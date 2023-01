MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the University of Idaho student murders waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a court appearance Thursday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO