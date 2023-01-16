Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to horrible Bengals news
After having one of the worst offensive lines in the entire NFL last season, Cincinnati Bengals worked hard to revamp that struggling offensive line during the offseason. But unfortunately for the team, it looks like they will be back at square one for the biggest game of the season so far as most of that Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fox 19
‘They took in our brother:’ Bills players grapple with Bengals matchup, shared trauma
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals and Bills will meet on Sunday a day shy of three weeks after Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse at Paycor Stadium. Even though the teams are playing for a chance at advancing to the Super Bowl, there’s respect across the Buffalo Bills organization for the Bengals team and front office as well as the people of Cincinnati.
Fox 19
Jimmy Burrow reflects on Joe’s on-field, off-field success
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As Joe Burrow prepares to take on another tough team on Sunday, his father, Jimmy Burrow, reflects on his son’s on and off-field accomplishments. Being the father of an NFL superstar like Joe can cause a special kind of nervousness, but it’s the kind that pays off.
Fox 19
Gold Star Chili, Bengal Jim present Damar Hamlin painting to Bills
ORCHARD PARK, NY (WXIX) -Gold Star Chili traveled to Orchard Park, New York to host a tailgate experience at Highmark Stadium Sunday with Bengal Jim in an effort to bring the flavor of Cincinnati chili to fans and to spread the love between Buffalo and the Queen City. In addition...
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Fox 19
Round Two: Bengals head to Kansas City for AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be a familiar scene next Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals return to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The Bengals’ path to Super Bowl LVII is nearly identical to last season’s playoff run. Cincinnati hosted a first-round...
Fox 19
WATCH: Joe Burrow’s parents personally deliver Bengals game ball to Athens bar
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jimmy and Robin Burrow delivered the fifth game ball Thursday from the Bengals win over the Ravens to Courtside Pizza in Joe’s hometown of Athens. Jimmy and Robin, parents of “Joe Cool,” as they called their son in jest Thursday night, brought the ball in a bag and made a speech before bar-goers, staff and assembled friends.
Fox 19
Rhinegeist makes charity bet with Buffalo craft brewery
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals win against the Bills on Sunday will benefit one Tri-State charity in a big way. Rhinegeist, Cincinnati’s largest craft brewery, has made a bet with Buffalo’s Community Beer Works on the outcome of Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff matchup. If the Bengals win,...
Fox 19
Fans get ready for Bengals vs. Bills playoff game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are getting ready for the much anticipated game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon. The game will take place in Buffalo at 3 p.m. Cincinnati and Buffalo fans are eagerly awaiting the AFC Divisional Round game. FOX19 NOW’s four-person team is in Orchard...
Fox 19
Anticipation builds as Bengals-Bills kickoff nears
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kickoff between the highly anticipated matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills is just two days away. Fans in Cincinnati and Buffalo are eagerly awaiting the AFC Divisional Round game. FOX19 NOW’s four-person team is in Orchard Park, New York, to cover not only the game...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Public Schools celebrate Bengals with Who Dey spirit
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Public School students celebrated the Bengals Friday in all 60-plus schools by showing off their Who Dey spirit ahead of the second playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. It is part of a district-wide spirit dey celebrating the Bengals in their playoff run. Students, staff, and teachers...
Fox 19
Show off your Bengals pride
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans are showing their stripes ahead of Sunday’s battle in Buffalo. Who Dey Nation is sharing pictures and videos to show off their Bengals pride. From an Evan McPherson leg lamp (yes really) to a Who Dey house, fans are going all out for the...
Fox 19
Ted Karras gives experience of a lifetime to lifelong Bengals fan with ALS
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A chance introduction between a family of lifelong Bengals fans and team captain Ted Karras has now evolved into a friendship. It’s a great picture: a father and son with a team captain of the Cincinnati Bengals. If every picture is worth something greater, this one...
Fox 19
Local bar preps for Sunday’s big game with a new game day tradition
ST BERNARD (WXIX) - A local brewery is ready for Sunday’s highly anticipated AFC Divisional Round game with the Bengals and the Bills, and they are celebrating with new beers and a tradition called “Wie Day.”. Wiedemann Brewery in St. Bernard started its “Wie Day” tradition last week,...
