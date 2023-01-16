ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

kswo.com

‘Legacy of the Warrior’ luncheon rescheduled for March

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Legacy of the Warrior” luncheon has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 9th. It will begin at 11 a.m. at the Patriot Club on Fort Sill, and will feature speakers from the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache Nations. Additionally, the KCA Vets color guard, native...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Highland Cemetery arch work complete

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After over a month of work, construction on the Highland Cemetery arch is officially complete. Construction to replace the mortar on each column began on December 1, it’s been closed since then. Though the arch is complete, it will not reopen until the streetlight can...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Monday with the Mayor: Altus Edition

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Our Monday with the Mayor segment is expanding as we will be interviewing mayors from across Southwest Oklahoma to learn what’s happening in their cities. In our first Monday with the Mayor segment straying from Lawton, 7News spoke with Robert Garrison, the mayor of Altus,...
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

Cyril residents left heartbroken by details of Athena’s death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The community of Cyril is heartbroken after new court filings allege violent details in the final moments of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Both of her former caretakers, Alysia and Ivon Adams, are in police custody. An arrest affidavit said Alysia told police that her husband beat Athena and then punched her three times in the chest at their home in Cyril at around midnight on Christmas.
CYRIL, OK
kswo.com

Auditions happening this week for LCT’s ‘Pinkalicious’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Theatre is preparing to present “Pinkalicious: The Musical,” in March at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. Auditions for the show this week are being held for those interested in being a part of the production. They will start at the auditorium on...
LAWTON, OK
ktalnews.com

Update: Remains of missing Oklahoma preschooler found

CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) — The remains of a 4-year-old missing since Christmas day have been found in rural Grady County after an extensive search by law enforcement. The body of Athena Brownfield was discovered outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Her mother reportedly told investigators that her husband, Ivon Adams, beat her daughter to death on Christmas evening.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital, after being found seriously injured at a hotel in Lawton. Lawton Police Capt. John Mull says officers were called to the Executive Inn, in the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Capt. Mull says when officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive, with a serious injury. He would not say what type of injury the man suffered.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton Fire Department responds to large structure fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on 17th street and Gore on Sunday. The Lawton Fire Department was dispatched just before noon. Officials told our 7News team the building was being used for storage. Public Service Company of Oklahoma was also called out to cut powerlines.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Athena's murder confession

LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

New law in effect allowing military spouses to transfer most professional licenses

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As of Thursday, military spouses will be able to get some relief when looking for employment after moving. President Joe Biden signed a provision into law earlier this month which will give spouses an easier time transferring professional licenses when making a move for the military, the law also applies to service members.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Emergency crews respond to two motorcycle crash

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fatal motorcycle accident on FM 367 near Wellington Road. According to preliminary reports, emergency crews received a report of a two-motorcycle accident shortly after 4 p.m., Sunday. One person was reported as unresponsive, and another had serious injuries. An Air […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co

Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co. We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet. This is a developing story, you can count on us to...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

PARKS JONES REPORT: Increase in homes coming on the market

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have an inside look at the housing market here in Lawton, courtesy of Parks Jones Realtors. There are currently 312 homes listed for sale on the Lawton Board of Realtors, a ten percent increase over the past two months. In the last 12 months the...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Adams’ bond set for child neglect charges

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One of the two caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has had her bond amount set in a Caddo County courtroom. Alysia Adams has been charged with two counts of child neglect in connection to the death of Athena. Her husband, Ivon, has been charged with her murder.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Multiple Cold Fronts in the Week Ahead | 1/15 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Evening Texoma! Today has been a very nice day with temperatures reaching into the mid 60s. Tonight cloud coverage will slowly dissipate which will lead to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon tomorrow. Temperatures will reach the low 70s with west winds at 10 to 20 mph. This looks to be the warmest day we will have for at least the next week. With the warm temperatures and gusty winds, there will be an elevated fire risk for most of Texoma.
LAWTON, OK

