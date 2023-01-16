Read full article on original website
Washington City Paper
Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland
After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
dcnewsnow.com
Family of Woman Killed in Crossfire Outside DC Restaurant Talks About Loss
The family of Dale Henson, 54, said she went to pick up food from a restaurant D.C. when she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting. Henson died, and a 15-year-old was charged in the shooting. Family of Woman Killed in Crossfire Outside DC Restaurant …. The family of...
WJLA
Elrich, Alsobrooks hope to forge close relationship as Moore takes over as Md. governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Wes Moore prepares to be sworn in Wednesday, two prominent county executives are hoping to forge a great working relationship with Maryland's next governor. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich says he and the new governor have many shared goals and objectives. Housing, childhood education,...
SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis
Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
dcnewsnow.com
Maryland Governor Wes Moore Inauguration Day Address
Wes Moore addresses a crowd of people in Annapolis, Md. on Jan. 18, 2023 after becoming the governor of Maryland. Moore is the first Black person to hold the office. His friend and campaign supporter, Oprah Winfrey, introduced him as governor. (Video: Maryland Public Television) Maryland Governor Wes Moore Inauguration...
D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend
This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'
BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
dcnewsnow.com
Lakeforest Mall to close at the end of March
After nearly 45 years, the Lakeforest Mall will officially close its doors at the end of March. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/montgomery-county/lakeforest-mall-to-close-at-the-end-of-march/. Lakeforest Mall to close at the end of March. After nearly 45 years, the Lakeforest Mall will officially close its doors at the end of March. Read more here:...
dcnewsnow.com
DC averaging one carjacking a day; Council expected to lessen penalties by overriding veto of revised criminal code
D.C. is averaging one carjacking a day in the new year and the D.C. Council could vote to reduce the punishment for that crime on Tuesday. DC averaging one carjacking a day; Council expected …. D.C. is averaging one carjacking a day in the new year and the D.C. Council...
dcnewsnow.com
Man dead, another hurt after shooting in Prince William County
A man died at the hospital after a double shooting in the Woodbridge area Monday night. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/prince-william-county/man-dead-another-hurt-after-shooting-in-prince-william-county/. Man dead, another hurt after shooting in Prince William …. A man died at the hospital after a double shooting in the Woodbridge area Monday night. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/prince-william-county/man-dead-another-hurt-after-shooting-in-prince-william-county/
Sentinel
Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration
Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
Police: 2 teens arrested in armed Prince George's County carjacking
SUITLAND, Md. — Two teens have been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking Tuesday in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland for the report of a carjacking, across from Suitland Tire shop.
WTOP
Anti-business or anti-sprawl? Prince George’s Co. council cancels long list of zoning laws
In recent years, residents in Prince George’s County have grown frustrated over the approval of certain development projects despite opposition from those who were most likely to be impacted. At a Prince George’s County council meeting Tuesday, however, it was developers and commercial property owners who complained to no...
chessbase.com
Howard University, "The Mecca of Black Education," seeks to make its mark in the world of college chess
ChessBase is a personal, stand-alone chess database that has become the standard throughout the world. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. When the Howard University...
Local Labor Pioneer Geraldine Boykin Dies
One of the most astute political strategists to ever work in the labor movement — Geraldine P. Boykin — died on Jan. 13. The post Local Labor Pioneer Geraldine Boykin Dies appeared first on The Washington Informer.
uspis.gov
Washington, DC: POST OFFICE BURGLARY
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3941263. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
dcnewsnow.com
3 injured in crash following gunfire in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a crash that happened after gunfire in D.C. on Wednesday evening. Police said that nobody was hit in the shooting, but three people were transported to a local hospital after the accident. All three were expected to survive. Police were continuing...
dcnewsnow.com
Barricade incident, fire in DC
D.C. Police and D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a fire and barricade incident on 37th Place SE on Monday afternoon. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/barricade-incident-fire-in-dc/ Barricade incident, fire in DC. D.C. Police and D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a fire and barricade incident on 37th Place SE on Monday...
fox5dc.com
Washington Post editorial board weighs in on controversial changes to DC’s crime code
WASHINGTON - The Washington Post is stirring things up on social media after the editorial board weighed in on controversial changes to D.C.'s crime code. FOX 5's chief legal correspondent Katie Barlow reports that the Washington Post editorial board said D.C.'s new crime bill could make the city "more dangerous" if the D.C. Council overrides the mayor's veto, which is up for a vote Tuesday.
Honoring local Black history before MLK Day
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — As we prepare to celebrate and honor the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tomorrow, we’re also taking time to honor people here in our backyard — those who lived through some of the challenging times he worked to change and who also worked to help reach […]
