Doddridge County, WV

WDTV

Crews respond to multi-car crash involving semi on I-79

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash on I-79 in Harrison County Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. southbound on I-79 near mile marker 115, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said “as many as” six vehicles were involved in...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Multiple vehicle crash under investigation on I-79 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-79 southbound at mile marker 115. Unconfirmed reports indicate one vehicle could have been attempting a U-turn when the crash happened, As many as six vehicles including a semi-truck are reportedly involved.
WDTV

Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Two elderly people injured in fire in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Two elderly people were seriously injured during a morning house fire near Center Wheeling. The call came in around 7:20, and firefighters quickly responded, seeing flames and smoke emanating from the second floor at 2314 Eoff Street. They were able to douse it within 30...
WHEELING, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Greene County

A man was shot and killed in Greene County after a domestic situation ended with troopers exchanging gunfire with him. Frederick Lee Fonner Jr., 47, allegedly fired a rifle at a family member at 334 Water Dam Road, Washington Township, Tuesday afternoon. Troopers responded and obtained an arrest warrant for Fonner just before 5 p.m., according to a report from state police in Waynesburg.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WOWK 13 News

California man arrested in West Virginia high-speed chase

UPDATE: (10:50 a.m. Jan 18, 2023)– The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver in a high-speed chase that took place on Tuesday afternoon. The incident began when the driver, identified as Andrew Nathaniel Lewis of Berkley, CA, was pulled over by a JCSO deputy for a traffic violation, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

One arrested following Preston County pursuit

Preston County, W.Va. One arrest has been made following a pursuit in Preston County on Thursday. Police observed Kevin Mayor, 69, sitting in the parking lot of a business he was barred from entering. When the mayor left the parking lot on Route 7, he refused to stop when police tried to pull him over.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: The standoff has ended. West Virginia State Police tell 5 News a press release will be sent out with more information. Officers are responding to a reported active standoff situation in Fairmont. It started around 3 p.m. Sunday. 911 officials say Pleasant Valley Rd. is...
FAIRMONT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Suspect in Custody after Shooting in Harrison County

WDTV is reporting that law enforcement responded to a reported shooting Monday afternoon in Harrison County. The reported shooting happened at a home on 1st Street in Gypsy around 3:15 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities on the scene said one person was injured in the shooting.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

WVU Camden Clark Medical Center uses backup generators during power outage

PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center’s north and south towers operated on backup generator power for nearly four hours Sunday afternoon. The outage happened at 1:18 p.m., said Will Boye, with MonPower, and crews discovered a broken insulator at the site and made repairs to restore service.
PARKERSBURG, WV

