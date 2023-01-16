ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

The Spun

Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member

Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football world reacts to AD Mitchell transfer decision

ATHENS — AD Mitchell made some of the biggest plays of the season for Georgia in both of its championship runs. He caught the go-ahead touchdown in the 2022 National Championship Game win over Alabama and then did it again against Ohio State in this season’s Peach Bowl.
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to terrible Georgia Bulldogs news

The Georgia Bulldogs will try for their third-consecutive national championship next season after becoming the first program ever to win back-to-back College Football Playoff national titles earlier this month. But as they go for the unprecedented three-peat, they’ll be doing it without one of their top skill players as it looks like talented wide receiver AD Mitchell is moving on.
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Collins Hill knocks off No. 8 Buford

SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Buford, ranked eighth in Class AAAAAAA, 55-51 Tuesday in Region 8-AAAAAAA boys basketball. Javyn Smith had 19 points, Keishawn Hampton scored 12 and Kai McArthur had 11 points as the Eagles (11-7, 3-1 region) held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Wolves (13-5, 3-1).
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Grayson takes down No. 1 Griffin

MCDONOUGH — Grayson’s girls basketball team toppled Griffin, ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA, 55-47 in Monday’s MLK Showcase at Eagle’s Landing. The Rams’ Jayla Bennett was named MVP, Tatum Brown scored 22 points, Samara Saunders had 14 points and Jyahni Smith added 10 points.
GRAYSON, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Archer, Norcross win in Alabama showcase

ALABASTER, Ala. — Kahmare Holmes had 19 points and five rebounds Monday in the Archer boys basketball team’s 50-48 win over Buckhorn (Ala.) in the MLK National Showcase. The Tigers, seventh in Class AAAAAAA, also got contributions from Darrian Joseph (five points, three rebounds, two assists), Elijah Davis (five points), Bryce Kennedy (three points, two rebounds), Dominick Wright (three points, six rebounds, three steals) and Courtland Walker (six points, three rebounds, three assists).
NORCROSS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

SWIM/DIVE ROUNDUP: Norcross wins tri-meet with Archer, Lanier

Norcross’ swimming and diving team won the boys and girls divisions of a tri-meet with Archer and Lanier over the weekend. Norcross’ girls won with 372 points to Archer’s 146 and Lanier’s 82. The Blue Devils had 321 points in the boys meet, while Archer (175) was second and Lanier (86) was third.
NORCROSS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Funeral services for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being held Wednesday

TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, is underway in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services are being held at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
ATHENS, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper was shot Wednesday morning in Atlanta. “There is an active incident on Constitution Road in Atlanta where a Trooper was shot,” the state Department of Public Safety said in an email. The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
ATLANTA, GA

