Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark

Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
wearebuffalo.net

Report: Bills Future in Buffalo More In Doubt Than Many Believe

The Buffalo Bills are having the most success they have had on the field since the early '90s, when they went to the Super Bowl four straight times. The Bills have made the playoffs four straight years and five of the last six. The only accomplishments the team has yet to do over that time, is make and win the Super Bowl.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCNC

Carolina Panthers coaching candidate will not interview

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was reportedly the "leading candidate" for the Carolina Panthers head coaching opening. with the 36-year-old assistant. On Tuesday night Johnson told the Panthers, and several other interested teams, he was staying in Detroit, according to a league source. The source...
CHARLOTTE, NC
nfltraderumors.co

Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed DT Cortez Broughton and WR Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Buffalo released WR Tanner Gentry and LB Joe Giles-Harris. Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:. QB Matt Barkley. OL Alec Anderson. RB Duke Johnson. DE Mike...
BUFFALO, NY
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Player: “Buffalo Cheerios Scent Hits Different After a Win”

The Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo community have one of the strongest connections in professional sports. It's not a stretch to say that bond is the strongest in professional sports. If you have grown up or have lived in Buffalo and Western New York for an extended period of time,...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh refusing to admit to 1 NCAA violation

Michigan and the NCAA have been negotiating a potential resolution after the Wolverines were allegedly found to have committed several violations, but Jim Harbaugh is taking a hard stand with one particular issue. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported early Thursday morning that talks between Michigan and the NCAA broke down this week over Harbaugh’s... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh refusing to admit to 1 NCAA violation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Wichita Eagle

Report: Pelicans Frustrated With Brandon Ingram

New Orleans, La.-Brandon Ingram has been sidelined since Black Friday due to what the New Orleans Pelicans describe as a toe contusion. The team’s initial timeline to return was more days or weeks but the All-Star is now entering the eighth week of rehab. Willie Green’s squad has gone 15-10 over that span but NOLA.com’s Christian Clark reports that some within the organization are getting a bit frustrated with the process.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

FSU offers top prospect in Louisiana for 2025

Florida State offered five-star sophomore running back Harlem Berry on Wednesday. The Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal School product is the top prospect in Louisiana for the 2025 class. He mentioned FSU running backs coach and area recruiter David Johnson when sharing news of the offer from the Seminoles. Johnson checked up on him this week while making his way around Louisiana.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

