BBC
Six Nations 2023: Wales coach Warren Gatland considered dropping older players
Warren Gatland says he considered dropping older players from his 2023 Six Nations squad, and ideally that process should have begun sooner. New skipper Ken Owens, 36, Alun Wyn Jones, 37, Leigh Halfpenny and recalled Rhys Webb, both 34, are in the squad. Coach Gatland was asked if he had...
Rory Best concerned by lack of competition for Johnny Sexton in Ireland squad
Rory Best fears Ireland are more reliant on veteran fly-half Johnny Sexton now than they were in the run-up to the last World Cup.Influential skipper Sexton underwent surgery on a cheekbone injury at the start of the month but is expected to be selected when Andy Farrell names his Guinness Six Nations squad on Thursday.More than 13 years on from his Test debut, the 37-year-old Leinster player remains his country’s undisputed first-choice for the number 10 role, with this year’s autumn World Cup in France fast approaching.Joey Carbery, Jack Carty, Ross Byrne, Harry Byrne, Billy Burns, Ciaran Frawley and Jack...
BBC
Wayne Pivac: Former Wales head coach 'disappointed' not to realise World Cup dream
Former head coach Wayne Pivac says he was left frustrated after his dismissal denied him the chance to lead Wales through to this year's World Cup. Pivac was sacked in December 2022 and replaced by his predecessor Warren Gatland. Pivac's exit came nine months before the New Zealander was due...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: 'Easy decision' to recall fly-half Williams - Gatland
Wales coach Warren Gatland says fly-half Owen Williams only earned a recall for the 2023 Six Nations by impressing in recent games. The 30-year-old is at Ospreys as injury cover for Gareth Anscombe and impressed Gatland in his latest encounters against Leinster and Montpellier. "It was an easy decision for...
‘Disappointed’ Dave Rennie says Wallabies had made great strides before his sacking
Dave Rennie thought the Wallabies made large strides during his three years in charge and believed he had the support of players and staff before his sudden axing. The New Zealander released a statement on Wednesday, his first public comments since Eddie Jones replaced him in a shock coaching switch ahead of September’s Rugby World Cup.
Chelsea and Man Utd face travel chaos for Liverpool and Arsenal clashes with train tickets yet to be released
CHELSEA and Manchester United supporters are facing travel chaos for their respective fixtures at Liverpool and Arsenal this week. That is due to Avanti West Coast delaying the release of advance tickets between London and the North West. The train company announced earlier this month that engineering works would have...
BBC
Hockey World Cup 2023: Can India repeat historic 1975 win?
The last time India won the hockey World Cup, things were quite different. It was nearly half a century ago and Indira Gandhi was prime minister when India lifted the cup in March 1975 in Kuala Lumpur - eight years ahead of India's first-ever World Cup win in cricket. It's...
BBC
Equal pay: Football Association of Wales agree landmark deal
Wales' men's and women's senior players will be paid the same for representing their country for the first time. The Football Association of Wales [FAW] have agreed a deal that will see equal pay come into effect immediately. The Wales men's senior team have agreed to a 25% pay cut...
BBC
Zimbabwe v Ireland ODI: Madande hits four off final ball to give hosts thrilling win on DLS method
Ireland 288-4 (50 overs): Balbirnie 121 retd inj, Tector 101 not out; Nyauchi 2-65 Zimbabwe 214-7: Burl 59, Raza 43, Ervine 38; Adair 2-40, Hume 2-41 Clive Madande hit a four off the final ball to give Zimbabwe a dramatic three-wicket win on the DLS method in a thrilling opening one-day international against Ireland in Harare.
BBC
Snooker match-fixing investigation - 10 Chinese players charged by WPBSA
Ten Chinese players face match-fixing charges as snooker's governing body investigates the sport's biggest corruption scandal. The allegations include manipulating games, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and fixing a match. In October, Liang Wenbo was suspended by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA). Nine others followed,...
BBC
Eddie Jones: Ex-England coach would ignore RFU administrators at World Cup
Former England coach Eddie Jones says he will ignore Rugby Football Union administrators if his Australia side play England at this year's World Cup. Jones was named Australia coach on Monday, having been sacked as England coach last month after only five wins in 12 Tests in 2022. England and...
BBC
Juan Martin Gonzalez: Argentina forward extends London Irish contract
Argentina forward Juan Martin Gonzalez has signed a contract extension with London Irish. The 22-year-old back-row moved to the Premiership club in October 2021 and has gone on to play 18 times. He scored four tries for Argentina in last year's Rugby Championship, including the Pumas' only try when they...
BBC
George Skivington: Gloucester head coach wants team to learn from Leinster 'reality check'
Gloucester head coach George Skivington wants his team to emulate Leinster and learn from their recent defeat as they face a must-win match to stay in the Champions Cup. The Cherry and Whites were thrashed 49-14 by the Irish club on Saturday after also losing 57-0 in the first group match.
Watch Leeds ace Wilfried Gnonto net just 26 seconds into Cardiff FA Cup clash with strike ‘better than Di Canio’
WILFRIED GNONTO scored a sensational scissor kick 26 SECONDS into Leeds' FA Cup replay with Cardiff. The Whites needed a last-gasp goal in the first game to send the tie to a replay and Jesse Marsch's side made the perfect start to this one. In the first attack of the...
BBC
FA Cup replay: Leeds 5-2 Cardiff: Patrick Bamford scores twice in FA Cup third-round victory
Watch Patrick Bamford's double as Leeds cruise past Cardiff into the FA Cup fourth round at Elland Road. MATCH REPORT: Gnonto & Bamford fire Leeds into FA Cup fourth round. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
Gabriel, Warrican and Motie return to West Indies squad for Zimbabwe Tests
Fast bowler Gabriel could make first Test appearance since November 2021
BBC
Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
BBC
Dartmoor wild camping ban a catastrophe for children says head teacher
A High Court ruling which bans wild camping on Dartmoor without the landowner's permission is a "catastrophe", a head teacher has said. Michael Johnson, from Chulmleigh Academy Trust, spoke after a Dartmoor landowner won the right to remove people wild or backpack camping. Each year hundreds of children train on...
Soccer-Wolves sign Spain midfielder Sarabia from PSG
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Paris St Germain on a contract until 2025, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Wolves paid 5 million euros ($5.4 million), according to media reports, for the player who featured at last year's World Cup and had a contract until 2024 with PSG.
BBC
Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall
Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
