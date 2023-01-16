ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow earns Bengals' franchise record in wild-card win over Ravens

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vnfAn_0kFzJFLX00
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during the second half in a wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals survived an opening round scare on Sunday night, defeating the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17, to advance to the AFC divisional round.

With the Bengals' victory, quarterback Joe Burrow earned an impressive franchise record. In only his third season, Burrow earned his fourth postseason win, topping Boomer Esiason for the most in Bengals' history.

Burrow also walked away with another Bengals' postseason record, setting the franchise mark for completions in the playoffs, which stands at 120. Burrow passes Ken Anderson, who held the previous record with 111 completions.

Burrow finished 23-of-32 for 209 yards, a touchdown pass, and a rushing score.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Burrow is only the third Bengals' quarterback to post both a passing and rushing touchdown in a playoff game, joining Esiason and Anderson.

The Bengals prevailed over the Ravens thanks largely to a historic defensive touchdown by defensive end Sam Hubbard, which proved to be the difference.

Hubbard recovered a fumble at the goal line by Ravens' quarterback Tyler Huntley and took it to the house for a 98-yard touchdown, the longest in postseason history.

The Bengals' win locked up the AFC divisional-round matchups for next week.

Cincinnati will travel to take on the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills, while the top seed in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs, will host the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars.

