, allowed a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
High School Basketball Roundup
MORGANTOWN — Parkersburg South hit triple-digits on the scoreboard with a 100-85 victory over University Tuesday. South (9-2) led 40-35 at halftime before outscoring the Hawks (6-6) 60-50 in the second half. Aiden Blake led the Patriots with a game-high 28 points, 21 coming on a career-high seven made...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Announcements
9 a.m. – 6th Grade Girls, Edison (A) vs. Blennerhassett (H) 10:30 a.m. – 7th & 8th Grade Girls, Edison (A) vs. Blennerhassett (H) Noon – 6th Grade Boys, Blennerhassett (A) vs. Edison (H) 1:30 p.m. – 7th & 8th Grade Boys, Blennerhassett (A) vs. Edison (H)...
Wheeling Park girls win ninth game in a row
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Wheeling Park Patriots took on Trinity in the MLK Classic at Linsly. Lala Woods led Park with sixteen points. Alexis Bordas was right behind her with fifteen. The Patriots win their ninth game in a row 74-44. Making their record 12-1
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Warren pulls away from Fort Frye in road triumph
BEVERLY — The best way to beat a great defensive basketball team such as Fort Frye is to play great defensive basketball of your own. The Warren Warriors did just that Monday night as they traveled to Fort Frye and hung a 39-27 loss on the Cadets to take sole possession of first place in the new Twin State League.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
St. Marys’ Ella Smith signs with West Liberty
ST. MARYS — One chapter will close for Ella Smith after the upcoming high school softball season, but another one opens. Tuesday afternoon inside the St. Marys High School auditorium, Smith was surrounded by her family and a host of teammates as she signed her letter of intent to join the West Liberty University softball program next fall.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former WVU Assistant Larry Harrison Makes Statement
Former West Virginia associate head coach Larry Harrison broke his silence after his dismissal from the program last week. Harrison provided a statement for West Virginia fans on social media. It seems he is still uncertain as to why he was dismissed. “I wish I had an explanation to share...
WVNews
Column: Timing of WVU’s basketball staff change very surprising
The dismissal of West Virginia men’s basketball assistant coach Larry Harrison was surprising in its timing, coming as it did halfway through the Mountaineers’ 2022-23 campaign. Typically, such actions come at the end of the season, unless there was one precipitating event that called for an immediate separation.
voiceofmotown.com
POLL RESULTS: Neal Brown and Bob Huggins Have Very Low Approval Ratings Among WVU Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia football and basketball, the two most important programs for university, have both struggled severely over the past 5 years and the coaches of both teams have come under scrutiny lately for their teams’ performances. The Voice of Morgantown conducted approval ratings polls...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Clinton M. Myers
Clinton M. Myers, 62, of Parkersburg, formerly of Bluefield, WV, passed away Jan. 10, 2023. He was born in Bluefield, WV, May 19, 1960, the son of the late Rose Carolyn Myers. Clint was employed by Pactiv Evergreen in Mineral Wells and had attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John Allen Modesitt
John Allen Modesitt, “Al” departed this life Jan. 13, 2023, at WVU Medicine peacefully, surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Franklin Modesitt and Margaret Leon Modesitt, along with one sister Carolyn Jean Modesitt. He is survived by...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
New Boy Scout troops on the way to the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG — Boy Scouts of America membership in the Kootaga District hasn’t quite matched the increases seen nationwide and throughout the Buckskin Council, but three new troops are in various stages of development locally and officials hope more are on the way. “Honestly, our goal is to have...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Randall Keith Jackson
Randall Keith Jackson, 75, of Parkersburg, WV, peacefully passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. He was born Aug. 27, 1947, in Wheeling, WV, a son of the late Keith and Winnie (Cunningham) Jackson. He is survived by his Wife, Minnie Jackson (Wince) of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ilene M. Viers
Ilene M. Viers, 83, of Washington, WV, died Friday Jan. 13, 2023. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late David and Elaine (Roland) Bennett. She worked for Nashua Photo for thirty-eight years and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a member...
“It’s a win-win”: CVB building praised by business
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — For decades the Wheeling Inn was the welcome wagon for out-of-town travelers. And this spot will soon take on that role as a new gateway to West Virginia…something the business just across Main couldn’t be more excited for. You know the Bridge Tavern from the big neon guitar out front. It’s […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
M. Lynn Lassiter
M. Lynn Lassiter, 72, of Ravenswood, formerly of Spencer, passed away Saturday in Marietta Memorial Hospital, following an extended illness. There will be no public services at this time. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Laura Gant
Laura Mae Gant, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away December 26, 2022. She was born December 31, 1933, in Macfarlan, WV, a daughter of the late Alexander Lamp and Lelia Jane (Pennington) Lamp. Laura was Christian by faith and a homemaker. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Gant of Parkersburg,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marilyn R. Morton & Gary E. Morton
Marilyn R. Morton, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away at home on Sept. 26, 2022. Gary E. Morton, 79, passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2023. Following their wishes no formal memorial service is planned. The Mortons are survived by two sons, Shane and Rhett Morton, and by a granddaughter, Sara Anne Morton.
