Santa Cruz County, CA

Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Three COVID-19 testing sites to close in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — Three COVID-19 testing sites will be closing in Santa Cruz County. According to Santa Cruz County, the California Department of Public Health is closing OptumServe Testing Sites across the state, including three in Santa Cruz County, due to declining COVID-19 rates. Sites and closure...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Federal disaster relief centers open to help storm victims in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — A day after they met with President Joe Biden to show them firsthand the damage they suffered from a series of devastating storms, some Capitola business owners were busy Friday meeting with federal workers, holding the president to his word that they have the full backing of the federal government as they begin the process of rebuilding.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
A resource center is opening for Monterey County storm victims

SPRECKELS, Calif. — Monterey County is opening a local resource center for residents impacted by the storm. The county is calling it a one-stop shop where over 12 local, state, and federal agencies will help people apply for services in-person. The center will open on Saturday, January 21st, and...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
King Tides give researchers a glimpse of the future at Elkhorn Slough

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Elkhorn Slough provides in Moss Landing provides one of the places on the Central Coast to explore King Tides. California Department of Fish and Wildlife guides provide walking tours of the estuary when the unusually high tides occur giving people a chance to see the area inundated.
MOSS LANDING, CA

