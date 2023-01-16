ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evie M.

St. Augustine is so haunted even the city gates have an (alleged) ghost

I really do say this a lot, but Florida has to be one of the most bizarre, in a very good way, state I've ever lived in, and I've partied with a spot-on Teddy Roosevelt impersonator in a Medora bar with my mom. Just when I think I'm starting to understand this place after a little over a year of living here, something else absolutely floors me. And it's so many times about all things haunted around Florida, which I'm slowly starting to collect an understanding of. But St. Augustine is a tough one. There is far too much to know about this notoriously haunted and famous chunk of Florida paradise.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Celebrating National Popcorn Day with The Poppin Box

The Poppin’ Box LLC is a gourmet popcorn shop near Saint Johns, FL. The little family owned shop offers over 65 flavors of freshly popped popcorn, old-fashioned candy, delicious fudge, and specialty sodas. They have candy that will take mature kids back in time as well as the latest sours that make the youth smile with a pucker!! The soda selection is a unique mix of rootbeer, cherry, orange, creams and everything in between. When you step into the shop your eyes will light up with delight as our colorful shop is filled with yummy treats from ceiling to floor. Take a treat home or send one of their gift sets or tins to a loved one afar. Their popcorn is available nationwide.
SAINT JOHNS, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Walt Disney World Florida Resident Special Ticket 2023

Walt Disney World Florida Resident Special Ticket 2023. Walt Disney World Florida Resident Special Ticket 2023 – To kick off the New Year, Florida residents can get great value and turn joyful moments into lasting memories during their next visit to Walt Disney World Resort theme parks with the return of the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket.* Beginning Jan. 10, 2023, Floridians will be able to purchase a 2-day ticket for $175 (plus tax) to visit Walt Disney World Resort theme parks Monday through Friday (ticket is valid through April 27, 2023, subject to blockout dates**).
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023

There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
FLORIDA STATE
thefamilyvacationguide.com

11 of the Best Free Things to do in St. Augustine for Families in 2023

Then buckle up because St. Augustine in Florida is the place to learn about this unique and special state’s history. Whether you’re into nature, history, art, or wine, the city has you covered. We’ve compiled a list of 11 free things to do in St. Augustine for families so you can enjoy the city without breaking the bank!
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dozen of cats abandoned along I-75 in Florida

Twenty-six cats were found abandoned along Interstate 75 in Florida. The cats are being cared for by the St. Francis Animal Rescue which said they were cold, hungry, confused, and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway. They're all being evaluated to see which will be good pets or good outdoor worker cats.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy