Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes all Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
Related
Bless You Boys
Projecting the 2023 Detroit Tigers after the Gregory Soto trade
The 2022-2023 offseason isn’t over yet, but at this point it’s hard to believe the Detroit Tigers will make any more notable moves. There are still players available who could help this team, and it may be that new President Scott Harris simply doesn’t want to make any promises after a lukewarm response to his first offseason from the fanbase. No matter what they might do to tweak the position player options or the bullpen, at this point we’re not expecting anything too impactful. So let’s take a step back and look at the big picture one more time.
Zack Britton could be perfect fit for Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs need help in their bullpen. Not only do they not have a closer, but their bullpen is short on experience as a whole. Brad Boxberger is the only reliever on the roster with a history of closing in the majors. Rowan Wick and Manuel Rodriguez could be in the mix for saves as well but this is not an ideal situation for a team that is hoping to contend. While Aroldis Chapman could be an option, the Cubs may want to look elsewhere for a possible closer. A pitcher such as Zack Britton could be a perfect fit.
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
NL Central Power Rankings after Cubs sign Trey Mancini, Dansby Swanson
After signing Dansby Swanson and Trey Mancini to free agent contracts this offseason, how do the Chicago Cubs stack up against the rest of the NL Central?. The NL Central sent just one team to the postseason in 2022. But after seeing some of the offseason moves unfold, the chances are good that the division may actually put two teams in the playoffs next year.
Cubs' Nick Madrigal Will Try Out Playing at Third Base This Year
Nick Madrigal will see time at third base this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nick Madrigal lives and breathes second base. That's the only position he's called home since arriving in the big leagues. And, it's the only position he's held through his collegiate career at Oregon State, too.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign infielder Edwin Díaz to minor-league deal
The Red Sox have signed infielder Edwin Diaz to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Diaz, 27, is not to be confused with the All-Star closer for the Mets. While...
Scouting Director For Phillies Optimistic About Caba
Scouting director for the Philadelphia Phillies is optimistic about Jesus Caba's future with the franchise.
Detroit News
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson staying with Lions for 2023 season
Allen Park — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is sticking with the team for next season, barring unforeseen circumstances, according to a team source familiar with the negotiations. Johnson had been a hot candidate for a handful of the league's head coaching vacancies, interviewing with the Houston Texans...
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Reportedly Inks Deal With Mets After Short Stint In Boston
A former Red Sox outfielder reportedly is on the move
NBC Sports
Tomase: Alfaro signing a reminder that Red Sox are unsettled at catcher
We're about to find out how much Christian Vazquez spoiled us. The veteran catcher may have never been an All-Star in Boston, but he provided stability at one of the most important positions on the field for nearly a decade. Since trading him to the Astros on Aug. 1, however,...
Eight remaining fourth outfielder options for White Sox
Editor's Note: "Eight remaining fourth outfielder options for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Detroit News
Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic goes unclaimed, remains Red Wings property
Denver — Alex Nedeljkovic is apparently headed back to Grand Rapids. Nedeljkovic went unclaimed Monday morning by the other 31 NHL teams, and remains Red Wings property. Nedeljkovic, who just completed a conditioning stint with the Griffins, is likely to remain with the Griffins for the immediate future. In...
Detroit News
Niyo: Kings of the North? Lions look like heirs to the throne
Dan Campbell wasn’t coaching on the sidelines during the NFL’s wild-card weekend. Instead, he was coaching from his couch. And as a guest on ESPN’s simulcast of the Dallas-Tampa Bay playoff dud Monday night, the Lions’ head coach admitted to the hosts, Peyton and Eli Manning, just how “frustrating” it is to sit and watch the postseason.
MLB
Chicago-born Uribe Jr. follows dad to White Sox
CHICAGO -- Juan Uribe Sr. has nothing against any of the other six teams he played for over 16 years in the Major Leagues, producing 199 home runs and two World Series championships. But he wanted his son to agree to terms with the White Sox and be part of...
MLB
Explore the Cubs' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Rangers Spring Training Preview: Cole Ragans
Cole Ragans is a former first-round pick who got a taste of the Majors Leagues in 2022, but his role in 2023 is far from certain.
Comments / 0