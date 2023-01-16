Read full article on original website
2 Arrested After 100 MPH Chase On New York’s Most Dangerous Roads
Two men were arrested in the Hudson Valley after a 23-mile high-speed chase on some of the most dangerous roads in New York State. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, New York State Police arrested two men following a high-speed chase on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. High-Speed Chase On Palisades Interstate Parkway...
Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say
VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
Woman in Wisconsin calls 911 after stranger drives car while she was sleeping in the backseat
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from New York is accused of taking a stranger’s vehicle parked at a Wisconsin truck stop that had a sleeping woman in the backseat. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on January 14 around 3:30 a.m., the dispatch center started to get calls from an adult woman. The woman said she was at a truck stop on CTH CS and was sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle while her family went into the gas station.
Two New York Men Sentenced For Roles in Decade-Long Scam
Two New York men have been recently been sentenced for the roles they played in what is being called a decade-long Ponzi scheme. The announcement was made by the Attorney General of New York Letitia James. The charges against both men included second-degree money laundering, as well as a first-degree...
Sayre man arrested after Adult Bookstore incident
ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced an individual’s arrest for an incident at the Adult Bookstore in Ashland last week. According to Police, Marvin D. Rice, 62, of Sayre, was arrested on Jan. 14 for a forcible touching incident on December 30, 2022. According to the initial report, Rice engaged […]
State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran.
The New York State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran. State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran and ascertained that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the City of Ithaca. Following an investigation at the scene a quantity of cocaine and four illegal loaded handguns were located inside the vehicle. Two of the handguns had defaced serial numbers. As a result of the investigation the following subjects were arrested:
New York Police: Call Us Immediately if You See This
New York State Police (NYSP) are out in force this week with a very important message for the public. Similar to New York City's anti-terrorism slogan, "if you see something, say something", NYSP spent time speaking to commercial truck drivers in the state to share some very important resources in stopping a growing threat in the country. You can help, too.
Troopers Arrest New York State Man After Wrong-Way Chase on Interstate
The last thing anyone expects driving down the road is another vehicle coming at you going the wrong way. According to McMath Law, wrong-way collisions are estimated to comprise roughly 1% of motor vehicle fatalities, which is about 300 to 400 deaths a year across the country. This is what...
Slew Of Shoplifting Arrests Reported At Lakewood Walmart
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — Three shoplifting incidents in the same number of days kept Lakewood-Busti Police busy over the weekend. These thefts occurred at the East Fairmount Avenue Walmart between Friday and Monday. On Friday the 13th at 3:30 p.m., April Sardi, a Jamestown woman, was arrested...
Do As I Didn’t: Watch Your New York State License Expiration Date Closely
Some days I surprise myself with this whole adulting thing - being responsible not only for myself, but my 7-year-old daughter, our two cats, our home, my two jobs, and all that comes along with these things. Other days, my biggest accomplishment is getting into my car wearing two of...
Chemung County man dies after staying in a condemned house, 4 others injured
A Chemung County man is dead after staying in a house that was condemned in July of 2022. Four other people were also sent to the hospital from carbon monoxide exposure.
Shelter in place lifted for Royal Park Apartments, three taken into custody after shots fired
TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office enacted a shelter in place for all residents of the Royal Park Apartment complex Wednesday after a shots fired incident. The shelter in place was lifted at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Niagara police, authorities responded to the scene of a burglary […]
Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road
A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
New York State Police is Increasing Social Media Surveillance
People live their lives online more than ever before, and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and State Police are ramping up their social media surveillance. According to a report by Chris Gelardi of WSHU, over the last decade the New York State Police have bought programs that allow them to go through social media information, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Some of these programs can even access internal data for Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other websites.
Uber passenger shot by road rage driver
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident that left an passenger inside an Uber shot. On Friday, January 14th at midnight, a 20-year-old female passenger was inside an Hyundai Sonata, Uber, when it was involved in a road rage incident on I-676 E. The Hyundai Sonata, was heading eastbound near...
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red light
A New York witness at Niagara Falls reported watching a dark gray, disc-shaped object about 100 feet off the ground at 6:30 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
Police search for suspect in Pittsford jewelry shop robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a man who they say robbed the Source jewelry shop in Pittsford Monday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 20s entered the store shortly before 2:00 p.m. and asked to see the merchandise. He then allegedly grabbed some of the products and […]
New York State’s Ban On Gas Stoves ‘Is Recipe For Disaster’
A Hudson Valley leader believes New York State residents and businesses "can't afford" a ban on gas stoves. On Tuesday, New York State Senator Rob Rolison (39th District) announced he helped launch an online petition to protect gas stove cooking and heating in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.
Four arrested in Chautauqua County drug busts
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were arrested early Tuesday on drug charges following three search warrants in Jamestown, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. The search warrants were conducted at three separate locations on Beech Street, Charles Street and Cherry Street, where quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine were found at varying locations, as well […]
