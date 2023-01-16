Opinion: It’s time to put local communities and affordability first in CT

Wine in grocery stores promises to be the big issue of 2023. The Connecticut legislative session is shaping up to be a busy one as 2023 kicks off with some hot-button issues already in the public eye: proposed changes to Connecticut’s liquor laws, with the biggest impact foreseen in a pre-bill push to allow grocery stores to sell wine and large national box stores to sell beer. Each is garnering buzz and conversation without the specific introduction of bills. As the role of the Beverage Journal is serving the three-tier liquor industry, as it has for more than 80 years in the state, it seems important to lay a historical base for anyone who is new to the business or curious about nuances reported on these issues outside of the trade.

