Prince George's County, MD

Washington City Paper

Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland

After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis

Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
MARYLAND STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Maryland Governor Wes Moore Inauguration Day Address

Wes Moore addresses a crowd of people in Annapolis, Md. on Jan. 18, 2023 after becoming the governor of Maryland. Moore is the first Black person to hold the office. His friend and campaign supporter, Oprah Winfrey, introduced him as governor. (Video: Maryland Public Television) Maryland Governor Wes Moore Inauguration...
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend

This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'

BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
MARYLAND STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Lakeforest Mall to close at the end of March

After nearly 45 years, the Lakeforest Mall will officially close its doors at the end of March.
FREDERICK, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Man dead, another hurt after shooting in Prince William County

A man died at the hospital after a double shooting in the Woodbridge area Monday night.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Sentinel

Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration

Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
WASHINGTON, DC
uspis.gov

Washington, DC: POST OFFICE BURGLARY

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3941263. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

3 injured in crash following gunfire in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a crash that happened after gunfire in D.C. on Wednesday evening. Police said that nobody was hit in the shooting, but three people were transported to a local hospital after the accident. All three were expected to survive. Police were continuing...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Barricade incident, fire in DC

D.C. Police and D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a fire and barricade incident on 37th Place SE on Monday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Washington Post editorial board weighs in on controversial changes to DC’s crime code

WASHINGTON - The Washington Post is stirring things up on social media after the editorial board weighed in on controversial changes to D.C.'s crime code. FOX 5's chief legal correspondent Katie Barlow reports that the Washington Post editorial board said D.C.'s new crime bill could make the city "more dangerous" if the D.C. Council overrides the mayor's veto, which is up for a vote Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Honoring local Black history before MLK Day

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — As we prepare to celebrate and honor the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tomorrow, we’re also taking time to honor people here in our backyard — those who lived through some of the challenging times he worked to change and who also worked to help reach […]
FALLS CHURCH, VA

