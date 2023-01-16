Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedWestland DailyOrlando, FL
Science On Tap at the Orlando Science CenterFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando locationAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
Related
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s scorching run has Shaq calling out MVP slander against Memphis star
Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to another lopsided win on Monday with a 136-106 blowout victory over a shorthanded Phoenix Suns side. The All-Star point guard led the charge for Memphis, going off for 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting, to go along with two rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and one turnover in just 27 minutes of play. Ja didn’t even get off the bench in the fourth with the game already in the bag for Memphis.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant laments being called for seventh drug test of season
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is having another monster season, one that will likely earn him his second straight All-Star honor. Morant has become the epitome of a human highlight reel as he ascends towards superstardom, with his wide variety of posterizing dunks and other jaw-dropping plays. One perceived negative consequence of his standout play -- according to the former Rookie of the Year -- is his apparent increase in random drug test requests from the NBA.
NBC Sports
Mavericks, Bucks, Lakers reportedly interested in Cam Reddish trade
At least Tom Thibodeau has been consistent — he has not been a fan of Cam Reddish since the day Leon Rose and the front office sent out a first-round pick to get him in just more than a year ago. Now the Knicks are looking to move Reddish...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: On Jakob Poeltl and the Celtics' trade deadline dilemma
Do the Boston Celtics really need to make a move before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline?. Over the next 23 days there will be endless rumors and breathless speculation about what the Celtics might do. On Tuesday, a report from The Athletic suggested that Boston had expressed significant trade interest in Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl. It’s just the first bit of rumor grain that will be fed into the insatiable rumor mill.
dancehallmag.com
Shenseea Lights Up Courtside At Clippers-Rockets Game In LA
Jamaican starlet Shenseea lit up the courtside at the basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets at the Crypto Arena in California last night (January 15). Besides the Clippers’ 121-100 win over the Rockets, all eyes were on the Blessed singer, who donned some hard-to-miss designer...
NBC Sports
Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness
Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Steph, JP fuel crucial win over Wizards
Searching for a sense of urgency was the theme of the Warriors' postgame press conference following their road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The message was heard loud and clear with Golden State turning the ball over only once in the first quarter Monday against the Washington Wizards.
Yardbarker
Chris Godwin takes swipe at Dallas with pregame outfit
The significance of the jersey is that Wade has a history of torching Dallas’ professional sports teams. Specifically, Wade lit up the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals, averaging 34.7 points per contest (one of the highest-scoring performances in Finals history) as Miami won the title in six games.
NBC Sports
Holmes gets emotional after valiant effort in Kings' win
Kings center Richaun Holmes stayed ready. An afterthought in Kings coach Mike Brown's rotations most nights, Holmes found himself in the starting five during the Kings' 116-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night. Domantas Sabonis, the NBA's leading rebounder and double-double machine, was ruled...
NBC Sports
This mic'd up video of Marchand in the 2023 Winter Classic is hilarious
A mic'd up Brad Marchand never fails to entertain, and the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park was no exception. The Boston Bruins left wing made his presence felt throughout the outdoor game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He picked up the primary assist on Jake DeBrusk's tying goal in the third period, while also tallying two hits and one blocked shot.
NBC Sports
Kerr proclaims Steph was 'made to be face' of Dubs franchise
Steve Kerr can't stop raving about the person Warriors star Steph Curry is. Speaking with 95.7 The Game's Ray Ratto and Damon Bruce on Wednesday, Kerr couldn't help but sing the 34-year-old's praises after the superstar wowed attendees with a speech during the Warriors' visit to the White House. "Steph...
Comments / 0