Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersAthens, OH
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of OhioTravel MavenAthens, OH
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Clinton M. Myers
Clinton M. Myers, 62, of Parkersburg, formerly of Bluefield, WV, passed away Jan. 10, 2023. He was born in Bluefield, WV, May 19, 1960, the son of the late Rose Carolyn Myers. Clint was employed by Pactiv Evergreen in Mineral Wells and had attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marilyn R. Morton & Gary E. Morton
Marilyn R. Morton, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away at home on Sept. 26, 2022. Gary E. Morton, 79, passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2023. Following their wishes no formal memorial service is planned. The Mortons are survived by two sons, Shane and Rhett Morton, and by a granddaughter, Sara Anne Morton.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ilene M. Viers
Ilene M. Viers, 83, of Washington, WV, died Friday Jan. 13, 2023. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late David and Elaine (Roland) Bennett. She worked for Nashua Photo for thirty-eight years and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a member...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Laura Gant
Laura Mae Gant, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away December 26, 2022. She was born December 31, 1933, in Macfarlan, WV, a daughter of the late Alexander Lamp and Lelia Jane (Pennington) Lamp. Laura was Christian by faith and a homemaker. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Gant of Parkersburg,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Helen Marie Perry
Helen Marie Perry, 74, of Marietta, died January 16, 2023, at the Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, OH. Funeral, services 4 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Visitation, 2 – 4 pm Thursday. Inurnment, Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell, OH, at a later date.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert “Pete” Corbett
Robert “Pete” Corbett, 79, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, after a long illness at his home with his loving wife and beloved dog Bogy and cat Jill by his side. Pete was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Altoona, PA, to the late Alfred and Sylvia Center Corbett.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William E. Wilcox Sr.
William Edward Wilcox Sr., 86, of Elizabeth, passed away in Chambersburg, PA, while traveling with his son to New Hampshire. He was born October 3, 1936, in Clarksburg, WV a son of the late Dale K. and Verna Mills Wilcox. William (Bill) was in the United States Navy and served...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
M. Lynn Lassiter
M. Lynn Lassiter, 72, of Ravenswood, formerly of Spencer, passed away Saturday in Marietta Memorial Hospital, following an extended illness. There will be no public services at this time. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thomas Brian Winans
Thomas Brian Winans, 66, of Parkersburg, WV, went to his eternal life with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He passed away in his sleep on Jan. 12, 2023. He was born with his twin brother, David, on Aug. 8, 1956. He was the fourth son of the late Sarah Frances DeFranco Winans and James Francis Winans, Jr.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Artisbridge announces local events
This week’s local activities as compiled by Artsbridge:. * All About Color, 10 a.m.-noon, Parkersburg Art Center. * Make Time For….Donor Thank You Cards, 10 a.m., Artsbridge. * Afterschool Teen Hangout! ages 12-19, 3-6 p.m., public library on Emerson Avenue. * Cool After Class Crafts, 3:30-5 p.m., Parkersburg...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Randall Keith Jackson
Randall Keith Jackson, 75, of Parkersburg, WV, peacefully passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. He was born Aug. 27, 1947, in Wheeling, WV, a son of the late Keith and Winnie (Cunningham) Jackson. He is survived by his Wife, Minnie Jackson (Wince) of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Jan. 13-16: * Thomas Luke Carpenter, 4414 Jefferson St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to accident involving damage to vehicle and fined $195.25. * James Randall Chapman III, 1071 Edy Road NW, Lancaster, Ohio, pleaded guilty to speeding...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Forshey to perform as Elvis at Grand Central Mall
VIENNA — The Artsbridge Winter Music Series will present Jim Forshey as Elvis sponsored by Community Bank for a one-hour show starting 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Central Mall. The series is located near the south foyer entrance closest to the new Boot Barn and Ross stores. While...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Edith “Rose” Mills
Surrounded by her loving family, Edith “Rose” Mills, 92, of Brohard, WV, passed away at home Jan. 17, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Archie and Dora Bell Rose. She attended O’Brien School and later took training at Calhoun General Hospital for Certified Nurses in 1987 and graduated with her class. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clarence D. Mills; sisters Edna Ruth Rose and Elodene Prather; brothers Archie Rose Jr. and Alfred “Buck” Rose and grandson John D Lemon.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
J. Roger Harper
J. Roger Harper, 75, of Spencer, passed away Jan. 14, 2023, at Miletree Center, Spencer. Funeral, 1 p.m. Wednesday, John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with the Rev. Larry R. Jones officiating. Burial, Hebron Cemetery, Spencer. Visitation, one hour before the service.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pancake Days to raise funds for Marietta Kiwanis Club
MARIETTA — The Marietta Kiwanis Club will hold its 67th annual Pancake Days 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Feb. 3 and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the First Congregational Church, 318 Front St. Pancake Days is the club’s largest fundraiser, John Halliday, a co-chairman,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bob Newell to give violent crime talk at Wood County Public Library
PARKERSBURG — “An Evening with Bob Newell” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. today at the Parkersburg-Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. Newell, a former police officer, police chief and mayor of Parkersburg, will discuss the history of violent crime in the Mid-Ohio Valley and his two books, “Violence in the Valley” and “…As I Walk Through the Valley of Meth…”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
New Boy Scout troops on the way to the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG — Boy Scouts of America membership in the Kootaga District hasn’t quite matched the increases seen nationwide and throughout the Buckskin Council, but three new troops are in various stages of development locally and officials hope more are on the way. “Honestly, our goal is to have...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers occurred in Wood County between Oct. 17-21, 2022:. * William Bailey and Barbara Bailey (indirect) to EAB Holdings LLC, Lots 9 and 11 and part tract Lot 10 Clarence Snodgrass addition, Williamstown District, $410,000. * Jolene Taylor to Jeffery Taylor and Jolene Taylor,...
Comments / 0