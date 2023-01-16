Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark
Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
wearebuffalo.net
Report: Bills Future in Buffalo More In Doubt Than Many Believe
The Buffalo Bills are having the most success they have had on the field since the early '90s, when they went to the Super Bowl four straight times. The Bills have made the playoffs four straight years and five of the last six. The only accomplishments the team has yet to do over that time, is make and win the Super Bowl.
atozsports.com
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
WCNC
Carolina Panthers coaching candidate will not interview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was reportedly the "leading candidate" for the Carolina Panthers head coaching opening. with the 36-year-old assistant. On Tuesday night Johnson told the Panthers, and several other interested teams, he was staying in Detroit, according to a league source. The source...
nfltraderumors.co
Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves
The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed DT Cortez Broughton and WR Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Buffalo released WR Tanner Gentry and LB Joe Giles-Harris. Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:. QB Matt Barkley. OL Alec Anderson. RB Duke Johnson. DE Mike...
Intriguing QB Named As Possible Fit For New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints are going to be back on the market for a quarterback during the 2023 off-season. While Jameis Winston is still under contract, it would be hard to imagine that the team doesn’t bring in some competition for him as he was benched this season in favor of Andy Dalton.
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
Buffalo Bills will play in London during 2023 regular season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will head across the pond for a game during the 2023 NFL regular season, the team announced Thursday morning. The Bills will play at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The opponent, as well as the date and time have not been determined yet. This...
wearebuffalo.net
Bills Player: “Buffalo Cheerios Scent Hits Different After a Win”
The Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo community have one of the strongest connections in professional sports. It's not a stretch to say that bond is the strongest in professional sports. If you have grown up or have lived in Buffalo and Western New York for an extended period of time,...
Longtime Officiating Expert Reveals If Key Penalty Was Missed
The entire complexion of Sunday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens shifted on one monumental play. With the game tied at 17-17 early in the fourth quarter, Tyler Huntley attempted to give Baltimore the go-ahead touchdown on a quarterback sneak. He lunged toward the end ...
Top NFL Assistant Coach Not Interested In Head Coaching Opportunities
Dozens of coaches are getting interviewed for head coaching opportunities across the NFL this month. But one top candidate is reportedly fine with where he's at - for now, at least. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he doesn't consider ...
Chiefs QB coach praises Mahomes’ playoff focus
Ahead of the Chiefs vs Jaguars game, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback coach Matt Nagy have praised Patrick Mahomes for his mindset all season.
Report: Jim Harbaugh refusing to admit to 1 NCAA violation
Michigan and the NCAA have been negotiating a potential resolution after the Wolverines were allegedly found to have committed several violations, but Jim Harbaugh is taking a hard stand with one particular issue. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported early Thursday morning that talks between Michigan and the NCAA broke down this week over Harbaugh’s... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh refusing to admit to 1 NCAA violation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Pelicans Frustrated With Brandon Ingram
New Orleans, La.-Brandon Ingram has been sidelined since Black Friday due to what the New Orleans Pelicans describe as a toe contusion. The team’s initial timeline to return was more days or weeks but the All-Star is now entering the eighth week of rehab. Willie Green’s squad has gone 15-10 over that span but NOLA.com’s Christian Clark reports that some within the organization are getting a bit frustrated with the process.
FSU offers top prospect in Louisiana for 2025
Florida State offered five-star sophomore running back Harlem Berry on Wednesday. The Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal School product is the top prospect in Louisiana for the 2025 class. He mentioned FSU running backs coach and area recruiter David Johnson when sharing news of the offer from the Seminoles. Johnson checked up on him this week while making his way around Louisiana.
