CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY
Today is Martin Luther King, Jr. day, a day that is set aside to pay tribute to the civil rights leader. As today is a federal holiday, there are some closures in effect. Federal, state and local government offices are closed for the day, including local courts and PennDOT Driver’s License Centers. PA liquor stores are open for the day if they would normally be open today. Many banks are closed for the day. Post offices are closed for the day and there is no regular mail delivery today.
Here’s what’s closed on MLK Jr. Day
MLK Day is a time for Americans to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and reflect on his leadership in the Civil Rights Movement. Falling on the third Monday in the month of January, it takes place Jan. 16 in 2023.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley planners to review Grand Central recycling facility, Route 309 Commerce Center
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review two big project proposals. The proposed Grand Central recycling facility in Plainfield Township is on next week's agendas, along with the Route 309 Commerce Center in Upper Saucon Township. The commission will review the plans at a committee meeting Tuesday at noon, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall planners examine 55-plus community proposal
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed age 55-and-over community Wednesday night at the township building. The proposal — featuring 116 carriage-style homes, a community center and parking on the Lazarus property — would be located on Rural Road. The applicant, WB Homes, indicated each unit would encompass between 1,600 square feet and 1,700 square feet, and would include a two-car driveway and two-car garage.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Saucon residents file lawsuit over zoning ordinance that could pave way for landfill expansion
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Residents filed a lawsuit Friday challenging an ordinance in Lower Saucon Township that could allow for a landfill expansion. The residents filed an appeal in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas challenging the validity of the new Lower Saucon Township zoning ordinance that amends the township's zoning map to convert 275.7 acres from rural agriculture use to light industrial use.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading woman invited to join newly-elected Governor Josh Shapiro on stage for inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa - Being on the stage where it happens. “Just surreal, it's just an honor,” said Mary McHale of Reading. “Total privilege. It was unbelievable." Prior to having a seat among leaders and dignitaries at the inauguration of the 48th Governor of Pennsylvania, abuse survivor and victim advocate Mary McHale was among those who testified in a grand jury investigation as then attorney general Josh Shapiro brought a case against the Catholic Church.
14 displaced after Wilkes-Barre apartment fire
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An apartment fire in Wilkes-Barre that displaced 14 people is under investigation. According to Wilkes-Barre City Fire Chief Buchanan, crews were called to a five-unit apartment building on 44 Walnut Street around 12:30 Wednesday morning. Chief tells Eyewitness News the fire was under control in roughly half an hour, but […]
Vehicle struck by locomotive in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne & Susquehanna Railway locomotive collided with a Range Rover sport utility vehicle just before 12 p.m. Tuesday,
WFMZ-TV Online
Nonprofit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, to hold grand opening of 2nd Lehigh Valley cafe
EASTON, Pa. - A nonprofit coffee company - known for serving up more than a prime cup of joe - will celebrate its second Lehigh Valley location this weekend. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event in conjunction with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at 13 S. Bank St. in downtown Easton.
wtae.com
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
WFMZ-TV Online
Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
WOLF
Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of north-central & northeast PA for Tuesday AM
Scattered rain & snow showers will impact central & northeast PA on Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for parts of the region as some of us may see up to a light glaze of ice and/or 1.0" of snow by lunchtime on Tuesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
A steadier rain for Thursday, then a chance for rain and maybe some snow for some Sunday
TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with rain arriving towards sunrise. Low: 36. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain tapering to a few scattered showers. Low: 36. We're now 18 days into January, and at least so far, it ranks as the warmest January on record for many. And we chalked up yet another 50-something-degree day on Wednesday, in a January that has seen a rare cornucopia of mild days. Given the lack of cold, the lack of snow isn't that surprising, but that hasn't been just a January phenomenon, rather a winter-long one. The winter of 2022-23 is off to a Top 5 least snowy start on record, with no snow in the forecast through the end of this week. Now things "could" change next week, but until then, we have highs mired in the 40s through Saturday, with a round of steadier rain in our immediate future for Thursday. A mostly dry Friday and Saturday will follow, then a pair of systems bare watching next week, the first arriving later Sunday and the next come the middle of next week. There's still not a lot of cold air around, but there may be enough for parts of our area to get some snow instead of all rain, most likely the farther north you travel, and especially in the Poconos. It's a "thread the needle" situation where the storm track and strength has to be just right, and if it's not, then it's likely rain yet again with one or both systems. But just the "chance" that snow "could" factor in for "some" is a change from where we've been the rest of the month.
WFMZ-TV Online
Overturned truck closes 222 for hours
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - An overturned truck closed Route 222 for hours during the Wednesday morning commute. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the Schaeffer Road roundabout. Police said the driver was going a little too fast in the roundabout and the truck overturned. No...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car crashes into Spring Township IHOP
SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Shattered glass and a mangled entranceway remain after a witness said a woman who had just finished eating at the IHOP in Spring Township drove her car into the building. Emergency crews were dispatched to the restaurant in the 2700 block of N. Meridian Boulevard shortly...
WNEP-TV 16
State senator wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Senator David Argall, who represents Carbon County, Schuylkill County, and parts of Luzerne County, wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date. Right now, we hit the polls on the fourth Tuesday in April. Under Argall's plan, things would move up by more than a month.
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For Redmodeling
Individual restaurants are being upgraded in part to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cleveland.com, WSBTV.com, and Google.com.
Beyond the Byline: Classic cars, corner bars and vibrant Main Streets
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Remember when you could immediately tell a car’s make and model on sight?. It was easy because cars were spectacular back in the 50s and 60s. GTOs, Camaros, Mustangs, Corvettes, Road Runners, Dodge Darts, Chevelles, Barricudas, Thunderbirds, Beetles, Ramblers, Studebakers,...
wtae.com
'Thank you, Pennsylvania': Gov. Wolf pens goodbye message to Pennsylvanians
Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted out a message to the commonwealth Monday morning on his last day as governor, saying:. "Thank you, Pennsylvania. It's been an honor to serve as your governor. Together, we overcame the insurmountable and built a stronger commonwealth. Frances and I are grateful for the opportunity you gave us."
Secrecy has dominated Shapiro’s transition to Pa. governor. It may be a sign of what’s to come
Incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro has an unusually opaque transition team, featuring NDAs and secretive funders.
