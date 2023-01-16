Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Wet Wednesday ahead, but dry with sunshine on Friday
SEATTLE - Wednesday is looking damp and wet, but drier weather takes hold by Thursday morning. Friday will be beautiful, dry and sunny. Showers return on Saturday. Highs this week will stay consistent in the mid 40s for most. Overnight lows plunge to the 30s almost each morning. It's blustery...
q13fox.com
Cold and foggy start to the day
Seattle - Overnight lows will continue to drop. It'll be chilly tomorrow morning under mainly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the mid-30s. Expected foggy conditions as well. The fog will lift allowing for the temperatures to increase. Be on the lookout for the changes tomorrow morning. Winter weather advisory...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Mostly dry through Tuesday afternoon, then rain and wind return
SEATTLE - Well, our 50 degree temperature reading Monday at the airport now makes that 15 days in a row landing above average. Overnight temperatures will remain mild again with a chance for a few light showers, mainly south. Tuesday is mostly dry except for a few spotty showers for...
q13fox.com
Tracking King tides
King tides are forecasted for parts of the region, just weeks after floods caused widespread damage. On Good Day Seattle, we're breaking down what to plan for in your community.
q13fox.com
South Park neighborhood stacks sandbags to prevent flooding
As the rain falls, it's a nervous time for people who live near rivers and waterway. They're bracing for another round of King tides.
q13fox.com
Seattle's South Park neighborhood prepares for next wave of flooding
SEATTLE - Seattle's South Park neighborhood is preparing for a second round of king tides. They’re expected to arrive this weekend. Right now, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) crews are placing sand bags along the Duwamish River to help prevent flooding from happening again. They are also giving them out for free to anyone who might need them. The community is still recovering from the last round.
q13fox.com
Heads up: WSDOT to closure several major routes this weekend
SEATTLE - The best option for people this weekend might be to stay home, as the Washington State Department of Transportation is closing several major highways into Monday. According to WSDOT, both directions of the SR-520 Bridge will be closed for a third weekend in a row. The closure will start 11 p.m. Saturday and go until 5 a.m. Monday.
q13fox.com
WSDOT: Snoqualmie closed eastbound amid spinouts
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 is closed at Snoqualmie Pass following several spinouts. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the freeway is temporarily closed while they clear out vehicles. Currently, chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive, and it is snowing on the roads. It is...
KATU.com
Did you see it? Video captures fireball streaking across western Washington sky
A fireball was spotted by several people all across western Washington Monday night. Reports of the fireball came from Seattle, Federal Way, Bremerton and Lopez Island. "Ball got bigger as it descended, looked like smoke coming out all around ball at the end, just above horizon. VERY bright," said one person who saw the fireball on Lopez Island.
everettpost.com
I-5 Through Everett To Get More Roadwork
This past Thursday on Interstate-5 in Everett, a concrete panel dislodged and popped up about 3 inches higher than the surrounding pavement near Marine View Drive. A number of passing vehicles were damaged. Crews closed two lanes for seven hours from noon to 7 PM so a temporary emergency asphalt patch could be applied. The lane closures created long backups, delays and greater congestion on the few other alternate routes.
q13fox.com
Tips to beat the winter blues
Winter is in full swing, and that means the big SAD is here. An expert joins Good Day Seattle to share tips about seasonal affective disorder.
q13fox.com
Nike store in Downtown Seattle closing Friday
SEATTLE - The Downtown Seattle Nike store is closing. According to a sign posted at the store on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Pike Street, it will be shutting down on Jan. 20. "We look forward to serving you at Nike.com," the sign said. The downtown location opened in...
wchstv.com
Nearly 8K people in Seattle without power Saturday after gunshots hit equipment
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle City Light was investigating an outage that left nearly 8,000 people without power in the South Seattle and Rainer Valley areas, but it has mostly been resolved. According to Seattle City Light, the outage may have been caused by an electrical conduit suspected of being...
This Is The Quirkiest City In Washington
Reader's Digest found every state's the oddest and most fun destination.
q13fox.com
Lunar New Year celebrated at Sea-Tac Airport
Happy Lunar New Year! Today we welcome in the Year of the Rabbit on the lunar calendar. Travelers are Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were surprised with a celebration show on Wednesday.
425magazine.com
A Taste of Ireland in Snoqualmie
A new Irish restaurant, Saints & Scholars, in Snoqualmie is serving up proper Irish fare along with American favorites, but to walk in, you’d swear it was a cozy pub that’s been around for 100 or more years, with its dark wood paneling, classic detailing, tufted banquettes, and the items on display that tell their own stories.
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
Popular Seattle Pizza Joint Shutting Down This Month
This restaurant has been serving Pioneer Square for 20 years.
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
