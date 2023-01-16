ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Six Nations 2023: Wales coach Warren Gatland considered dropping older players

Warren Gatland says he considered dropping older players from his 2023 Six Nations squad, and ideally that process should have begun sooner. New skipper Ken Owens, 36, Alun Wyn Jones, 37, Leigh Halfpenny and recalled Rhys Webb, both 34, are in the squad. Coach Gatland was asked if he had...
The Independent

Rory Best concerned by lack of competition for Johnny Sexton in Ireland squad

Rory Best fears Ireland are more reliant on veteran fly-half Johnny Sexton now than they were in the run-up to the last World Cup.Influential skipper Sexton underwent surgery on a cheekbone injury at the start of the month but is expected to be selected when Andy Farrell names his Guinness Six Nations squad on Thursday.More than 13 years on from his Test debut, the 37-year-old Leinster player remains his country’s undisputed first-choice for the number 10 role, with this year’s autumn World Cup in France fast approaching.Joey Carbery, Jack Carty, Ross Byrne, Harry Byrne, Billy Burns, Ciaran Frawley and Jack...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: 'Easy decision' to recall fly-half Williams - Gatland

Wales coach Warren Gatland says fly-half Owen Williams only earned a recall for the 2023 Six Nations by impressing in recent games. The 30-year-old is at Ospreys as injury cover for Gareth Anscombe and impressed Gatland in his latest encounters against Leinster and Montpellier. "It was an easy decision for...
BBC

Hockey World Cup 2023: Can India repeat historic 1975 win?

The last time India won the hockey World Cup, things were quite different. It was nearly half a century ago and Indira Gandhi was prime minister when India lifted the cup in March 1975 in Kuala Lumpur - eight years ahead of India's first-ever World Cup win in cricket. It's...
BBC

Equal pay: Football Association of Wales agree landmark deal

Wales' men's and women's senior players will be paid the same for representing their country for the first time. The Football Association of Wales [FAW] have agreed a deal that will see equal pay come into effect immediately. The Wales men's senior team have agreed to a 25% pay cut...
BBC

Snooker match-fixing investigation - 10 Chinese players charged by WPBSA

Ten Chinese players face match-fixing charges as snooker's governing body investigates the sport's biggest corruption scandal. The allegations include manipulating games, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and fixing a match. In October, Liang Wenbo was suspended by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA). Nine others followed,...
BBC

Eddie Jones: Ex-England coach would ignore RFU administrators at World Cup

Former England coach Eddie Jones says he will ignore Rugby Football Union administrators if his Australia side play England at this year's World Cup. Jones was named Australia coach on Monday, having been sacked as England coach last month after only five wins in 12 Tests in 2022. England and...
BBC

Juan Martin Gonzalez: Argentina forward extends London Irish contract

Argentina forward Juan Martin Gonzalez has signed a contract extension with London Irish. The 22-year-old back-row moved to the Premiership club in October 2021 and has gone on to play 18 times. He scored four tries for Argentina in last year's Rugby Championship, including the Pumas' only try when they...
BBC

Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m

Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
BBC

Dartmoor wild camping ban a catastrophe for children says head teacher

A High Court ruling which bans wild camping on Dartmoor without the landowner's permission is a "catastrophe", a head teacher has said. Michael Johnson, from Chulmleigh Academy Trust, spoke after a Dartmoor landowner won the right to remove people wild or backpack camping. Each year hundreds of children train on...
Reuters

Soccer-Wolves sign Spain midfielder Sarabia from PSG

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Paris St Germain on a contract until 2025, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Wolves paid 5 million euros ($5.4 million), according to media reports, for the player who featured at last year's World Cup and had a contract until 2024 with PSG.
BBC

Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall

Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".

