Detroit, MI

Bless You Boys

Projecting the 2023 Detroit Tigers after the Gregory Soto trade

The 2022-2023 offseason isn’t over yet, but at this point it’s hard to believe the Detroit Tigers will make any more notable moves. There are still players available who could help this team, and it may be that new President Scott Harris simply doesn’t want to make any promises after a lukewarm response to his first offseason from the fanbase. No matter what they might do to tweak the position player options or the bullpen, at this point we’re not expecting anything too impactful. So let’s take a step back and look at the big picture one more time.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Zack Britton could be perfect fit for Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs need help in their bullpen. Not only do they not have a closer, but their bullpen is short on experience as a whole. Brad Boxberger is the only reliever on the roster with a history of closing in the majors. Rowan Wick and Manuel Rodriguez could be in the mix for saves as well but this is not an ideal situation for a team that is hoping to contend. While Aroldis Chapman could be an option, the Cubs may want to look elsewhere for a possible closer. A pitcher such as Zack Britton could be a perfect fit.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

NL Central Power Rankings after Cubs sign Trey Mancini, Dansby Swanson

After signing Dansby Swanson and Trey Mancini to free agent contracts this offseason, how do the Chicago Cubs stack up against the rest of the NL Central?. The NL Central sent just one team to the postseason in 2022. But after seeing some of the offseason moves unfold, the chances are good that the division may actually put two teams in the playoffs next year.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign infielder Edwin Díaz to minor-league deal

The Red Sox have signed infielder Edwin Diaz to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Diaz, 27, is not to be confused with the All-Star closer for the Mets. While...
BOSTON, MA
Detroit News

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson staying with Lions for 2023 season

Allen Park — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is sticking with the team for next season, barring unforeseen circumstances, according to a team source familiar with the negotiations. Johnson had been a hot candidate for a handful of the league's head coaching vacancies, interviewing with the Houston Texans...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Eight remaining fourth outfielder options for White Sox

​​​​​Editor's Note: "Eight remaining fourth outfielder options for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit News

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic goes unclaimed, remains Red Wings property

Denver — Alex Nedeljkovic is apparently headed back to Grand Rapids. Nedeljkovic went unclaimed Monday morning by the other 31 NHL teams, and remains Red Wings property. Nedeljkovic, who just completed a conditioning stint with the Griffins, is likely to remain with the Griffins for the immediate future. In...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Niyo: Kings of the North? Lions look like heirs to the throne

Dan Campbell wasn’t coaching on the sidelines during the NFL’s wild-card weekend. Instead, he was coaching from his couch. And as a guest on ESPN’s simulcast of the Dallas-Tampa Bay playoff dud Monday night, the Lions’ head coach admitted to the hosts, Peyton and Eli Manning, just how “frustrating” it is to sit and watch the postseason.
DETROIT, MI
MLB

Chicago-born Uribe Jr. follows dad to White Sox

CHICAGO -- Juan Uribe Sr. has nothing against any of the other six teams he played for over 16 years in the Major Leagues, producing 199 home runs and two World Series championships. But he wanted his son to agree to terms with the White Sox and be part of...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Explore the Cubs' Minor League ballparks

The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
CHICAGO, IL
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...

