Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
UK weather forecast: 110 flood warnings issued as snow, rain and -10C freeze loom – latest
Some 110 flood warnings are in place across England following torrential overnight on Sunday.Residents living near rivers in the affected areas - which include parts of Kent and East Sussex have been told that flooding is “expected”.A further less serious “flood alerts” are also in force. These warnings mean flood is “possible” rathern than expected.Meanwhile, temperatures could plunge as low as -10C in some parts as the UK braces for another cold snap, with snow and ice warnings also in place.The Met Office said the lowest temperatures will be recorded in the Scottish glens. The mercury is forecast to drop below freezing in several other regions, including London, where lows of -2C are expected overnight on Monday,The Met Office has issued a yellow warning while forecasting icy surfaces across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and parts of the Midlands. Read More Icy conditions to affect Monday morning commuters during rush hour
Timeline: Flood Watch in effect for entire Bay Area this weekend with more rain, strong winds
More storms are coming through the Bay Area this weekend, which will likely cause more problems for the already battered region. Here's what to expect.
The US Is Facing More Winter Storm Warnings & Some Areas Will See Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain
Another winter storm is headed for the U.S., and it's expected to bring a mixed bag of weather conditions, depending on where you live. The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) predicts heavy snow and freezing rain over parts of the northern/central Plains into the Upper Mississippi Valley/Upper Great Lakes on Monday.
natureworldnews.com
US Storm Alert: Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Threatens Central and Southern Regions [NWS]
A multi-hazard winter storm is threatening central and southern US region, according to a storm alert of the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather forecast suggests a storm system moving through the Four Corners region could develop into a large-scale winter storm by midweek. Several weather threats like heavy snow,...
Comments / 0