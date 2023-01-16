Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
All lanes of highway 68 reopened by Caltrans after cleanup of slide on Friday
MONTEREY, Calif. — Caltrans crews worked to clear a slide on Highway 68 on Friday. The slide happened east of Skyline Forest Drive. Caltrans said one-way reversing traffic control was in place while crews cleaned up the slide. Traffic controls were in place for about 3 hours and 30...
KSBW.com
Emergency repair to storm damaged West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz set for Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The City of Santa Cruz has announced emergency repairs will begin on a storm-damaged portion of West Cliff Drive starting Monday. The city has already begun assessments of the damaged section at 1016 West Cliff Drive and will start an emergency stabilization project on Jan. 23.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
KSBW.com
Three COVID-19 testing sites to close in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — Three COVID-19 testing sites will be closing in Santa Cruz County. According to Santa Cruz County, the California Department of Public Health is closing OptumServe Testing Sites across the state, including three in Santa Cruz County, due to declining COVID-19 rates. Sites and closure...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz police arrest man form Watsonville wanted for attempted murder
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Police in Santa Cruz have located a wanted suspect Wednesday that stemmed from a stabbing investigation that left a victim in critical condition back on Jan. 10. According to detectives, they identified Danis Valle Miranda, 28, as the suspect and put out a warrant out...
KSBW.com
Federal disaster relief centers open to help storm victims in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — A day after they met with President Joe Biden to show them firsthand the damage they suffered from a series of devastating storms, some Capitola business owners were busy Friday meeting with federal workers, holding the president to his word that they have the full backing of the federal government as they begin the process of rebuilding.
KSBW.com
A resource center is opening for Monterey County storm victims
SPRECKELS, Calif. — Monterey County is opening a local resource center for residents impacted by the storm. The county is calling it a one-stop shop where over 12 local, state, and federal agencies will help people apply for services in-person. The center will open on Saturday, January 21st, and...
KSBW.com
King Tides give researchers a glimpse of the future at Elkhorn Slough
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Elkhorn Slough provides in Moss Landing provides one of the places on the Central Coast to explore King Tides. California Department of Fish and Wildlife guides provide walking tours of the estuary when the unusually high tides occur giving people a chance to see the area inundated.
KSBW.com
Resignation of Felipe Hernandez opens up trustee seat at Cabrillo College
APTOS, Calif. — Cabrillo College announced on Thursday that due to the resignation of Felipe Hernandez, a vacancy now exists in the seat representing Area V of the Board of Trustees of the Cabrillo Community College District. Felipe Hernandez resigned to run for a seat on the Santa Cruz...
