Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Buyer: Contessa West Ltd. Type: 32 residential lots in Bridgewater Phases 1B-1C Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. Type: 18 residential lots in Willow Springs Phase 3. Parcel size: Not available. Buyer: D.R. Horton Inc.-Jacksonville. Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group. NASSAU. $1,140,000. 2644-2660 Bailey Road and Cashen Road,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
City of Jacksonville, 11751 McCormick Road, contractor is FG Constructors LLC, Ed Austin Regional Park playground equipment installation, $64,978. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5100 Firestone Road, No. 1, contractor is Robert L. Kelly Construction Inc., 725 square feet, install canopy covered area, $177,300. Government. City of...
anglerschannel.com
Sportsman’s Warehouse Jacksonville Grand Opening video
The AnglersChannel crew was onsite at the grand opening of the Sportsman’s Warehouse in Jacksonville. Come join us as we give you a peek at this new one stop outdoors store in northern Florida.
Jacksonville Daily Record
American Eagle Outfitters offers insight into Jacksonville warehouse closure
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. had big ambitions for its logistics business after its $361 million acquisition of Quiet Logistics Inc. in December 2021. The Pittsburgh-based retailer bought the logistics company a little more than a year after Quiet opened a Jacksonville warehouse, one of six U.S. distribution centers for the company.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Retail commercial real estate outlook: The appetite for new store development is extremely high
Jacksonville’s retail market more than recovered from the pandemic in 2022, as record population growth and restored consumer demand led to a strong performance across the board. Kicking off 2023, retail in North Florida is still very much on fire. Our market remains highly competitive with retailers ranging from...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Slim Chickens plans first Jacksonville restaurant in Glen Kernan Park
Slim Chickens, an Arkansas-based wings and tenders chain, intends to open in Glen Kernan Park at northwest Hodges and Butler boulevards. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a 2,800-square-foot Slim Chickens with a drive-thru. The restaurant would seat 106 customers. Maverick Engineering of Saint Johns is the civil...
Jacksonville Daily Record
YLS Chili Cook-off is Feb. 25 at Riverside Arts Market
The annual Jacksonville Bar Association Young Lawyers Section Chili Cook-off is Feb. 25 at Riverside Arts Market under the Fuller Warren Bridge. More than 30 teams from JBA-member law firms will compete this year. Proceeds will benefit The Laundry Project, a service provided by the nonprofit Current Initiatives that assists families by paying for washers and dryers at laundromats in lower-income neighborhoods.
Parlor Doughnuts Opening in Jacksonville Beach
This will become the chain's 10th Florida location, serving up fresh baked goods and coffee.
waste360.com
Women of Waste Pro: Amanda Shabazz, Driver, Palm Coast, FL
PALM COAST, FL – Amanda Shabazz never expected how much she’d come to love driving a garbage truck. “People always ask me how I deal with the heat and the rain in Florida, but this job has been working for me,” she said. Amanda first joined Waste...
CSX responds to swastika projected onto Downtown Jacksonville building
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hate speech is appearing in Jacksonville. On Saturday, a photo surfaced on multiple social media platforms showing a swastika projected onto the CSX building in Downtown Jacksonville. “CSX condemns in the strongest terms the antisemitic symbol depicted in the images of our building on January 14,"...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside says 68 jobs affected by decision to end maternity care
Ascension notified the state in a letter dated Jan. 17 that 68 jobs will be affected by its decision to end maternity care at its St. Vincent’s Riverside hospital. The affected jobs comprise 62 registered nurses, with 28 in labor and delivery, 14 in the neonatal intensive care unit and other associated nursing positions along with six other positions.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Panera Bread preparing for Philips Highway restaurant
Panera Bread intends to build-out a restaurant in the shell of a new building at 7177 Philips Highway, at Bonneval Road near Butler Boulevard. No contractor is listed for the estimated $450,000 build-out of the 3,650-square-foot building, designed with interior seating and a drive-thru. The city is reviewing the tenant...
moneytalksnews.com
The Top 10 Housing Markets for 2023, According to Zillow
Last year was a roller coaster for the housing market. At the beginning of the year, home values soared. But by December, higher mortgage rates and other factors had brought housing sales to a standstill in many places. As the calendar turns to 2023, the cooling in housing is likely...
JFRD extracts sunken car from pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
Event guide: Celebrate MLK Jr. Day around the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — What act of service will you do Monday?. On this Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, people across the First Coast will be volunteering and reflecting on how they can further the civil rights leader's legacy. From parades to silent marches to free activities, a lot is going on in our towns.
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA board advances new agreement to dock USS Orleck at Pier No. 1
With a deadline looming, the Downtown Investment Authority board advanced an updated 10-year licensing agreement for the nonprofit operator of the USS Orleck to move the floating Naval museum to Pier No. 1 at the future Shipyards West Park. The DIA board voted 6-0 on Jan. 18 to sign off...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Thomas named partner at Holland & Knight
Stacy Thomas, a new partner at Holland & Knight in Jacksonville, is a member of the firm’s Business Section. Thomas counsels private equity, venture capital, real estate and hedge fund clients in major markets, with a focus on formation, operation and maintenance of private investment partnerships from a legal, regulatory and tax perspective.
More people in Duval starting backyard chicken coops amid high egg prices, farmer says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — People are scrambling to avoid high egg prices and more are apparently opting to raise chickens in their backyards. A Duval County chicken farmer says the number of people coming to his farm looking to start raising chickens has increased at least 20 percent in the last month.
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North Jacksonville
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Jax Daily Record and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 0