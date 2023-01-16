Read full article on original website
I really do say this a lot, but Florida has to be one of the most bizarre, in a very good way, state I've ever lived in, and I've partied with a spot-on Teddy Roosevelt impersonator in a Medora bar with my mom. Just when I think I'm starting to understand this place after a little over a year of living here, something else absolutely floors me. And it's so many times about all things haunted around Florida, which I'm slowly starting to collect an understanding of. But St. Augustine is a tough one. There is far too much to know about this notoriously haunted and famous chunk of Florida paradise.
News4Jax.com
Celebrating National Popcorn Day with The Poppin Box
The Poppin’ Box LLC is a gourmet popcorn shop near Saint Johns, FL. The little family owned shop offers over 65 flavors of freshly popped popcorn, old-fashioned candy, delicious fudge, and specialty sodas. They have candy that will take mature kids back in time as well as the latest sours that make the youth smile with a pucker!! The soda selection is a unique mix of rootbeer, cherry, orange, creams and everything in between. When you step into the shop your eyes will light up with delight as our colorful shop is filled with yummy treats from ceiling to floor. Take a treat home or send one of their gift sets or tins to a loved one afar. Their popcorn is available nationwide.
This Is The Quirkiest City In Florida
Reader's Digest found every state's the oddest and most fun destination.
First Coast News
Historic schoolhouse in St. Augustine blessed before major restoration
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — On a chilly January morning, a bus full of nuns pulled up to one of the tallest buildings in the Lincolnville neighborhood in St. Augustine. They sat in rows of chairs next to the historic building, built in the late 1800s. It used to be...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Walt Disney World Florida Resident Special Ticket 2023
Walt Disney World Florida Resident Special Ticket 2023. Walt Disney World Florida Resident Special Ticket 2023 – To kick off the New Year, Florida residents can get great value and turn joyful moments into lasting memories during their next visit to Walt Disney World Resort theme parks with the return of the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket.* Beginning Jan. 10, 2023, Floridians will be able to purchase a 2-day ticket for $175 (plus tax) to visit Walt Disney World Resort theme parks Monday through Friday (ticket is valid through April 27, 2023, subject to blockout dates**).
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website
If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in Florida
Florida has a new local restaurant serving small plates, wine, and beer from all over the world. So far, feedback from local patrons has been very positive. Read on to learn more.
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
Independent Florida Alligator
UF Whitney Science Lab kicks off Spring ‘Evenings at Whitney’ lecture series
St. Augustine is the oldest city in the United States. Today, its future is in danger. The UF Whitney Science Laboratory for Marine Bioscience kicked off its Spring “Evenings at Whitney” lecture series Thursday with a discussion titled “Exploring Coastal Heritage Through Research and Pedagogy.”. Cleary Larkin...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
11 of the Best Free Things to do in St. Augustine for Families in 2023
Then buckle up because St. Augustine in Florida is the place to learn about this unique and special state’s history. Whether you’re into nature, history, art, or wine, the city has you covered. We’ve compiled a list of 11 free things to do in St. Augustine for families so you can enjoy the city without breaking the bank!
fox35orlando.com
Dozen of cats abandoned along I-75 in Florida
Twenty-six cats were found abandoned along Interstate 75 in Florida. The cats are being cared for by the St. Francis Animal Rescue which said they were cold, hungry, confused, and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway. They're all being evaluated to see which will be good pets or good outdoor worker cats.
News4Jax.com
‘It was always peace’: Dr. King’s legacy lives on 59 years after he marched in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – January 16 is a national holiday that honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday. Throughout the day, there have been parades, rallies and memorials to honor his legacy. King is remembered as a nonviolent civil rights activist and icon who led the way in...
wbrc.com
11-year-old son cries during ‘first look’ with his mom on her wedding day
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (Gray News) – A very special moment between a Florida bride and her 11-year-old son has gone viral. Wedding makeup artist Adrianna Thomas posted a video to TikTok on Jan. 8 of a “first look” between the bride and her son on the big day.
St Johns County Commissioners vote no to controversial proposed industrial park
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St John’s County Board of County Commissioners have voted against a proposed industrial park development along County Road 214 near I-95. During a public hearing held Tuesday morning, commissioners heard from over a dozen residents who were against the proposal and also the attorneys representing the land owner.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County teachers plan to protest pay by only working 7.5 hours they’re paid for, nothing more
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A group of St. Johns County teachers is planning a show of solidarity to protest pay. It comes after negotiations between the teachers union and the district stalled because teachers said the raise that the district was offering wasn’t enough. Teachers are now...
News4Jax.com
Windstream network outage caused by fiber cut restored in Florida, still down for some Georgia customers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Windstream Communications, a phone service, broadband internet and TV service, went down on Wednesday due to two separate network events. The interruption was due to a “fiber cut,” Go Kinetic Home and Windstream said. News4JAX found that thousands of customers complained their internet was...
First Coast News
St. Johns County considers building new interchange
Population growth has created a lot of traffic in St. Johns County. Some people want to improve the road system.
WATCH: 12-Year-Old Boy Catches Great White Shark Off Florida Coast
The boy's mother said they had to hold onto him so he wouldn't go overboard.
‘Somebody straight up ruined this house:’ Apparent vandalism reported in new rental-community in SJC
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A new rental community has become the apparent target of vandals. A man set to move into the neighborhood contacted Action News Jax after discovering someone had intentionally flooded one of the homes under construction. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Michael Gunter...
