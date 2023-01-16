Read full article on original website
Ring of Honor Star Jay Briscoe Dies in Car Accident at 38
The collision resulted in two deaths and left two people in critical condition Tuesday evening.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Big E Seems To Confirm Exit Of Tenured WWE Executive
On Tuesday, just after noon ET, Fightful Select reported that Adam Hopkins, a longtime WWE employee who most recently served as Vice President of Communications, is no longer with the company after more than 25 years on its payroll. The nature of his departure is not yet public as of this writing, but injured WWE wrestler/talent scout Big E seemingly confirmed the news in a reply to the tweet from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that broke the news. Emails sent by Wrestling Inc. to Hopkins' WWE email account bounced back, giving a "Security or policy settings at wwecorp.com have rejected your message" error.
Heartbreaking New Details In Death Of Wrestler Jay Briscoe
New details have been released in relation to the death of Jamin Pugh, better known to professional wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe. Pugh's wife, Ashley, confirmed that their daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were both in the vehicle with their father at the time of a fatal crash Tuesday (January 17) afternoon and sustained injuries.
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
Former WWE Champion Says Stephanie McMahon Will ‘Definitely Be Missed’
Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has addressed former Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon’s WWE departure. On January 10, Stephanie shared a public statement announcing her resignation from her roles in WWE. Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston noted that Stephanie did so much for the company,...
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38
Jamin Pugh, also known as Jay Briscoe, has passed away. AEW president and ROH owner Tony Khan announced the news on January 18. He stated that he'd do whatever he could to support Briscoe's family. Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe are Ring of Honor Hall of Famers, and they...
Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer: Francis Ngannou ‘made a mistake’ by not re-signing with UFC
Richard Schaefer doesn’t agree with Francis Ngannou’s decision to part ways with the UFC. Over the weekend, UFC President Dana White revealed the promotion was unable to come to terms with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and would be cutting ties with “The Predator.” Instead, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will now fight former interim champion Ciryl Gane for the now-vacant heavyweight strap at UFC 285. As Jones’ current career advisor, Schaefer, the the longtime boxing promoter and former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, spoke about the recent turn of events, suggesting that Ngannou made a mistake by not re-signing with the UFC.
Wrestling Legend Black Warrior Dead at 54
Black Warrior, a professional wrestling legend who's known for competing in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, died last Tuesday, according to Wrestling Inc. He was 54 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. "The CMLL shares the grief that overwhelms the...
Brie Bella Called Out Former WWE Star For Flirting With Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson spent many years working in WWE as Daniel Bryan and for a period of time he was paired with The Bella Twins on screen. It’s no big secret that Bryan went on to marry Brie Bella, but it sounds like there’s another former WWE star who had taken an interest in Bryan.
Jay Briscoe's death sends shockwaves through wrestling industry: 'There will never be another like you'
The death of pro wrestling great Jay Briscoe shocked the industry and current and former wrestlers sent their condolences on social media.
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
Mickie James Would Love To Face Mercedes Mone, Wrestle In AEW And WWE As IMPACT Knockouts Champion
Mickie James saved her career at IMPACT Hard To Kill when she defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event to win the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Had James lost, it would have marked the end of her legendary career as she put her career on the line in the bout. Now...
NXT Talent Reveals They Attempted Suicide Last Week
Current NXT star Amari Miller took the brave step on Monday night to reveal she attempted suicide a week ago. No further details were shared in the TikTok video, and she captioned the video, “I show this not for sympathy but to relate and know that you are not alone and I’m here for anyone that needs a ear to listen!” The video has since been deleted, but multiple copies have been saved and are readily available on social media.
The Rock Weighs In On Possible WWE Sale And Vince McMahon's Involvement
The potential sale of WWE has everyone in the wrestling world talking. Appearing on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson discussed with show anchors Morgan Brennan and David Faber what he sees as the next chapter of WWE. "It's an exciting brand," Johnson said, noting...
Former WWE Star Debuts On AEW Dynamite
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a title match in the main event as Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Kushida in his All Elite Wrestling debut. Darby and Kushida wasted no time tying up and the crowd showed support for both wrestlers by chanting their names as soon as the match kicked off. The action quickly spilled to the outside as Kushida and Darby Allin battled around the ringside area. Darby sat Kushida up on a chair at ringside, and then he went to the top rope. Allin jumped toward Kushida, but Kushida grabbed the TNT Champion and put him in an armbar.
Ex WWE Superstar Claims Wyatt Family Storyline Was Originally His Idea
The Wyatt Family was one of the most iconic stables in WWE history. Bray Wyatt arrived with his cult leader persona flanked by Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in NXT in 2012. Former WWE superstar Rene Dupree recently revealed that the Wyatt Family storyline was his idea, which is quite a bold claim.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestler
On Tuesday night, the wrestling world received devastating news when Ring of Honor star Jamin Pugh, aka Jay Briscoe, passed away. "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," AEW owner Tony Khan announced. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until ...
