Kearney Hub
Lopers' Lee Herrington named MIAA Wrestler of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Nebraska at Kearney senior heavyweight Lee Herrington has been named the MIAA Wrestler of the week. Herrington helped lead the No. 2-ranked Lopers to their first MIAA dual win of the season, a 36-3 rout of Newman University. Ranked No. 1 in Division...
Kearney Hub
Emporia State wins fifth straight, beating UNK 72-59
EMPORIA, Kan. — The 24th-ranked Emporia State Hornets got a career-high 28 points from 6-7 guard Alijah Comithier and used a second-half run to defeat the University of Nebraska at Kearney. 72-59, Wednesday night in Emporia, Kansas. It was the fifth straight win for the Hornets (15-3, 9-3) while...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker QB Gebbia transferring to Ohio State
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A former Husker quarterback is heading back to the Big Ten. According to Rivals, Tristan Gebbia is transferring from Oregon State to Ohio State. The southern California native began his career with the Huskers after being recruited by Mike Riley. Gebbia left during Scott Frost's first season...
Whitney Lauenstein to ‘Step Away’ From Nebraska Volleyball
The Waverly native took to social media ‘to clear the confusion and rumors’
Kearney Hub
Whitney Lauenstein leaves Husker volleyball team
Whitney Lauenstein kept working her way up in the volleyball world, but she has now decided to step aside from playing college volleyball. The Nebraska volleyball junior-to-be doesn’t plan to keep playing. She announced on social media on Tuesday evening that she would leave the volleyball team to "focus on myself and be with my family and continue to heal due to the passing of my dad.”
Kearney Hub
Nebraska wrestling heads to Iowa with seven new Husker starters
It will be a much different scene in Carver-Hawkeye Arena than the last time Nebraska wrestled the rival Hawkeyes there in 2021. First, NU's lineup has a new look as the likes of All-Americans CJ Red, Taylor Venz, Eric Schultz and Christian Lance exhausted their eligibility last season. Seven of Nebraska's 10 starters for Friday night's Big Ten dual will be different than when the teams met in Lincoln last February.
klkntv.com
Omaha Burke’s Mason Blakenship-Jones commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another commitment from an in-state player on Monday. Mason Blakenship-Jones, an athlete at Omaha Burke High School, announced his intention to play for the Huskers on Twitter. He joins a long list of 2023 in-state recruits, including Maverick Noonan, Gunnar Gottula and Malachi...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska rallies behind fiery Hoiberg to top Ohio State, 66-63
Oh, the weather outside was frightful, and there was no offensive fire for either Nebraska or Ohio State. Well, at least not until Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg was issued his first technical of the season — getting spicy after a blatant missed call on a layup attempt from senior guard Sam Griesel and a soft moving screen call on sophomore forward Wilhelm Breidenbach.
saturdaytradition.com
Fred Hoiberg announces season-ending injury to Nebraska starter
Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday evening that forward Juwan Gary will have left shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Gary, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, suffered the injury in the first half of Nebraska’s game against Illinois on Jan. 10. According to the Huskers, Gary met with a specialist earlier on Wednesday after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury. Surgery was the recommended course of action.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska women search for offensive consistency amid three-point struggles
As the Nebraska women’s basketball team attempts to grind out enough wins over the next seven weeks to earn a repeat trip to the NCAA Tournament, it will be important to find a little more offense. Coach Amy Williams would like to make plenty of three-pointers, but the Huskers...
Kearney Hub
Omaha Benson girls basketball down to just five players but still competing hard
OMAHA — A typical practice for the Omaha Benson girls basketball team isn’t for the faint of heart. When the team is only suiting up five players for varsity games, that’s the way it has to be. “I’m not going to lie, it’s pretty rough,” junior guard...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Southwest’s Mark Watt named national high school coach of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Southwest’s longtime softball head coach, Mark Watt, earned an award for his final season. Watt, who retired last February, was named 2021-22 coach of the year by the National Federation of State High School Associations. During his 25-year coaching career, he won 579...
klkntv.com
A winter storm unfolding across the state
UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
Kearney Hub
Bearcats third at HAC wrestling tournament
LINCOLN — The Kearney High wrestling team placed third Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. Norfolk, with 242 points, easily won the tournament with Lincoln East (192) second and Kearney a close third (189.5). Grand Island (169.5) finished fourth. Kearney advanced three wrestlers to the championship match with...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
1011now.com
402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
thecomeback.com
Key Nebraska player returning to program
The Nebraska Cornhuskers received a boost Monday as one of the program’s top players has changed course and elected to remove his name from the transfer portal. Wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, who played in four games for the Cornhuskers this past season, has withdrawn his name from the NCAA transfer portal. On3 Sports revealed news of Garcia-Castaneda’s intentions to return to Lincoln late Monday morning.
Top stars, best performances in Nebraska girls high school basketball (Jan. 9-14)
By Sam Pimper Though Omaha Benson is undermanned at this point in the season, playing with a roster just five deep, consistent scoring from a few key players and off-the-chart rebounding from one fierce competitor has helped the Bunnies win four of their past five games. This week’s Top ...
Nebraska Basketball: Quick hits for NU’s game against Ohio State
The Nebraska basketball program has a bit of a prove-it game on Wednesday night against the Ohio State Buckeyes. If the Huskers can find a way to win against OSU, it might turn their season in a very interesting direction. A loss and you’ve got to wonder if Fred Hoiberg might be placing himself back on the hotseat.
