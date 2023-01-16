Read full article on original website
WDTV
Crews respond to multi-car crash involving semi on I-79
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash on I-79 in Harrison County Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. southbound on I-79 near mile marker 115, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said “as many as” six vehicles were involved in...
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions. A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday. Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor. A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam […]
wajr.com
Multiple vehicle crash under investigation on I-79 in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-79 southbound at mile marker 115. Unconfirmed reports indicate one vehicle could have been attempting a U-turn when the crash happened, As many as six vehicles including a semi-truck are reportedly involved.
Tree shatters school bus window during Marion County crash
Crews were called to a crash near Barrackville where a tree shattered a school bus' back windshield.
WDTV
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
Vehicle narrowly misses going into river after crash in Randolph County
Over the weekend, a vehicle narrowly missed going into the Elk River after crashing over an embankment in snowy conditions, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Department.
WTOV 9
Two elderly people injured in fire in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Two elderly people were seriously injured during a morning house fire near Center Wheeling. The call came in around 7:20, and firefighters quickly responded, seeing flames and smoke emanating from the second floor at 2314 Eoff Street. They were able to douse it within 30...
Troopers say man arrested after Marion County standoff was positive for fentanyl, meth
A man who allegedly fled from troopers is in custody following a standoff in Marion County on Sunday.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Greene County
A man was shot and killed in Greene County after a domestic situation ended with troopers exchanging gunfire with him. Frederick Lee Fonner Jr., 47, allegedly fired a rifle at a family member at 334 Water Dam Road, Washington Township, Tuesday afternoon. Troopers responded and obtained an arrest warrant for Fonner just before 5 p.m., according to a report from state police in Waynesburg.
California man arrested in West Virginia high-speed chase
UPDATE: (10:50 a.m. Jan 18, 2023)– The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver in a high-speed chase that took place on Tuesday afternoon. The incident began when the driver, identified as Andrew Nathaniel Lewis of Berkley, CA, was pulled over by a JCSO deputy for a traffic violation, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Identify of Man who Broke into Harrison County Home and Shot Individual Released; Held at NCWVRJ
A Fairmont man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Gypsy man’s home and shot him on Monday. Deputies were dispatched to a home on First Street in Gypsy around 3:15 on Monday in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint. The victim told...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Woman, Former Harrison County Educator among 28 Indicted by Taylor County Grand Jury
A Bridgeport woman and former Harrison County educator among 28 individuals indicted by the Taylor County Grand Jury’s January session, according to information provided by Prosecuting Attorney Rich Bord. Julie Ann Bargo is the local woman in question. The 47-year-old is charged with one count of felony child abuse.
2 people saved in Wheeling house fire; House a total loss
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Wheeling. Officials say the fire is at 2314 Eoff St. Two people were saved from the house fire by the Wheeling Fire Department. The fire out. Crews spent most of the morning putting out hot spots. Officials say the two people, a man and woman, […]
wajr.com
One arrested following Preston County pursuit
Preston County, W.Va. One arrest has been made following a pursuit in Preston County on Thursday. Police observed Kevin Mayor, 69, sitting in the parking lot of a business he was barred from entering. When the mayor left the parking lot on Route 7, he refused to stop when police tried to pull him over.
WDTV
Philippi officer awarded Purple Heart for apprehending suspect with broken ankle
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - An officer with the Philippi Police Department received the Law Enforcement Officers Purple Heart Award for injuries he sustained during an arrest in July 2021. Senior Patrol Officer Cody Curkendall was conducting a traffic stop in the early morning hours of July 5, 2021 when he...
WDTV
Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: The standoff has ended. West Virginia State Police tell 5 News a press release will be sent out with more information. Officers are responding to a reported active standoff situation in Fairmont. It started around 3 p.m. Sunday. 911 officials say Pleasant Valley Rd. is...
Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Ohio robbery continues, vehicle impounded
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man considered “armed and dangerous” who is accused of robbing a home at gunpoint. Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch says the alleged incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at a home along State Route 7 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Suspect in Custody after Shooting in Harrison County
WDTV is reporting that law enforcement responded to a reported shooting Monday afternoon in Harrison County. The reported shooting happened at a home on 1st Street in Gypsy around 3:15 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities on the scene said one person was injured in the shooting.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
WVU Camden Clark Medical Center uses backup generators during power outage
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center’s north and south towers operated on backup generator power for nearly four hours Sunday afternoon. The outage happened at 1:18 p.m., said Will Boye, with MonPower, and crews discovered a broken insulator at the site and made repairs to restore service.
