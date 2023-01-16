ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac films another viral golf video in her bedroom

Paige Spiranac predicted Rory McIlroy will win the 2023 Masters as she pointed out five things to look forward to in pro golf this year. The social media influencer is back with another video in her bedroom. Paige - who has joked she is changing her name after a spat...
GolfWRX

‘Grim it and trim it, baby!’ – John Daly and his son feature in hilarious new Manscaped commercial

Even at 56 years old, former PGA Tour superstar John Daly continues to move the needle in the sport. We’ve most recently seen Daly playing in the PNC Championship with his son, John Daly II (Little John), going head-to-head with Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie. The Daly duo won the event in 2021, which put the golf world on notice to the talent of “Little John”, who is currently a Sophomore at Arkansas University where his old man played college golf.
BBC

Australian Open 2023: 'I've never seen it before' - players critical of tennis balls

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. They're too "fluffy", they lose their "pop" and are generally slowing things down. Players have been making...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brooke Henderson officially signs with TaylorMade, makes gains on distance lost from rule change

ORLANDO — Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda warmed up side-by-side on the range Tuesday afternoon at the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions sporting their new, red TaylorMade bags. Korda’s official announcement dropped on Monday, and Henderson’s followed on Wednesday. Canada’s all-time winningest player became the first to elevate from a TaylorMade ball deal to a full bag.

