Harbor girls hit 10-0 after win over Boyne, East Jordan picks up LMC win

HARBOR SPRINGS — The Harbor Springs girls’ basketball team stayed as the lone unbeaten atop the Lake Michigan Conference Friday after a visit from Boyne City.

Led by 29 points from sophomore guard Olivia Flynn, the Rams kept a distance from a big night in the paint for the Ramblers to eventually pull away with a 56-40 victory.

Harbor Springs led in an 18-12 game after the opening quarter, picking up seven points out of the gates from Flynn, though Hailey Fisher and Bryleigh Rummer each nailed 3-pointers to add to the advantage as well.

The Rams then led 31-23 heading to the half and again 45-30 in the third, leaning on a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter from Flynn.

Sierra Kruzel also scored 12 points for the Rams and Paige Keiser had seven points.

For Boyne City, Morgan Deming finished with 18 points and Elly Wilcox scored six.

Harbor Springs (10-0, 5-0 LMC) will next welcome in Elk Rapids on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in a key LMC matchup. The Elks are currently tied for second in the league at 4-1 and sit at 7-2 overall on the season.

Boyne City (1-10, 0-5) will next host Kalkaska in a LMC showdown on Tuesday.

East Jordan 59, Kalkaska 19

EAST JORDAN — A scoring drought for the East Jordan girls’ basketball team was closed Friday when they welcomed in Kalkaska and earned a 59-19 victory over the Blazers.

It's the highest scoring total for the Red Devils since the season opener and ends a streak of four games without topping 35 points.

East Jordan led in an 11-8 game after one, then 29-14 at the half, before a 16-1 advantage in the third really broke the lead open.

June Kirkpatrick came through with a career-high 25 points to lead the Red Devils.

“It was good to see and good to see us against zone again,” East Jordan coach Tim Smith said. “June was really good in transition. We had great production from the entire team, played some JV girls and they came in and played great. We had great energy.”

Lindsey Cross also scored 22 points for East Jordan.

EJ also won the JV contest in a 39-23 game, led by Lily Snyder’s 19 points.

The Red Devils (4-4, 2-3 LMC) will try to keep it going when they welcome in Grayling on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

NORTHERN LAKES

Harbor Light 51, Alanson 17

ALANSON — Eight different players found the scorebook for the Harbor Light Christian girls’ basketball team when they visited Alanson and earned a 51-17 victory.

The Lady Swordsmen had a lot to celebrate on the night, with leads at each quarter break and another Northern Lakes Conference win, moving them to 5-1 within the league.

“The girls played a good game getting all players involved,” Harbor Light coach Jeff Jakeway said. “Ava (Kenwabikise) and Laney (Jakeway) did a great job going hard to the basket and capitalized at the free throw line. Charlotte (Gagnon) played her best game of the season on both the defensive end and scored a season high on offense.”

Harbor Light led in an 11-2 game after the opening quarter, then again 28-9 at the half and 40-11 heading to the fourth.

Kenwabikise led with 16 points and five rebounds, Jakeway had nine points, 10 rebounds, six steals and six assists and Gagnon had 10 points and six rebounds. Jade Evoy also had nine steals.

Harbor Light (5-2, 5-1 NLC) will next head to Maplewood Baptist on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

A special night will also come for Harbor Light when they host the first-ever basketball game within the newly constructed Solid Rock Center at the school on Thursday, Jan. 19 against Cadillac Heritage Christian.

Thursday will come as a varsity doubleheader with the girls beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity boys around 7 p.m.

BOYS

NON-CONFERENCE

Mackinaw City 68, Maplewood Baptist 54

KINROSS — Noah Valot led the Mackinaw City boys’ basketball team with 21 points to help the Comets pick up a road win over Kinross Maplewood Baptist, 68-54.

Mackinaw City was in a tight game early, up just 17-13 after one, then 34-21 at the half. They really started to break it open in the second half, pulling away with a 56-32 advantage heading to the fourth.

“It was a tough U.P. matchup just as expected,” Mackinaw City coach John Martin said. “Coach May does a great job of preparing his kids to play. It was a physical, fast paced and we were able to open things up with a great third quarter.”

Cooper Whipkey added 17 points for Mackinaw, Lucas Bergstrom scored 13 and Lars Huffman had nine.

Mackinaw City (8-2) will return to action on Monday, Jan. 16 against Alanson at home.