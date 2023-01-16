Read full article on original website
Governor Shapiro removes college requirement for majority of state jobs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On his first full day in office, Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order removing the requirement of having a four year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania. According to the Governor, 92% of all commonwealth jobs, approximately 65,000 jobs, will now be open to Pennsylvanians regardless of […]
yourerie
Gov. Shapiro signs first executive order
Amazon expands job cuts to 18,000 employees | Morning …. Amazon said Wednesday that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions. It’s the largest set of layoffs in the Seattle-based company’s history, although just a fraction of its 1.5 million-person global workforce. #Amazon #Business #Economy. EPA, U.S. Attorney’s...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading woman invited to join newly-elected Governor Josh Shapiro on stage for inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa - Being on the stage where it happens. “Just surreal, it's just an honor,” said Mary McHale of Reading. “Total privilege. It was unbelievable." Prior to having a seat among leaders and dignitaries at the inauguration of the 48th Governor of Pennsylvania, abuse survivor and victim advocate Mary McHale was among those who testified in a grand jury investigation as then attorney general Josh Shapiro brought a case against the Catholic Church.
State Sen. Doug Mastriano skips Josh Shapiro's inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The inauguration ceremony for Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro had one notable no-show on Tuesday: State Senator Doug Mastriano, who lost to Shapiro in the race for governor last November. Mastriano, a Republican, has represented District 33 (which Adams County and portions of Franklin, Cumberland, and York...
Bill allowing teachers to wear religious insignia, garb passes Pa. Senate
Pennsylvania public school teachers would be able to wear religious emblems, insignia and garb while on the job under legislation approved unanimously in the state Senate Wednesday. This bill, which passed 49-0, now goes to the House. It would strike down a state law that requires a teacher to be...
wtae.com
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
Train, SUV collide in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A driver was taken to the hospital after a collision with a train in Luzerne County. It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at a railroad crossing near the intersection of Hazle Street and S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Emergency responders took the woman to the hospital...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Saucon residents file lawsuit over zoning ordinance that could pave way for landfill expansion
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Residents filed a lawsuit Friday challenging an ordinance in Lower Saucon Township that could allow for a landfill expansion. The residents filed an appeal in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas challenging the validity of the new Lower Saucon Township zoning ordinance that amends the township's zoning map to convert 275.7 acres from rural agriculture use to light industrial use.
14 displaced after Wilkes-Barre apartment fire
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An apartment fire in Wilkes-Barre that displaced 14 people is under investigation. According to Wilkes-Barre City Fire Chief Buchanan, crews were called to a five-unit apartment building on 44 Walnut Street around 12:30 Wednesday morning. Chief tells Eyewitness News the fire was under control in roughly half an hour, but […]
How to watch the Josh Shapiro inauguration as Pennsylvania Governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro will be sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor on January 17, 2023. Shapiro, the commonwealth’s Democrat Attorney General, and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis were elected in November after receiving 56.49% of the vote. Republican opponent Doug Mastriano received 41.71% in the November election. Shapiro’s inauguration will be […]
Secrecy has dominated Shapiro’s transition to Pa. governor. It may be a sign of what’s to come.
HARRISBURG — For nearly two months, a team of advisors has been working to ensure Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has a smooth transition from attorney general to head of the nation’s fifth-most populous state.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley planners to review Grand Central recycling facility, Route 309 Commerce Center
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review two big project proposals. The proposed Grand Central recycling facility in Plainfield Township is on next week's agendas, along with the Route 309 Commerce Center in Upper Saucon Township. The commission will review the plans at a committee meeting Tuesday at noon, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nonprofit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, to hold grand opening of 2nd Lehigh Valley cafe
EASTON, Pa. - A nonprofit coffee company - known for serving up more than a prime cup of joe - will celebrate its second Lehigh Valley location this weekend. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event in conjunction with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at 13 S. Bank St. in downtown Easton.
WFMZ-TV Online
New Mexico Democrat reportedly targeted by failed GOP candidate responds to arrest
Solomon Peña, a former Republican New Mexico House of Representatives candidate who police say claimed election fraud after his defeat, was arrested by an Albuquerque SWAT team in connection with a string of recent shootings that damaged homes of local Democratic elected leaders, city police said. CNN's Kaitlan Collins speaks to one of the victims Adriann Barboa.
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall planners examine 55-plus community proposal
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed age 55-and-over community Wednesday night at the township building. The proposal — featuring 116 carriage-style homes, a community center and parking on the Lazarus property — would be located on Rural Road. The applicant, WB Homes, indicated each unit would encompass between 1,600 square feet and 1,700 square feet, and would include a two-car driveway and two-car garage.
WNEP-TV 16
State senator wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Senator David Argall, who represents Carbon County, Schuylkill County, and parts of Luzerne County, wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date. Right now, we hit the polls on the fourth Tuesday in April. Under Argall's plan, things would move up by more than a month.
Some lawmakers are trying to sneak through legislation to advance their hardline agenda | Opinion
Despite Pennsylvania voters’ overwhelming rejection of hardliner policies this past November, as the new legislative session begins, it’s clear very little has changed in Harrisburg.
WFMZ-TV Online
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wilkes-Barre Council OKs $79K demolition contract
WILKES-BARRE — City Council on Thursday unanimously approved a contract for the demolition of three structurally deficient homes that ha
WFMZ-TV Online
Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
