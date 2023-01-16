Ten thoughts on this Colts season' season, what went wrong and where we could try to learn: The Colts came into this season with a new quarterback in Matt Ryan and seven Pro Bowl players and the hope that they could avenge a year where 9-8 had felt disappointing. That collection of talent with a leader made them the favorites of the AFC South. So many of us were wrong on this team this year, and I will take that a step further: I picked this team to go 12-5. So as we enter this postmortem stage of learning lessons, here's what I missed and where they can grow.Everything for me starts with the offensive line. It was a group that felt easy enough to believe in after it ran over teams to the league's rushing title and brought back three bankable stalwarts in Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith. New starters felt like they'd rise to the standard, with Ryan to protect for and Taylor to help save the occasional miss. But they had to be stars to make that work with left tackle Matt Pryor and right guard Danny Pinter in new positions, and I was betting as Chris Ballard did on his track record of it all working out. Regression hits in this league and it did to the No. 1 rushing team, and that all crumbled on a passing game that was a work in progress with Ryan on a new team for the first time in his life. Namely, the offensive line protected for the most valuable pieces to what this team needed for success in Ryan and Taylor, and both got hurt. All teams deal with injuries in this league, but the ones to them created a low floor.

