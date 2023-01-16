ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: It’s time to put local communities and affordability first in CT

By Alexis P. Harrison, Peter McGuinness and Maria Weingarten
 3 days ago
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
connecticutexplorer.com

6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023

Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
wiltonbulletin.com

Dan Haar: Historic Pepperidge Farm head office to exit CT for NJ with 170 jobs; bakery plant to stay

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pepperidge Farm, a flavorful part of Fairfield County history since a concerned mother launched the baked goods brand in her kitchen in 1937, will close its Norwalk headquarters and development center with 170 jobs as its owner, Campbell Soup Co., consolidates the main offices of its brands in New Jersey starting later this year.
Eyewitness News

Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are seeking to reintroduce Ethan’s Law at the federal level. Ethan’s Law was designed to make homes with firearms safer by requiring that weapons be stored and locked in a safe way. Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy joined Rep....
UC Daily Campus

Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?

Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
WTNH

Dry winter hurting Connecticut snowplow, shoveling companies

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — This year’s winter has been unseasonably warm, bringing rain — but hardly any snow — to Connecticut. According to Storm Team 8, there are no snowstorms on the radar for the next couple weeks. While many residents are rejoicing, no snow means no work for some businesses. “We are at […]
