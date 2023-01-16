ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Bengals news

After having one of the worst offensive lines in the entire NFL last season, Cincinnati Bengals worked hard to revamp that struggling offensive line during the offseason. But unfortunately for the team, it looks like they will be back at square one for the biggest game of the season so far as most of that Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Jimmy Burrow reflects on Joe’s on-field, off-field success

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As Joe Burrow prepares to take on another tough team on Sunday, his father, Jimmy Burrow, reflects on his son’s on and off-field accomplishments. Being the father of an NFL superstar like Joe can cause a special kind of nervousness, but it’s the kind that pays off.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Round Two: Bengals head to Kansas City for AFC Championship game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be a familiar scene next Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals return to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The Bengals’ path to Super Bowl LVII is nearly identical to last season’s playoff run. Cincinnati hosted a first-round...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

WATCH: Joe Burrow’s parents personally deliver Bengals game ball to Athens bar

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jimmy and Robin Burrow delivered the fifth game ball Thursday from the Bengals win over the Ravens to Courtside Pizza in Joe’s hometown of Athens. Jimmy and Robin, parents of “Joe Cool,” as they called their son in jest Thursday night, brought the ball in a bag and made a speech before bar-goers, staff and assembled friends.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Rhinegeist makes charity bet with Buffalo craft brewery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals win against the Bills on Sunday will benefit one Tri-State charity in a big way. Rhinegeist, Cincinnati’s largest craft brewery, has made a bet with Buffalo’s Community Beer Works on the outcome of Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff matchup. If the Bengals win,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Fans get ready for Bengals vs. Bills playoff game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are getting ready for the much anticipated game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon. The game will take place in Buffalo at 3 p.m. Cincinnati and Buffalo fans are eagerly awaiting the AFC Divisional Round game. FOX19 NOW’s four-person team is in Orchard...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Anticipation builds as Bengals-Bills kickoff nears

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kickoff between the highly anticipated matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills is just two days away. Fans in Cincinnati and Buffalo are eagerly awaiting the AFC Divisional Round game. FOX19 NOW’s four-person team is in Orchard Park, New York, to cover not only the game...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Public Schools celebrate Bengals with Who Dey spirit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Public School students celebrated the Bengals Friday in all 60-plus schools by showing off their Who Dey spirit ahead of the second playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. It is part of a district-wide spirit dey celebrating the Bengals in their playoff run. Students, staff, and teachers...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Show off your Bengals pride

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans are showing their stripes ahead of Sunday’s battle in Buffalo. Who Dey Nation is sharing pictures and videos to show off their Bengals pride. From an Evan McPherson leg lamp (yes really) to a Who Dey house, fans are going all out for the...
CINCINNATI, OH

