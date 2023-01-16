Opinion: It’s time to put local communities and affordability first in CT

Read full article on original website
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
Connecticut utility companies offer one-on-one help with heavy bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Because of medical hardship, Johnny Johnson has had his power and gas cut off in previous winters. “You know, that stress of the lights being cut off, or the gas cut off, it is very stressful, and I want to make sure that I don’t have that happen,” he said. Wednesday […]
Families make another push for legal 'medical aid in dying' in Connecticut
Families hung photos of their loves around the Legislative Office Building. Relatives said some, like Clare Marie Philips, suffered agonizing pain in their final months.
Access to healthcare denied: How immigrants in Connecticut are suffering and the public health risk this represents
HARTFORD, CT. - Immigrants have a long history of contributing to the growth and vibrancy of our great nation. They bring fresh perspectives, new languages, and an inherent desire for a better life for their families and future generations.
UI unveils immediate financial relief measures to help Connecticut customers with rising energy costs
United Illuminating unveiled a plan that provides some financial relief to its customers amid rising energy costs.
Connecticut’s first week of legal recreational marijuana sales top $2 million
More than $2 million in gross sales was reported to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection in the first full week of adult-use cannabis sales.
Connecticut Republicans unveil proposal to decrease soaring electric bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new Republican proposal targets eliminating what they say is a “hidden fee” on soaring electric bills. Utility bills went up by about 50% for Eversource and United Illuminating on Jan. 1, with companies pointing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the reason why it’s more pricy to purchase energy in […]
ctexaminer.com
Lamont Proposes $60 Million Tax Cut for Businesses, Republicans Welcome Support
HARTFORD – Pledging to leverage Connecticut’s projected budget surplus into “sustainable” tax cuts in his upcoming budget proposal, Gov. Ned Lamont put forward a plan on Wednesday to restore a tax credit his administration said would save about 123,000 mostly small businesses about $60 million a year in state taxes.
fox61.com
Trash to cash: New bottle redemption center in Connecticut hopes to make efforts easier
In Connecticut, you can redeem most cans and bottles for five cents each. It's money in your pocket, but it can be a long process.
Eyewitness News
Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are seeking to reintroduce Ethan’s Law at the federal level. Ethan’s Law was designed to make homes with firearms safer by requiring that weapons be stored and locked in a safe way. Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy joined Rep....
Proposed bill would require installation of wrong-way detection systems across Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people have been killed in wrong-way crashes to date this year. One of them, State Rep. Quentin Williams, was hit by a wrong-way driver hours after he was sworn into a third term at the Capitol. Now, a new legislative proposal would implement wrong-way detection systems throughout Connecticut.
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Perspective: Wine Sales in Grocery Stores
Wine in grocery stores promises to be the big issue of 2023. The Connecticut legislative session is shaping up to be a busy one as 2023 kicks off with some hot-button issues already in the public eye: proposed changes to Connecticut’s liquor laws, with the biggest impact foreseen in a pre-bill push to allow grocery stores to sell wine and large national box stores to sell beer. Each is garnering buzz and conversation without the specific introduction of bills. As the role of the Beverage Journal is serving the three-tier liquor industry, as it has for more than 80 years in the state, it seems important to lay a historical base for anyone who is new to the business or curious about nuances reported on these issues outside of the trade.
Step Inside the Cheapest Condo on the Market in Connecticut
I bought my condo a year ago, and the fun I had through that entire process was looking at the cheapest condos that I could find. Prices have recently started to fall, and there are some places available around Connecticut for just over 20 thousand dollars. I took a look...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Paid Leave Authority Pays Out $249M In Benefits, Chooses New Leader
It’s been over a year since Connecticut residents have been contributing to a state account for paid sick leave and the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority announced that it has paid out $249 million in benefits. That was for an estimated 97,450 claims through the end of 2022. The program...
Republicans unveil plan to lower rising electric bills
The proposal, called “A Better Way to Energy Affordability,” also outlines longer-term cost-cutting ideas, including changes to how utilities procure electricity.
UC Daily Campus
Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?
Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
Dry winter hurting Connecticut snowplow, shoveling companies
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — This year’s winter has been unseasonably warm, bringing rain — but hardly any snow — to Connecticut. According to Storm Team 8, there are no snowstorms on the radar for the next couple weeks. While many residents are rejoicing, no snow means no work for some businesses. “We are at […]
NBC Connecticut
One Week After Recreational Use Sales Began, Cannabis Dispensaries Remain Busy
One week ago, marked the grand opening so many people in Connecticut were anticipating. It was the first day of adult-use recreational cannabis sales. Now, one week later, the demand remains high. Newington’s Fine Fettle is one of the seven dispensaries currently open and selling adult-use recreational cannabis, and things...
News 12
3 Connecticut hospitals named best for maternity care by U.S. News & World Report
Three Connecticut hospitals were ranked among the best hospitals for maternity care in a new report by U.S. News & World Report. The hospitals are Bridgeport Hospital, William W. Backus Hospital, in Norwich, and Yale New Haven Hospital. The rankings are based on C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication...
Special election date announced by Gov. Lamont for 3 state representative seats
CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the date for a special election that will impact four municipalities across the state. The special election is to fill the state representative seats of Edin Vargas (Hartford, West Hartford) and Daniel Fox (Stamford) after they stepped down from their seats before the new legislative session began.
