Chautauqua County, NY

Related
Q 105.7

Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say

VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
RUTLAND, VT
wiproud.com

Woman in Wisconsin calls 911 after stranger drives car while she was sleeping in the backseat

DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from New York is accused of taking a stranger’s vehicle parked at a Wisconsin truck stop that had a sleeping woman in the backseat. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on January 14 around 3:30 a.m., the dispatch center started to get calls from an adult woman. The woman said she was at a truck stop on CTH CS and was sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle while her family went into the gas station.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
WETM 18 News

Sayre man arrested after Adult Bookstore incident

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced an individual’s arrest for an incident at the Adult Bookstore in Ashland last week. According to Police, Marvin D. Rice, 62, of Sayre, was arrested on Jan. 14 for a forcible touching incident on December 30, 2022. According to the initial report, Rice engaged […]
SAYRE, PA
nyspnews.com

State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran.

The New York State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran. State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran and ascertained that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the City of Ithaca. Following an investigation at the scene a quantity of cocaine and four illegal loaded handguns were located inside the vehicle. Two of the handguns had defaced serial numbers. As a result of the investigation the following subjects were arrested:
HORSEHEADS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Police: Call Us Immediately if You See This

New York State Police (NYSP) are out in force this week with a very important message for the public. Similar to New York City's anti-terrorism slogan, "if you see something, say something", NYSP spent time speaking to commercial truck drivers in the state to share some very important resources in stopping a growing threat in the country. You can help, too.
NEW YORK STATE
wnynewsnow.com

Slew Of Shoplifting Arrests Reported At Lakewood Walmart

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — Three shoplifting incidents in the same number of days kept Lakewood-Busti Police busy over the weekend. These thefts occurred at the East Fairmount Avenue Walmart between Friday and Monday. On Friday the 13th at 3:30 p.m., April Sardi, a Jamestown woman, was arrested...
LAKEWOOD, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road

A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York State Police is Increasing Social Media Surveillance

People live their lives online more than ever before, and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and State Police are ramping up their social media surveillance. According to a report by Chris Gelardi of WSHU, over the last decade the New York State Police have bought programs that allow them to go through social media information, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Some of these programs can even access internal data for Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other websites.
phl17.com

Uber passenger shot by road rage driver

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident that left an passenger inside an Uber shot. On Friday, January 14th at midnight, a 20-year-old female passenger was inside an Hyundai Sonata, Uber, when it was involved in a road rage incident on I-676 E. The Hyundai Sonata, was heading eastbound near...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Four arrested in Chautauqua County drug busts

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were arrested early Tuesday on drug charges following three search warrants in Jamestown, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. The search warrants were conducted at three separate locations on Beech Street, Charles Street and Cherry Street, where quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine were found at varying locations, as well […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
