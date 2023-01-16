ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KHON2

Kauai Coffee: A visit to the Kauai Coffee Company.

It’s a throwback to one of Living808 favorite segments with Kauai Coffee. We are reminded of why Kauai Coffee is special to Hawaii, also why John should stick to hosting and not harvesting coffee. To find out more information about Kauai Coffee, visit kauaicoffee.com.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui duo crowned: Savannah Gankiewicz named Miss Hawaii USA, Noelani DeNisi earns Miss Hawaii Teen USA title

Maui’s Savannah Gankiewicz returned to a homecoming celebration at Kahului Airport on Tuesday evening after earning the coveted Miss Hawaii USA crown over the weekend. “I still am in disbelief,” said the 27-year-old title holder during a phone interview with Maui Now on Wednesday. “It’s been a few days, but it’s slowly sinking in,” said Gankiewicz who described the feeling as “surreal.”
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Dallas/Houston/Austin/Atlanta to Hawaii | All Islands $185+

A Hawaii airfare skirmish broke out this morning between legacy Hawaii carriers American Airlines and United Airlines. As a result, the cost of flying on these routes is at least $200 less than normal roundtrip. You’ll need to act quickly today, January 16, to get these airfares. Dallas to...
HAWAII STATE
aeroroutes.com

Delta Adds 767-400ER Los Angeles – Hawaii Service in Mar/Apr 2023

Delta in late-March and early-April 2023 schedules limited-time Boeing 767-400ER aircraft service on flights between Los Angeles and Hawaii. Planned 767-400ER operation as follows. Los Angeles – Honolulu. DL443 LAX1745 – 2054HNL 764. 28MAR23 / 30MAR23 / 04APR23. DL658 HNL2225 – 0648+1LAX 764. 28MAR23 / 30MAR23 /...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mauinow.com

Five tons of marine debris removed from Kahoʻolawe

An estimated five tons of marine debris was airlifted this morning from Kaho‘olawe to Maui, with most of it destined for recycling as “new life” products, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Every three years, staff from the Kaho‘olawe Island Reserve Commission and...
hawaiipublicradio.org

Over 350 acres of land on Molokaʻi returned to Native Hawaiians

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands plans to transform hundreds of acres of its revenue-generating lands on Molokaʻi into potential homestead lots for Native Hawaiian beneficiaries. DHHL has leased the property in Hoʻolehua to various federal agencies since the 1960s. The most recent lease with the U.S. Air Force...
HAWAII STATE
Military.com

Air Force Returns Land Used for Apollo Program to State of Hawaii

More than 300 acres of land on Molokai once used by the federal government to support Apollo space missions have been returned to the state after a years-long decommissioning. The 363-acre parcel, owned by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and long leased to the U.S. Air Force, is expected to be made available to DHHL beneficiaries, most likely for ranching and possibly farming.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported five additional coronavirus deaths and 1,068 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 375,925. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui teen who became the youngest person ever to surf Jaws in 2021 just surfed another monster wave. Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on Wednesday. Big wave world champion surfer Billy Kemper towed in Roberson...

