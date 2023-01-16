ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyne City, MI

Harbor girls hit 10-0 after win over Boyne, East Jordan picks up LMC win

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qiDXN_0kFzPpbn00

HARBOR SPRINGS — The Harbor Springs girls’ basketball team stayed as the lone unbeaten atop the Lake Michigan Conference Friday after a visit from Boyne City.

Led by 29 points from sophomore guard Olivia Flynn, the Rams kept a distance from a big night in the paint for the Ramblers to eventually pull away with a 56-40 victory.

Harbor Springs led in an 18-12 game after the opening quarter, picking up seven points out of the gates from Flynn, though Hailey Fisher and Bryleigh Rummer each nailed 3-pointers to add to the advantage as well.

The Rams then led 31-23 heading to the half and again 45-30 in the third, leaning on a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter from Flynn.

Sierra Kruzel also scored 12 points for the Rams and Paige Keiser had seven points.

For Boyne City, Morgan Deming finished with 18 points and Elly Wilcox scored six.

Harbor Springs (10-0, 5-0 LMC) will next welcome in Elk Rapids on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in a key LMC matchup. The Elks are currently tied for second in the league at 4-1 and sit at 7-2 overall on the season.

Boyne City (1-10, 0-5) will next host Kalkaska in a LMC showdown on Tuesday.

East Jordan 59, Kalkaska 19

EAST JORDAN — A scoring drought for the East Jordan girls’ basketball team was closed Friday when they welcomed in Kalkaska and earned a 59-19 victory over the Blazers.

It's the highest scoring total for the Red Devils since the season opener and ends a streak of four games without topping 35 points.

East Jordan led in an 11-8 game after one, then 29-14 at the half, before a 16-1 advantage in the third really broke the lead open.

June Kirkpatrick came through with a career-high 25 points to lead the Red Devils.

“It was good to see and good to see us against zone again,” East Jordan coach Tim Smith said. “June was really good in transition. We had great production from the entire team, played some JV girls and they came in and played great. We had great energy.”

Lindsey Cross also scored 22 points for East Jordan.

EJ also won the JV contest in a 39-23 game, led by Lily Snyder’s 19 points.

The Red Devils (4-4, 2-3 LMC) will try to keep it going when they welcome in Grayling on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

NORTHERN LAKES

Harbor Light 51, Alanson 17

ALANSON — Eight different players found the scorebook for the Harbor Light Christian girls’ basketball team when they visited Alanson and earned a 51-17 victory.

The Lady Swordsmen had a lot to celebrate on the night, with leads at each quarter break and another Northern Lakes Conference win, moving them to 5-1 within the league.

“The girls played a good game getting all players involved,” Harbor Light coach Jeff Jakeway said. “Ava (Kenwabikise) and Laney (Jakeway) did a great job going hard to the basket and capitalized at the free throw line. Charlotte (Gagnon) played her best game of the season on both the defensive end and scored a season high on offense.”

Harbor Light led in an 11-2 game after the opening quarter, then again 28-9 at the half and 40-11 heading to the fourth.

Kenwabikise led with 16 points and five rebounds, Jakeway had nine points, 10 rebounds, six steals and six assists and Gagnon had 10 points and six rebounds. Jade Evoy also had nine steals.

Harbor Light (5-2, 5-1 NLC) will next head to Maplewood Baptist on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

A special night will also come for Harbor Light when they host the first-ever basketball game within the newly constructed Solid Rock Center at the school on Thursday, Jan. 19 against Cadillac Heritage Christian.

Thursday will come as a varsity doubleheader with the girls beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity boys around 7 p.m.

BOYS

NON-CONFERENCE

Mackinaw City 68, Maplewood Baptist 54

KINROSS — Noah Valot led the Mackinaw City boys’ basketball team with 21 points to help the Comets pick up a road win over Kinross Maplewood Baptist, 68-54.

Mackinaw City was in a tight game early, up just 17-13 after one, then 34-21 at the half. They really started to break it open in the second half, pulling away with a 56-32 advantage heading to the fourth.

“It was a tough U.P. matchup just as expected,” Mackinaw City coach John Martin said. “Coach May does a great job of preparing his kids to play. It was a physical, fast paced and we were able to open things up with a great third quarter.”

Cooper Whipkey added 17 points for Mackinaw, Lucas Bergstrom scored 13 and Lars Huffman had nine.

Mackinaw City (8-2) will return to action on Monday, Jan. 16 against Alanson at home.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY this morning for Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Charlevoix Counties. Slippery roads and slower than normal traffic is expected. Be careful of ice on roads and sidewalks. Scattered showers Tuesday. Mostly rain, but...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream

Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
MANCELONA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Parking lot in Traverse City to be developed into rental complex

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday night, Traverse City Commissioners had a packed agenda full of items related to parking, affordable housing, the new senior center and the Traverse City Film Festival. Commissioners took a step to provide additional affordable housing downtown. Another story: Traverse City moves closer...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

BOOM Set To Become Traverse City's Newest Neighborhood Association

Concerns about traffic, pedestrian safety, and other issues are bringing residents at the base of Old Mission Peninsula together in an effort to form BOOM (Base of Old Mission), Traverse City’s ninth neighborhood association. Nikki VanderKolk-Rine is one of the individuals behind the fledgling association; since moving to the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

Child falls from chairlift at Boyne Mountain Resort

BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A child was rushed to a hospital after falling from a chairlift at the Boyne Mountain Resort over the weekend.Officials at the resort say at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, the child was with family when they fell between towers seven and eight. The chairlift is a triple that services beginner terrain.A bystander who witnessed the incident informed ski patrol, who responded to the scene and began assessment and treatment. The child was taken to McLaren North Michigan Hospital in Petosky before being transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.Officials did not release details on the child's condition but said they were wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.Resort officials say they inspected the chair and restraint bar and found it to be working in order."This was a scary incident for all involved," Jason Perl, general manager of Boyne Mountain Resort, said in a press release. "We have been in regular contact with the family and our thoughts will remain with them as this child recovers. The safety of our guests is a top concern and we're grateful that a helmet was being worn."  
BOYNE FALLS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

23-year-old Traverse City man dies in crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 23-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning in Peninsula Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 2:24 a.m., central dispatch received a report of a fire in the woods near Center Road near Rue De Vin, the sheriff's...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Search ends for missing Traverse City woman

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has provided an update on a missing Traverse City woman. Tristan Dostal has been found and the search has ended, according to the sheriff's office. The Brown Bridge Quiet Area has been reopened to the public. No...
9&10 News

Traverse City Man Dies In Jeep Rollover Crash

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old Traverse City man died in a crash on Monday morning. Deputies got a call after 2 in the morning that there was a fire in the woods in Peninsula Township. When Peninsula Township Fire and EMS responded, they found a...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Up North Voice

Mio man arrested for CSC after third victim comes forward

OSCODA COUNTY – In August 2021, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post was contacted by the medical coordinator from the Northern Michigan Child Advocacy Center to investigate an alleged sexual assault. The suspect was identified as 82-year-old Richard Bernard Walser from Mio. Walser was arraigned in Oscoda County last year for several counts of criminal sexual and home invasion regarding this case. A second victim came forward and another investigation was launched. The report was turned over to the Oscoda County Prosecutor’s Office.
MIO, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy