Alabama State

AP Top News at 5:04 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Flight data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash site

POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — A spokesman for Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority says a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder have been retrieved from the site of the crash of a passenger plane that went down on approach to a newly opened airport in the tourist town of Pokhara. Jagannath Niraula said the boxes were found on Monday, a day after the ATR-72 aircraft crashed, killing at least 68 of the 72 people aboard. He said they will be handed over to investigators. Rescuers are still searching the debris, which is scattered down a 300-meter (984 feet) gorge. Pemba Sherpa, spokesperson for Yeti Airlines, also confirmed that both the flight data and the cockpit voice recorders have been found.

Death toll in Russian strike on Ukrainian building up to 35

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from the weekend Russian missile strike on the apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 35, an official said Monday. Rescuers continued searching through the rubble for more victims, regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said. At least 75 people were wounded and 35 others were still missing after Saturday’s strike. About 1,700 people lived in the multi-story building, with residents saying there were no military facilities at the site. The reported death toll made it the deadliest attack in one place since a Sept. 30 strike in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, according to The Associated Press-Frontline War Crimes Watch project.

Italy arrests Sicilian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro

ROME (AP) — Italy’s No. 1 fugitive, convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was arrested on Monday at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after three decades on the run, Italian paramilitary police said. Messina Denaro was captured at the clinic where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed medical condition, said Carabinieri Gen. Pasquale Angelosanto, who heads the police force’s special operations squad. In a police photo showing him sitting in a police van, Messina Denaro was wearing a brown leather jacket and white skull cap and his trademark tinted glasses. His face looked wan. He was taken to a secret location by police immediately after the arrest, Italian state television reported.

House GOP demands visitor logs in Biden classified docs case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly empowered House Republicans on Sunday demanded the White House turn over all information related to its searches that have uncovered classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and former office in the wake of more records found at his Delaware residence. “We have a lot of questions,” said Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. Comer, R-Ky., said he wants to see all documents and communications related to the searches by the Biden team, as well as visitor logs of the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, from Jan. 20, 2021, to present. He said the aim is to determine who might have had access to classified material and how the records got there.

Expanded US training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany

BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.S. military’s new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces began in Germany on Sunday, with a goal of getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five to eight weeks, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Milley, who plans to visit the Grafenwoehr training area on Monday to get a first-hand look at the program, said the troops being trained left Ukraine a few days ago. In Germany is a full set of weapons and equipment for them to use. Until now the Pentagon had declined to say exactly when the training would start.

In tornado-ravaged Selma, prayers of thanks

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Leading Sunday services on the lawn outside his tornado-damaged Crosspoint Christian Church, the Rev. David Nichols told his congregation there was much for which to be grateful despite the destruction around them. The tornado that ravaged Selma hit the church’s daycare. It destroyed much of the building, collapsing walls and leaving piles of rubble in some of the classrooms, but the 70 children and teachers who huddled inside bathrooms were unharmed. “Nothing but by the grace of God that they walked out of there,” Nichols said as he looked at the building. The Sunday after a tornado devastated much of the historic city of Selma, church congregations raised up prayers of gratitude for lives spared and gave prayers of comfort for lives lost elsewhere to the storm.

John Kerry tells AP he backs UAE oil chief overseeing COP28

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry backs the United Arab Emirates’ decision to appoint the CEO of a state-run oil company to preside over the upcoming U.N. climate negotiations in Dubai, citing his work on renewable energy projects. In an interview Sunday with The Associated Press, the former U.S. secretary of state acknowledged that the Emirates and other countries relying on fossil fuels to fund their state coffers face finding “some balance” ahead. However, he dismissed the idea that Sultan al-Jaber’s appointment should be automatically disqualified due to him leading the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.

Kabul’s mannequins, hooded and masked under Taliban rules

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Under the Taliban, the mannequins in women’s dress shops across the Afghan capital of Kabul are a haunting sight, their heads cloaked in cloth sacks or wrapped in black plastic bags. The hooded mannequins are one symbol of the Taliban’s puritanical rule over Afghanistan. But in a way, they are also a small show of resistance and creativity by Kabul’s dress merchants. Initially, the Taliban wanted the mannequins to be outright beheaded. Not long after they seized power in August 2021, the Taliban Ministry of Vice and Virtue decreed that all mannequins must be removed from shop windows or their heads taken off, according to local media.

Alabama basketball player, 2nd man charged with murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed. Miles, 21, a junior reserve forward from Washington, D.C., and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Charles County, Maryland, were both charged with capital murder. The capital murder charge arose because the death involved shots fired into a vehicle, Kennedy said. “At this time, it appears that the only motive was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on The Strip,” Kennedy said in a news conference Sunday evening.

NFL playoffs: No lead safe, drama abounds in wild weekend

The Buffalo Bills blew a 17-point advantage before recovering to win Sunday. That narrow escape came less than 24 hours after the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 27-point deficit and pulled off one of the most stunning comeback victories in playoff history. No lead is safe and the drama abounds so far in the NFL playoffs. A loaded Sunday schedule saw the Bills escape with a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 and the Cincinnati Bengals hang on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 as wild-card weekend continued. One more game in the round remains: Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Victor

Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times

Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
WILMINGTON, DE
The Associated Press

3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Marine who said he was waiting for “Civil war 2” and two other active-duty members of the military have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers. Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were arrested this week on misdemeanor charges after their fellow Marines helped investigators identify them in footage among the pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court papers. Dozens of people charged in the riot have military backgrounds, but these three are among only a handful on active duty. A Marine Corps officer seen on camera scuffling with police and helping other members of the mob force their way into the Capitol was charged in 2021. No defense lawyers for the men were listed in the court docket, so it was not immediately clear whether they have attorneys to comment on their behalf.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Fake tweet on vaccines in food supply attributed to Gates

CLAIM: Bill Gates tweeted in support of adding vaccines to the food supply to solve “the problem of vaccine hesitancy.”. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The image of the tweet was fabricated. It was published as part of an illustration for a video and article by NewsPunch, a site known for spreading false news. No such tweet was sent from Gates’ official account, a spokesperson from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation confirmed.
The Associated Press

Thailand holds suspect in $100 million deli case

BANGKOK (AP) — A suspect wanted in in connection with an alleged stock manipulation scheme that led a small New Jersey delicatessen to be listed as a public company worth $100 million has agreed to his voluntary extradition to the United States after being arrested last week on the resort island of Phuket, a Thai legal official said Friday.
PAULSBORO, NJ
The Associated Press

Defense chiefs fail to resolve dispute on tanks for Ukraine

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — Ukraine will have to wait longer to find out if it will get advanced German-made battle tanks. A dispute over sending the tanks from Western allies to help Ukraine against Russia’s invasion played out both in public and private on Friday, as more than 50 defense leaders meeting in Germany failed to hammer out an agreement — stalled by Berlin’s hesitation.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden “looks forward” to sitting down with new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss a range of topics, including perhaps the thorniest challenge confronting Washington this year: raising the nation’s debt limit. One hitch: That statement Friday came with no actual invitation to the White House, and no date nor time for a meeting. Rather, the White House again emphasized that Biden is not willing to entertain policy concessions in exchange for lifting the debt limit, which is the nation’s borrowing authority. The U.S. bumped up against that limit Thursday, and the Treasury Department has deployed “extraordinary measures” to stave off a potential default for at least a few more months. “Like the president has said many times, raising the debt ceiling is not a negotiation; it is an obligation of this country and its leaders to avoid economic chaos,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in the statement released Friday evening. “Congress has always done it, and the president expects them to do their duty once again. That is not negotiable.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Chief diplomats boycott Libya-hosted Arab League meeting

CAIRO (AP) — A handful of top Arab diplomats met Sunday in the Libyan capital in a gathering boycotted by powerful foreign ministers who argued that the mandate of the Tripoli-based government has ended. Five of the 22 member states of the Arab League sent their foreign ministers to...
The Associated Press

Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate under a U.N.-brokered wartime agreement, creating backlogs in vessels meant to carry supplies to developing nations where people are going hungry, United Nations and Ukrainian officials say. Some...
The Associated Press

Macron to hike military funds amid Ukraine war, new threats

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday proposed to boost defense spending by more than a third through 2030 and to “transform” France’s nuclear-armed military, to better face evolving threats and take into account the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Macron announced a proposal for 413 billion euros (nearly $450 billion) in military spending for the period of 2024-2030, to ensure “our freedom, our security, our prosperity, our place in the world.” That compares with spending of about 295 billion euros in a similar military plan for 2019-2025. The money would notably go to modernizing France’s nuclear arsenal, boosting intelligence spending by 60%, doubling the number of military reservists, reinforcing cyberdefense and developing more remote-controlled weapons.
The Associated Press

Minister: Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The German government will not object if Poland decides to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Germany’s top diplomat said Sunday, indicating movement on supplying weapons that Kyiv has described as essential to its ability to fend off an intensified Russian offensive. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told French TV channel LCI that Poland has not formally asked for Berlin’s approval to share some of its German-made Leopards but added “if we were asked, we would not stand in the way.” German officials “know how important these tanks are” and “this is why we are discussing this now with our partners,” Baerbock said in interview clips posted by LCI. Ukraine’s supporters pledged billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine during a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday. International defense leaders discussed Ukraine’s urgent request for the Leopard 2 tanks, and the failure to work out an agreement overshadowed the new commitments.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Croatian president blasts EU penalties against Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Croatia’s president said Friday that efforts by the European Union to uphold democratic standards in member countries threatened to tear the bloc apart, and condemned EU efforts to financially penalize Hungary for its alleged breaches of rule of law standards. President Zoran Milanović made...
The Associated Press

Video distorts Biden placing voting sticker on granddaughter

CLAIM: A video clip shows President Joe Biden inappropriately touching and kissing a young woman with curly hair and a black shirt. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. This clip is edited to remove context, distorting what really happened when Biden accompanied his granddaughter, Natalie Biden, for her first time voting. News footage shows that he placed a voting sticker on her upper chest, with her instruction, then kissed her on the cheek.
The Associated Press

Ukrainians wrap up landmine clearance exercises in Cambodia

SIEM REAP, Cambodia (AP) — A group of 15 Ukrainian deminers on Friday wrapped up a week of training in Cambodia, where experts who have cleared minefields from one of the world’s most contaminated countries shared their expertise with the relative newcomers to the dangerous job. Cambodia is...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

