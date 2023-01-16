Read full article on original website
Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"Maya DeviColorado Springs, CO
The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior DogsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Local breweries craft new flavors for a limited-time-only beer questColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Just Love Coffee Cafe's first Colorado Springs location is now openColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Giveaways, Discounts, and Special Guests at "Bricks & Minifigs" Grand Opening on SaturdayColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Gov. Polis says everyone in Colorado will "live their best life." Is it realistic?
Governor Jared Polis has begun his second term in office in Colorado. His inauguration speech was based around the idea of everyone in Colorado "living their best life." A future where there is unity and where everyone in Colorado thrives. A Colorado for all.
Colorado Democrats talk about eliminating tax refunds they previously celebrated
DENVER — Remember that state refund you got back before the November election?. The one that Democrats rebranded, so they could take credit for the refund they wanted voters to let them keep?. They were so proud of getting you money back early, Next with Kyle Clark wanted to...
Polis talks gun reform, including red flag expansion
Gov. Jared Polis says he wants Colorado to be one of the 10 safest states in the nation. What's his plan to get there?
Reaction to Gov. Jared Polis' State of the State shows agreement in some areas, divisions in others
Gov. Jared Polis received generally high marks for his 70-minute State of the State address from Democrats, but not entirely; and Republicans downplayed some of his ideas, but a few found areas where they can find common ground. Polis gave his fifth State of the State address before a joint...
State of the State: Polis vows to fully fund schools, cut property taxes
In Tuesday’s State of the State speech, Gov. Jared Polis promised to fully fund K-12 schools within four years — something Colorado hasn’t done since the Great Recession — even as he also promised major property tax relief and further reductions in the state income tax rate.Polis also touted the launch of universal preschool in this coming August, asked lawmakers to ask voters to keep more money from nicotine sales to expand preschool,...
Aspen Daily News
Perry Will ready to roll up sleeves for Western Slope after appointment to state Senate District 5
Perry Will was devastated when he lost a reelection bid for the Colorado House District 57 seat in November, but the New Castle Republican credits his wife with making him stick to his mantra: Lick your wounds for a day after something bad happens and then move on. The advice...
“Timing couldn’t be worse,” SNAP recipients on upcoming benefit reduction
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Starting in March, all Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount. SNAP recipients are saying the timing of this, couldn’t be worse. The temporary additional benefit amounts that were added during the pandemic, have now ended. This change was enacted by […]
Gov. Polis says "We need more housing now!" Where should the new cheap houses be built in Colorado?
Finding a cheap house isn't easy. In his State of the State speech, Gov. Polis talked about the problem of housing. "Many Coloradans are struggling to find a place where they can affordable to live. Many more are being forced out of their neighborhoods with no hope of ever living close to where they work," said Polis in his speech.
Fort Morgan Times
Burton Brown: Colorado Democrats are coming after women’s right to self-defense
In Colorado, there’s a new and dangerous threat to a woman’s right to defend herself. Domestic violence fatalities in Colorado are on the rise. Violent crime has exploded in Colorado’s major cities of Denver and Aurora. Women, as usual, are often the target of these crimes. Many...
Approximately 35,000 Coloradans chose the Colorado Option
As announced by the Governor during his State of the State speech, the preliminary 2023 open enrollment figures for the Colorado Option make it clear that the Coloradans are excited and want the Colorado Option. As of January 10th, approximately 35,000 people have enrolled in Colorado Option plans - approximately...
FOX21News.com
Human Trafficking in Colorado
Human trafficking is happening in Colorado and the Department of Homeland Security says labor trafficking is just as big of a problem as sex trafficking. Human trafficking is happening in Colorado and the Department of Homeland Security says labor trafficking is just as big of a problem as sex trafficking.
Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?
There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
Labor trafficking in Colorado: What to look out for
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s a crime that knows no bounds. “It’s a problem nationally, I don’t think Colorado is an outlier necessarily,” said Nathan Schilling, Resident Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations. And it can happen anywhere, in any community, and to just about anyone. “They’re into exploiting people and they don’t have any […]
Coloradans ‘disappointed’ with end of emergency SNAP benefits
If you receive SNAP benefits in Colorado, expect to see a reduction in your monthly benefits starting in March.
Historic ghost town may become Colorado's next national park
The historic ghost town of Dearfield, located roughly 24 miles east of Greeley and 70 miles northeast from Denver, could become Colorado's next national park if the U.S. Department of the Interior can prove its national significance. Founded in 1910, the homestead was once the largest black homesteading settlement in...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 6 Largest Landowners in Colorado
Are you curious to know who the top landowners in Colorado are? From Ted Turner to the federal government, this article will reveal exactly how many acres these entities own and why it matters for residents and wildlife. We’ll also look at some of the most prominent land trusts that play a role in land conservation!
cpr.org
Colorado Springs is taking steps to improve the relationship between citizens and the police. But some remain skeptical
John Christiansen is not afraid to push for change. "We have this culture both in Colorado Springs and in the United States, that we just need cops as a solution to every social problem. We need to rethink that attitude," he said. Christiansen is a social activist and organizer with...
Colorado families to lose hundreds in SNAP benefits in March
Colorado families will lose hundreds of dollars in SNAP benefits starting in March, when the federal government ends a pandemic-era boost to the monthly food allowance.
yellowscene.com
MEDIA ALERT: ‘Frack of the State’ Action to Address Oil & Gas Wars Under Polis Administration
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Denver, CO – As Governor Polis gives his 2023 State of the State address, environmental and community organizations and impacted residents will gather at the Capitol to oppose continued approval of thousands of drilling permits in residential areas by his administration’s regulatory agency – the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commision (COGCC), despite passage of “reform bill” SB19-181 four years ago. The groups are calling on state legislators to ensure that Coloradans have healthy, safe, and livable air quality, water supplies, and climate conditions by opposing residential drilling permits and supporting a phase out of oil and gas permitting by 2030 or sooner.
southarkansassun.com
Go Get your Additional Emergency SNAP Benefits by the End of February 2023
After February, all Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount. SNAP provides food assistance to over 290,000 Colorado households and 540,000 people each month. Individual SNAP participants cannot argue this change because it was enacted by Congress (KCP Press, 2023).
