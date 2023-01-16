ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Buyer: Contessa West Ltd. Type: 32 residential lots in Bridgewater Phases 1B-1C Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. Type: 18 residential lots in Willow Springs Phase 3. Parcel size: Not available. Buyer: D.R. Horton Inc.-Jacksonville. Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group. NASSAU. $1,140,000. 2644-2660 Bailey Road and Cashen Road,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

City of Jacksonville, 11751 McCormick Road, contractor is FG Constructors LLC, Ed Austin Regional Park playground equipment installation, $64,978. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5100 Firestone Road, No. 1, contractor is Robert L. Kelly Construction Inc., 725 square feet, install canopy covered area, $177,300. Government. City of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

American Eagle Outfitters offers insight into Jacksonville warehouse closure

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. had big ambitions for its logistics business after its $361 million acquisition of Quiet Logistics Inc. in December 2021. The Pittsburgh-based retailer bought the logistics company a little more than a year after Quiet opened a Jacksonville warehouse, one of six U.S. distribution centers for the company.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Slim Chickens plans first Jacksonville restaurant in Glen Kernan Park

Slim Chickens, an Arkansas-based wings and tenders chain, intends to open in Glen Kernan Park at northwest Hodges and Butler boulevards. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a 2,800-square-foot Slim Chickens with a drive-thru. The restaurant would seat 106 customers. Maverick Engineering of Saint Johns is the civil...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

YLS Chili Cook-off is Feb. 25 at Riverside Arts Market

The annual Jacksonville Bar Association Young Lawyers Section Chili Cook-off is Feb. 25 at Riverside Arts Market under the Fuller Warren Bridge. More than 30 teams from JBA-member law firms will compete this year. Proceeds will benefit The Laundry Project, a service provided by the nonprofit Current Initiatives that assists families by paying for washers and dryers at laundromats in lower-income neighborhoods.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
waste360.com

Women of Waste Pro: Amanda Shabazz, Driver, Palm Coast, FL

PALM COAST, FL – Amanda Shabazz never expected how much she’d come to love driving a garbage truck. “People always ask me how I deal with the heat and the rain in Florida, but this job has been working for me,” she said. Amanda first joined Waste...
PALM COAST, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside says 68 jobs affected by decision to end maternity care

Ascension notified the state in a letter dated Jan. 17 that 68 jobs will be affected by its decision to end maternity care at its St. Vincent’s Riverside hospital. The affected jobs comprise 62 registered nurses, with 28 in labor and delivery, 14 in the neonatal intensive care unit and other associated nursing positions along with six other positions.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Panera Bread preparing for Philips Highway restaurant

Panera Bread intends to build-out a restaurant in the shell of a new building at 7177 Philips Highway, at Bonneval Road near Butler Boulevard. No contractor is listed for the estimated $450,000 build-out of the 3,650-square-foot building, designed with interior seating and a drive-thru. The city is reviewing the tenant...
moneytalksnews.com

The Top 10 Housing Markets for 2023, According to Zillow

Last year was a roller coaster for the housing market. At the beginning of the year, home values soared. But by December, higher mortgage rates and other factors had brought housing sales to a standstill in many places. As the calendar turns to 2023, the cooling in housing is likely...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Action News Jax

JFRD extracts sunken car from pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

DIA board advances new agreement to dock USS Orleck at Pier No. 1

With a deadline looming, the Downtown Investment Authority board advanced an updated 10-year licensing agreement for the nonprofit operator of the USS Orleck to move the floating Naval museum to Pier No. 1 at the future Shipyards West Park. The DIA board voted 6-0 on Jan. 18 to sign off...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Thomas named partner at Holland & Knight

Stacy Thomas, a new partner at Holland & Knight in Jacksonville, is a member of the firm’s Business Section. Thomas counsels private equity, venture capital, real estate and hedge fund clients in major markets, with a focus on formation, operation and maintenance of private investment partnerships from a legal, regulatory and tax perspective.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

