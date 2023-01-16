Read full article on original website
Seth Rogen Blasts The CW At The Critics Choice Awards: ‘We’re On Your Least Favorite Network’
Seth Rogen took the stage at the Critics Choice Awards to present the winner of Best Comedy Series. However, the comedic actor had some notes for the organizers of the ceremony and proceeded to put the CW, the network airing the event, on blast. Rogen said that it was his first time at the Critics Choice Awards and questioned if they “always give two awards out at the same time.” The actor was referring to the Supporting Actor/Actress category and had a bone to pick with the network. Related Story ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Picture At Critics Choice Awards –...
Cate Blanchett Called To Abolish Televised Awards Shows During Her Critics Choice Acceptance Speech And Slammed The “Patriarchal” System
“It’s like, what is this patriarchal pyramid where someone stands up here?”
Cate Blanchett: Oscar favourite calls out awards shows while accepting Best Actress trophy for Tár
Cate Blanchett called out “patriarchal” awards shows while accepting a trophy for her new film Tár.The Australian actor called for a shake-up after being named Best Actress in a Drama at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (15 January).Her victory came days after she won a Golden Globe for the role of fictional composer Lydia Tár in the latest film from director Todd Field. She did not attend the ceremony.The actor, who previously won Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actress for The Aviator and Best Actress for Blue Jasmine, is currently the favourite to take home another Oscar in...
Elle
Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston
In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes: Photos of Stars on Red Carpet
After a one-year television absence, the Golden Globe Awards were back in 2023, albeit with several changes. But one thing remained the same: some stars brought their fashion A-game with major wow moments while others … failed. The guest list for the Tuesday, January 10, event gave us plenty...
Brendan Fraser's Battle With Ex-Wife Afton Smith Over Alimony Exposed As Actor's Career Resurges
Brendan Fraser's career has reached an all-time high after his captivating performance in The Whale earned him a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival, putting him back in the limelight years after he stepped away amid a court battle with his ex-wife.The actor continues to be the talk of the town following his emotional portrayal of Charlie, an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged teen daughter, in the moving film about redemption directed by Darren Aronofsky.Fraser said the praise he's received over the acclaimed film has been both "gratifying" and "eye-opening,"...
'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Stuns on 2023 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet
Yellowstone is up for Best Drama Series at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards and series star Kelsey Asbille hit the red carpet to celebrate the acclaimed show. Asbille, who portrays Monica on Yellowstone, looked stunning in a sleek Saint Laurent dress and jewelry by Norman Silverman. Yellowstone will compete against...
Julianne Moore says someone in the film industry once told her to 'try to look prettier': 'There's still a part of me that would rather be a tanned blonde'
The award-winning actor recalled an awkward moment when a film industry insider criticized her for her looks.
Channing Tatum Got Caught Red-Handed Following Zoë Kravitz Fan Accounts, And Has Some Thoughts In His Defense
The actors were first rumored to be a couple in summer 2021.
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Madonna Once Explained Why She Didn’t Have a Successful Acting Career
Madonna once admitted she wasn’t too proud of her acting career, especially in comparison to the heights she’d reached doing music.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Sets New Record With 14 Visual Effects Society Award Nominations
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" also fared well with the VES Awards
Meryl Streep Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Cast
The Oscar winner's casting follows the recent addition of Paul Rudd
Bruce Gowers, Original ‘American Idol’ Director and Emmy Winner, Dies at 82
The director and producer died from an acute respiratory infection
Ryan Reynolds Details the Origin, Evolution of ‘Spirited’ Song ‘Good Afternoon’ — and How That Judi Dench Cameo Happened
The actor also tells TheWrap that yes, he'd be down to perform at the Oscars should the song get nominated
Bravo to Michelle Williams for Resisting Category Fraud for ‘The Fabelmans’
She might have hurt her own awards chances, but Williams deserves credit for acknowledging that her role in Steven Spielberg's movie is a lead
Hugh Jackman Throws Hail Mary to Stop Ryan Reynolds ‘Spirited’ Oscar Recognition: ‘PLEASE Don’t Validate Him’ (Video)
Jackman addressed his "ongoing beef" with his "Deadpool 3" costar on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
‘The Bachelor’ Zach Shallcross Buckles Up for Turbulence, Lip Locks and Lots of Crying (Exclusive Video)
His journey for love embarks on Jan. 23
Steven Spielberg feared Covid was an 'extinction-level' event and was inspired to make The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg shared that his fears over the Covid-19 pandemic inspired him to make his latest film, The Fabelmans, which is based on his life.
Conan O’Brien, Ramy Youssef Joke About How ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Was ‘Financially Woke’
The comedians discussed on O'Brien's podcast how Maverick and his pilots took on a generic, completely unidentifiable enemy country
