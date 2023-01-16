Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Seen In 1st Photos After Ex Kanye’s Surprise Marriage As She Heads To Toronto: Photos
Kim Kardashian wasted no time getting out of town after Kanye West‘s surprise marriage ceremony! The reality TV icon, 42, was seen smiling in Los Angeles on Friday, January 13, as she took to a private jet bound for Toronto. In photos , the mom of four rocked a black leisure outfit with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. Along with her were mom Kris Jenner, 67, and sister Khloe Kardashian, 38. All three are reportedly headed to funeral services for the mother of Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson. Andrea Thompson died unexpectedly there on Friday, January 6 after suffering a heart attack. Khloe and Tristan share two children.
Fans confused by ‘weird’ new video of Kim Kardashian dressed as a chav
Not for the first time - Kim Kardashian has uploaded a brilliant yet totally bizarre TikTok on her daughter's account. The mum of four shares with us a 'chav' make-up tutorial set to a rather usual song choice. Here, take a look:. The reality star appeared to be 'taking the...
Mary J. Blige Rings In 52nd Birthday With Fat Joe, Usher, Remy Ma & More
Mary J. Blige has brought in her 52nd birthday with a few famous faces including Fat Joe, Usher, Remy Ma and Queen Latifah on hand to celebrate her. The Queen of Hip Hop Soul partied with a number of her friends in New York City on Saturday (January 14), three days after her actual birthday. The party was hosted at famed restaurant Cipriani, and welcomed additional guests from across the music, fashion and television industries including Joey Bada$$, Mysa Hilton, Angie Martinez, Papoose and stars from the Power franchise.
Kim Kardashian Throws Chicago West A Lavish ‘Hello Kitty’ Themed 5th Birthday Party: Photos & Videos
Kim Kardashian, 42, threw a Hello Kitty-themed 5th birthday party for her daughter Chicago West on Sunday, January 15. The reality star documented the party on her Instagram Stories and TikTok and showed her mansion decorated in all pink with tons of balloons, after the rain forced the party to be moved indoors. Chicago dressed for the theme in a cute pink dress with pink braids in her hair.
Kanye West Quietly Marries Another White Woman, Her Name Is Bianca Censori
Bianca Censori is an architectural designer at West’s Yeezy brand. The post Kanye West Quietly Marries Another White Woman, Her Name Is Bianca Censori appeared first on NewsOne.
Today’s Dylan Dreyer missing from the morning show studio after telling fans she’s ‘free’
DYLAN Dreyer was missing from the Today show studio on Wednesday after going on a trip with her husband. The TV meteorologist, 41, told fans she was headed to Florida with Brian Fichera in a post to Instagram on Tuesday. She wrote: "Heading to Orlando for @hiltongrandvacations #hgvlpga without kids!!...
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
A Look Inside Evan Ross’ Swanky ‘Hideaway’ Restaurant
Actor and musician Evan Ross is all about Mexican restaurant The Hideaway in Beverly Hills. “Extra” recently got a tour of the swanky hot spot from Evan himself!. Ross shared, “The whole family comes here, my mom is actually really loving it here. We have all our family dinners, family lunches — everything’s here.”
Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate
Shawn Mendes, 24, and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
Chicago West Is 5: Look Back at the Birthday Girl's Cutest Photos Over the Years
Watch: See Chicago West's Adorable Transformation Into Sister North West. Chicago West is halfway to double digits. The Kardashian-Jenner grandkids continue to grow up before our very eyes, as Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West's third child officially turned 5 on Jan. 15. Chicago was welcomed into the world in...
Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Celebrate Aaliyah’s Heavenly 44th Birthday With “Are You That Somebody”
Each and every August, fans of the late Aaliyah mourn her untimely death, but when her birthday comes around in January, it marks the perfect occasion to celebrate the Princess of R&B’s life. This year, we’re specifically streaming “Are You That Somebody” in her honour. Released...
LL COOL J Promises New Album In 2023: ‘Wait Til You Hear This MF’
LL COOL J has announced that he will be releasing his first full-length project in 10 years this year, offering fans some clues as to what they can expect. While the pioneering former Def Jam Records artist did not directly acknowledge his 55th birthday on Twitter on Saturday (January 14), he did share a video of him receiving a custom art piece from his DJ Z-Trip for his special day.
Blueface, Chrisean Rock Trade Shots on Twitter Due to Rock Not Fighting Her Family Over Him
Blueface and Chrisean Rock's rollercoaster relationship recently came to a head on Twitter after the couple traded shots over Chrisean's unwillingness to throw hands with her own family for him. During the latest episode the couple's reality show Crazy in Love, which aired on Sunday (Jan. 15), Blueface and his...
John Leguizamo buys daughter a co-op on same NYC block as family house
“The Menu” star’s kid is flying the coop, but she’s not going far. Actor and film producer John Leguizamo’s daughter Allegra Leguizamo is moving out of her parents’ place and down the block. According to city property records, the 23-year-old actress bought a co-op apartment just a few houses down from her family’s West Ninth Street townhouse this month. Allegra’s father, 62, and mother, Justine Maurer, are both listed alongside her on the $1.66 million transaction’s documents. The two-bedroom Village unit is inside a 36-unit prewar building, and features both modern amenities and original accents. The north-facing living room has a woodburning fireplace,...
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Pregnant Heather Rae Young Jokes She’s ‘In Training’ While Meeting ‘Selling Sunset’ Costar Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon’s Son
Ready for motherhood! Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) got in her baby fix while meeting her friend Bre Tiesi’s son, Legendary. “Mama in training 🤱🏼,” El Moussa, 35, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, January 14. The Selling Sunset star was all smiles in the photo as she held onto her costar’s 6-month-old son, […]
Before They Were Famous: Stars in After-School Specials
Michelle Pfeiffer & Val Kilmer, One Too Many, 1985. "It was only some drinks until one mistake made it one too many," warned the trailer for this cautionary tale about drinking and driving, which was directed by Pfeiffer's then-husband, Peter Horton. "I usually don't cringe when I think back or see myself," Kilmer told PEOPLE in 2013 of his past performances.
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Turn Up the Heat in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Poster
The Magic Mike saga has spawned something of an empire for Channing Tatum. Taking off back in 2012, the first installment in the franchise chronicled the story of Mike Lane, a handyman during the day and stripper at night. Whilst there was plenty of top-tier choreography, the film also tapped into some of the less glamorous parts of the lifestyle such as struggling to make ends meet and the easy path to over-indulgence. The film loosely pulled from Tatum's experience of stripping during his younger years which inevitably added to his delivery as Mike. More than a decade on from the film's successful release, threequel Magic Mike's Last Dance is gearing up to hit screens and its official poster has been unveiled in its honor.
