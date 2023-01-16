Read full article on original website
Woman, child found dead inside north side Fort Wayne home after reported shooting
Emergency crews were sent to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass northeast of the intersection of Coldwater and Cook Roads at around 8:37 a.m. in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.
Identities of two who died in Sunday crash released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a car crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Arcola Road when two cars collided and caught fire. The two who died at the scene were identified as Laine C. Arvey,...
ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
Families of teens sue Fort Wayne gas station where they were shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The families of the three teens shot at a State Boulevard and Hobson Road gas station in 2021 have filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Quick Stop station and its owners, where police say the fatal encounter with Joseph Bossard began. Anderson Retic and...
Megabus expanding regional bus service to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A new bus service is coming to Fort Wayne to provide expanded travel options to cities around the Midwest. A partnership between Megabus and Miller Transportation will provide express city-to-city bus rides. Utilizing the Miller Bus Stop at the downtown Citilink Bus Station at 121...
Fort Wayne man arrested after multi-state pursuit
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Fort Wayne is in jail in Ohio, after leading police on a multi-state pursuit. Around 8:30 Saturday night, Indiana State Police notified Williams County, Ohio law enforcement about an eastbound pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on U.S. 20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. ISP terminated their pursuit at the state line.
Employee deceased after medical emergency in Anderson's grain silo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the Anderson's plant at 440 Kuhlman Road in south Toledo Tuesday regarding a medical call. According to a Toledo police report, TFRD arrived at the scene at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the victim's coworkers were performing life-saving measures after the 61-year-old employee had experienced a medical emergency while working in a grain silo.
ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire
FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed. Indiana State Police said the four were killed in […]
Fort Wayne man leads police on a chase through Ohio
Police say the vehicle continued driving after initiating a traffic stop, leading another pursuit, which ended with a single-vehicle crash on County Road 20.
Police: Crash in Grant County leaves 1 dead
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in Grant County Wednesday morning left one person dead, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO). The GCSO said authorities were dispatched to the area of 53rd Street and South Western Avenue at approximately 9:32 a.m. on reports of a crash and arrived to find two vehicles in the northbound lane of South Western Avenue.
Two vehicle crash in Fulton Co. sends two to hospital
AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A two vehicle crash that happened in Fulton County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the crash occurred on Jan. 17 at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T in Amboy Township. OSHP...
Truck driver dead after collision with loose tires on I-280 Tuesday
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A truck driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Lake Township. Dual tires came loose from the axle of a semi-tractor trailer heading southbound on I-280 near SR-795/Moline-Martin Road just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers told WTOL 11 on the scene.
Man accused of armed robbery at grocery store on Hively Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly holding a knife to a woman's neck while trying to rob her at a Kroger on Hively Avenue Sunday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:36 p.m., officers were called to the store, in the 100 block of W. Hively,...
Downtown Fort Wayne eatery bears pain of high egg prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Egg prices have continued to climb into the new year, a trend that was established at the tail end of 2022. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the average carton of eggs in America was valued at about $4.25 last month.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 10000 block North Turkey Creek Road, Syracuse. Representatives for Marathon Gas Station reported criminal mischief to a building. 7:06 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 3200 block West Hill Lake Road, Claypool. Deborah R. Lackey...
Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire
The three children died at the hospital. The mother was transferred from an Angola hospital to a Fort Wayne hospital, where she later died.
Children’s Factory to close Angola facility
ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Missouri-based Children’s Factory LLC is planning to close its plant in northeast Indiana. The company, which manufactures early education furniture and supplies, said in a notice to the state the closure in Angola will affect 26 employees. Children’s Factory did not immediately state why...
Kendallville PD: Suspects posed as delivery drivers ‘for YouTube videos’
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Police investigated a string of reports over the weekend of people posing as delivery drivers and allegedly asking homeowners for personal information, including one incident in Fort Wayne that led to a fight. A Facebook post Saturday said Kendallville Police were receiving calls about people...
I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
When the trooper spoke to the driver, he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car.
