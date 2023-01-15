ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills to host Bengals in Divisional round clash

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, part two.

This time, it’s win or go home.

The Bills and Bengals are slated to meet in the AFC Divisional round of the postseason next weekend.

Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. on Sunday from Highmark Stadium:

The two sides were set to faceoff previously in Cincinnati but the game was called off following Damar Hamlin’s injury. That meeting was slated for Week 17 but went down as a no contest.

Over Wild-Card weekend, the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins in a 34-31 final. The Bengals also defeated a divisional foe, the Baltimore Ravens, by a 24-17 score to advance.

The winner of Buffalo and Cincinnati will face the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars. By the time Bills-Bengals kicks off, they’ll know who they will take on next if they advance with that Chiefs-Jags matchup taking place the day prior.

Here’s the full NFL Divisional-round schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 21:

  • 4:30 p.m.: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
  • 8:15 p.m.: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, Jan. 22:

  • 3:00 p.m.: Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills
  • 6:30 p.m.: Dallas Cowboys/Tampa Bay Buccaneers winner at San Francisco 49ers

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

