‘Legacy of the Warrior’ luncheon rescheduled for March
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Legacy of the Warrior” luncheon has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 9th. It will begin at 11 a.m. at the Patriot Club on Fort Sill, and will feature speakers from the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache Nations. Additionally, the KCA Vets color guard, native...
Co-chair of 4th annual Duncan Area Art Hall of fame talks event details
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 4th annual Duncan Area Arts Hall of Fame is Saturday, January 28. 7News spoke with Cindy Parks, the event’s co-chair, about what participants can expect if they attend. The 4th annual Duncan Area Arts Hall of Fame will happen at Simmons Center Theatre. It...
Highland Cemetery arch work complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After over a month of work, construction on the Highland Cemetery arch is officially complete. Construction to replace the mortar on each column began on December 1, it’s been closed since then. Though the arch is complete, it will not reopen until the streetlight can...
Kirkland’s in Lawton, Oklahoma is Closing but a New Store is Rumored to be Opening Soon
If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, Kirkland's in Lawton, OK. is going out of business. The store will be closing its doors permanently later this month, possibly to make room for another retail store that's rumored to move into the outlet space. It seems there's been a rash of closing in Lawton, Fort Sill lately.
Monday with the Mayor: Altus Edition
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Our Monday with the Mayor segment is expanding as we will be interviewing mayors from across Southwest Oklahoma to learn what’s happening in their cities. In our first Monday with the Mayor segment straying from Lawton, 7News spoke with Robert Garrison, the mayor of Altus,...
Cyril residents left heartbroken by details of Athena’s death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The community of Cyril is heartbroken after new court filings allege violent details in the final moments of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Both of her former caretakers, Alysia and Ivon Adams, are in police custody. An arrest affidavit said Alysia told police that her husband beat Athena and then punched her three times in the chest at their home in Cyril at around midnight on Christmas.
Auditions happening this week for LCT’s ‘Pinkalicious’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Theatre is preparing to present “Pinkalicious: The Musical,” in March at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. Auditions for the show this week are being held for those interested in being a part of the production. They will start at the auditorium on...
Update: Remains of missing Oklahoma preschooler found
CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) — The remains of a 4-year-old missing since Christmas day have been found in rural Grady County after an extensive search by law enforcement. The body of Athena Brownfield was discovered outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Her mother reportedly told investigators that her husband, Ivon Adams, beat her daughter to death on Christmas evening.
Lawton Police Department is now investigating the first homicide of 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after an early-morning shooting in a parking lot at the Aces and Eights bar in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department is now investigating its first homicide of 2023. Officer Chris Blessing says an officer responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots...
OSBI Returns To Location Where Sister Of Missing Caddo County Girl Was Found
The community of Cyril is still searching for answers into the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. On Sunday, OSBI investigators returned to where Athena's sister was found. News 9's Jordan Fremstad was live in Cyril at 5 p.m. with what we've learned this weekend.
Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital, after being found seriously injured at a hotel in Lawton. Lawton Police Capt. John Mull says officers were called to the Executive Inn, in the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Capt. Mull says when officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive, with a serious injury. He would not say what type of injury the man suffered.
Lawton Fire Department responds to large structure fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on 17th street and Gore on Sunday. The Lawton Fire Department was dispatched just before noon. Officials told our 7News team the building was being used for storage. Public Service Company of Oklahoma was also called out to cut powerlines.
Athena's murder confession
LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
New law in effect allowing military spouses to transfer most professional licenses
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As of Thursday, military spouses will be able to get some relief when looking for employment after moving. President Joe Biden signed a provision into law earlier this month which will give spouses an easier time transferring professional licenses when making a move for the military, the law also applies to service members.
Major retail store chain closing another location in Oklahoma
A major retail store recently announced that they will be closing another one of their store locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the national retailer Kirkland's Home will be closing one of its Oklahoma stores in Lawton, according to local reports.
Emergency crews respond to two motorcycle crash
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fatal motorcycle accident on FM 367 near Wellington Road. According to preliminary reports, emergency crews received a report of a two-motorcycle accident shortly after 4 p.m., Sunday. One person was reported as unresponsive, and another had serious injuries. An Air […]
Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co
Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co. We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet. This is a developing story, you can count on us to...
PARKS JONES REPORT: Increase in homes coming on the market
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have an inside look at the housing market here in Lawton, courtesy of Parks Jones Realtors. There are currently 312 homes listed for sale on the Lawton Board of Realtors, a ten percent increase over the past two months. In the last 12 months the...
Adams’ bond set for child neglect charges
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One of the two caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has had her bond amount set in a Caddo County courtroom. Alysia Adams has been charged with two counts of child neglect in connection to the death of Athena. Her husband, Ivon, has been charged with her murder.
Multiple Cold Fronts in the Week Ahead | 1/15 PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Evening Texoma! Today has been a very nice day with temperatures reaching into the mid 60s. Tonight cloud coverage will slowly dissipate which will lead to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon tomorrow. Temperatures will reach the low 70s with west winds at 10 to 20 mph. This looks to be the warmest day we will have for at least the next week. With the warm temperatures and gusty winds, there will be an elevated fire risk for most of Texoma.
