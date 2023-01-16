ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Opinion: It’s time to put local communities and affordability first in CT

By Alexis P. Harrison, Peter McGuinness and Maria Weingarten
darientimes.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are seeking to reintroduce Ethan’s Law at the federal level. Ethan’s Law was designed to make homes with firearms safer by requiring that weapons be stored and locked in a safe way. Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy joined Rep....
CONNECTICUT STATE
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut Perspective: Wine Sales in Grocery Stores

Wine in grocery stores promises to be the big issue of 2023. The Connecticut legislative session is shaping up to be a busy one as 2023 kicks off with some hot-button issues already in the public eye: proposed changes to Connecticut’s liquor laws, with the biggest impact foreseen in a pre-bill push to allow grocery stores to sell wine and large national box stores to sell beer. Each is garnering buzz and conversation without the specific introduction of bills. As the role of the Beverage Journal is serving the three-tier liquor industry, as it has for more than 80 years in the state, it seems important to lay a historical base for anyone who is new to the business or curious about nuances reported on these issues outside of the trade.
CONNECTICUT STATE
UC Daily Campus

Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?

Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Dry winter hurting Connecticut snowplow, shoveling companies

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — This year’s winter has been unseasonably warm, bringing rain — but hardly any snow — to Connecticut. According to Storm Team 8, there are no snowstorms on the radar for the next couple weeks. While many residents are rejoicing, no snow means no work for some businesses. “We are at […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy