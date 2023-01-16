Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
NFL Could Punish Tom Brady For His 'Dirty Play' On Monday
In case you missed it, last night's Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and Buccaneers didn't go very well for Tom Brady's Tampa Bay squad. The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers 31-14, and things got so ugly that Brady even tried to change sports mid-game. Early in the third quarter ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Insider: 10 thoughts on why I was wrong on this Colts team
Ten thoughts on this Colts season' season, what went wrong and where we could try to learn: The Colts came into this season with a new quarterback in Matt Ryan and seven Pro Bowl players and the hope that they could avenge a year where 9-8 had felt disappointing. That collection of talent with a leader made them the favorites of the AFC South. So many of us were wrong on this team this year, and I will take that a step further: I picked this team to go 12-5. So as we enter this postmortem stage of learning lessons, here's what I missed and where they can grow.Everything for me starts with the offensive line. It was a group that felt easy enough to believe in after it ran over teams to the league's rushing title and brought back three bankable stalwarts in Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith. New starters felt like they'd rise to the standard, with Ryan to protect for and Taylor to help save the occasional miss. But they had to be stars to make that work with left tackle Matt Pryor and right guard Danny Pinter in new positions, and I was betting as Chris Ballard did on his track record of it all working out. Regression hits in this league and it did to the No. 1 rushing team, and that all crumbled on a passing game that was a work in progress with Ryan on a new team for the first time in his life. Namely, the offensive line protected for the most valuable pieces to what this team needed for success in Ryan and Taylor, and both got hurt. All teams deal with injuries in this league, but the ones to them created a low floor.
