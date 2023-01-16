ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Identities of two who died in Sunday crash released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a car crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Arcola Road when two cars collided and caught fire. The two who died at the scene were identified as Laine C. Arvey,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
PERU, IN
wfft.com

Megabus expanding regional bus service to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A new bus service is coming to Fort Wayne to provide expanded travel options to cities around the Midwest. A partnership between Megabus and Miller Transportation will provide express city-to-city bus rides. Utilizing the Miller Bus Stop at the downtown Citilink Bus Station at 121...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man arrested after multi-state pursuit

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Fort Wayne is in jail in Ohio, after leading police on a multi-state pursuit. Around 8:30 Saturday night, Indiana State Police notified Williams County, Ohio law enforcement about an eastbound pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on U.S. 20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. ISP terminated their pursuit at the state line.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTOL 11

Employee deceased after medical emergency in Anderson's grain silo Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the Anderson's plant at 440 Kuhlman Road in south Toledo Tuesday regarding a medical call. According to a Toledo police report, TFRD arrived at the scene at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the victim's coworkers were performing life-saving measures after the 61-year-old employee had experienced a medical emergency while working in a grain silo.
TOLEDO, OH
FOX59

ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire

FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed. Indiana State Police said the four were killed in […]
FREMONT, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Crash in Grant County leaves 1 dead

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in Grant County Wednesday morning left one person dead, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO). The GCSO said authorities were dispatched to the area of 53rd Street and South Western Avenue at approximately 9:32 a.m. on reports of a crash and arrived to find two vehicles in the northbound lane of South Western Avenue.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
13abc.com

Two vehicle crash in Fulton Co. sends two to hospital

AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A two vehicle crash that happened in Fulton County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the crash occurred on Jan. 17 at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T in Amboy Township. OSHP...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
abc57.com

Man accused of armed robbery at grocery store on Hively Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly holding a knife to a woman's neck while trying to rob her at a Kroger on Hively Avenue Sunday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:36 p.m., officers were called to the store, in the 100 block of W. Hively,...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Downtown Fort Wayne eatery bears pain of high egg prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Egg prices have continued to climb into the new year, a trend that was established at the tail end of 2022. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the average carton of eggs in America was valued at about $4.25 last month.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 10000 block North Turkey Creek Road, Syracuse. Representatives for Marathon Gas Station reported criminal mischief to a building. 7:06 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 3200 block West Hill Lake Road, Claypool. Deborah R. Lackey...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Children’s Factory to close Angola facility

ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Missouri-based Children’s Factory LLC is planning to close its plant in northeast Indiana. The company, which manufactures early education furniture and supplies, said in a notice to the state the closure in Angola will affect 26 employees. Children’s Factory did not immediately state why...
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
FORT WAYNE, IN

