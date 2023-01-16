ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

'Moonrise Over New Jessup' a different take on the civil rights movement

By By Vikas Turakhia
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXKRA_0kFzIrU000

Star Tribune

With her debut novel, “Moonrise Over New Jessup,” Jamila Minnicks delves into the intricacies of the civil rights movement, offering an enlightening look at Black communities in the 1950s and ‘60s that saw a better future without racial integration.

Narrated by Alice Young, Minnicks’ novel begins just a few weeks after Alice has buried her father, leaving her alone in her Alabama hometown. After she fights off an attempted rape by her landlord, she fears retaliation and runs away with just enough money for a one-way ticket to Birmingham.

Alice hopes to contact and eventually reunite with her older sister in Chicago, but her plans shift during a bus stop in New Jessup, a Black enclave where “up and down the avenue, Negroes of every shade came together,” and signs designating separate “White” and “Colored” entrances don’t exist.

With the help of community members, Alice settles into a life there, securing an apartment and taking on work with a dressmaker. She marries Raymond Campbell, a mechanic whose grandfather was one of the town’s founders. With their relationship as the book’s center, Minnicks deftly explores the debate over the best way for Black Americans to live freely in a racist society.

For Alice, who previously spent “every waking hour” of her life “navigating a world of invisible lines and unwritten rules just to stay alive,” New Jessup offers “freedom to shed all that.” While her childhood had been defined by limitations, Alice sees a young girl in New Jessup full of “confidence that this would always be her world.”

FREEDOMS AND COMPROMISES

To Raymond, though, New Jessup’s freedoms are weighed down by compromises with the white-led Jessup on the other side of the woods. The residents of New Jessup are haunted by a white-led riot 50 years earlier that destroyed a previously thriving incarnation of the town. Now, New Jessup has limited independence, but its municipal dollars are meted out by the white Jessup’s city council.

As a member of the National Negro Advancement Society, Raymond wants more autonomy, but his activism is muzzled in a place where political agitation carries the threat of instigating another attack. Many people, including his wife, see fighting for more as an invitation to bring “the evils of whitefolks” into lives that have been relatively free of them.

Throughout the novel, Minnicks’ portrait of Alice feels achingly real in the way her family’s traumas shape her hopes and hesitations, and in the way she counters what she sees as Raymond’s sheltered idealism with her lived reality. The artful rendering doesn’t carry through some of the novel’s other characters, though, as they fall into types, and occasionally, the novel’s dialogue becomes overwrought with speechifying and too smoothly prepared in intimate moments between Alice and Raymond.

Still, reading “Moonrise Over New Jessup” reminds us of the way that history gains a buffed gloss when we condense it into smooth movements. Minnicks’ novel keeps us from losing sight of how foggy the path forward actually was.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism

Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
MARYLAND STATE
NME

Edward Norton “uncomfortable” after discovering ancestors owned slaves

Edward Norton has expressed discomfort after discovering his ancestors owned a family of slaves, including five young girls. In the latest preview of the PBS show Finding Your Roots, which sees a host of celebrities digging deeper into their family history, the Glass Onion actor is seen reacting to the troubling news.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

In New Book, Last Surviving Witness to Emmett Till Lynching Seeks to Correct Narrative

As the country honors the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy this week, a book about a seminal event in American history — an event that motivated King's fight for civil rights — was released. In “A Few Days of Trouble: Revelations on the Journey to Justice for My Cousin and Best Friend, Emmett Till,” the Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr. gives a firsthand account of those terrible days. With his co-author, Christopher Benson, Parker also gives an inside look at the decades of investigations into Till's lynching.
New York Post

Black families need fathers — not reparations for slavery

Leave it to Elon Musk to tweet a message that perfectly encapsulates the truth about reparations for slavery. At a time when the push for reparations is gaining steam nationwide, Musk’s mid-December missive — “It is easy to fool people, but it is almost impossible to convince people that they have been fooled” — has never felt more relevant.  Over the past 50 years, progressives and self-appointed black leaders have fooled many Americans. They’ve fooled them into believing that the economic, health, and educational disparities plaguing our community are the result of racial injustices, white privilege and systemic racism. For this...
MSNBC

#VelshiBannedBookClub: Police brutality, white privilege, and “All American Boys”

New data from a nonprofit research group called Mapping Police Violence shows that 2022 had the highest number of killings by police on record. Black Americans are more than three times more likely to be killed by police than white Americans. It’s not a new trend, nor is it particularly surprising. For this week’s Velshi Banned Book Club, Ali Velshi sat down with Jason Reynolds and Kiely Brendan, who co-authored “All American Boys”, a young adult fiction novel that explores police brutality and white privilege from the perspective of two teenage boys, one white and one black, and shows the stark differences between their experiences of growing up in America.Jan. 8, 2023.
William Saint Val

“Common Sense" The Impact on the American Revolution and the Fight for Independence

Exploring the history of any people, we gain a better understanding of their culture and identity and what drives them. History has always been about the telling of tales, whether they be tales of epic battles, powerful empires, or the formation of a nation. But arguably the most compelling tales of all are those that tell the story of how a people's political society was formed. These stories are often intertwined with the society's concept of virtue—in America it’s freedom. America’s seed of freedom was nurtured by a pamphlet calling for independence.
The Crusader Newspaper

National Museum of African American History and Culture marked 160th anniversary of Emancipation Proclamation

As Americans honored the life of slain Civil Rights Leader Dr. Martin Luther King this weekend, the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) marked the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation. In honor of this important moment, the museum encouraged visitors to reflect on the words featured...
ALABAMA STATE
theodysseyonline.com

America's History In Racism

Racial oppression has been unfortunately prominent in the United States of America. Primarily focused on minorities by the majority oppressors, there are historical and modern views of the inequality in our supposedly "united" country. The earliest example of racial oppression was on the original people of America, the Native Americans....
triangletribune.com

King had a much more radical message than of racial brotherhood

King had a much more radical message than of racial brotherhood. Martin Luther King Jr. has come to be revered as a hero who led a nonviolent struggle to reform and redeem the United States. His birthday is celebrated as a national holiday. Tributes are paid to him on his death anniversary each April, and his legacy is honored in multiple ways.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy