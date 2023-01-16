Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
The Luckiest Day In January 2023 For Every Zodiac Sign
As you put the finishing touches on your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll be glad to know that the cosmos have some resolutions of their own: While 2022 ended with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus each retrograde, all three of those retrogrades will end in January. One of these planets in particular has been wreaking havoc in ways like no other since Oct. 30, and that’s Mars — the planet of conflict, hostility, and confrontation. The good news is, the best day in January 2023 for every sign will be Jan. 12, the day that Mars finally ends its retrograde in Gemini.
February 2023 Horoscopes: Love is in the Air
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love is definitely in the air in February. But even if you’re not feeling particularly romantic, there’s still plenty in store for each of the 12 astrological signs.
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For January 16th to 22nd, 2023
Mercury and Uranus will cease their retrograde motion in this week's astrological forecast, giving us the impression that we are finally gaining speed. A new moon in Aquarius and the start of the sign's season both present opportunities to push ourselves beyond our comfort zones.
Bustle
Here's Your Horoscope For January 2023
January kicks off with Venus’ entrance into intellectual, non-conforming Aquarius on Jan 2. Step out of your comfort zone, spend more time among friends, and don’t be afraid to date someone who doesn’t seem like your usual type. Tearful goodbyes are on the horizon as the sensitive full moon in Cancer will bring confusing and unplanned endings on Jan 6. At last, Mars retrograde will end in Gemini on Jan. 12, bringing back your energy, determination, and patience. Life will go smoothly again after Mercury’s frustrating retrograde ends in Capricorn on Jan. 18. And that’s not all for your January 2023 horoscope.
2023 Horoscopes for Every Zodiac Sign
A new year lies ahead and with it, new energies and themes from the cosmos. We tapped master astrologer Shannon Aganza, creator of MoonGathering Astrology and Numerology Coursework, to forecast the next 12 months and provide a 2023 horoscope for each zodiac sign. For the year ahead, the biggest astrological...
The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone
In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
These 3 Unlucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Year—Here’s Why 2023 Could Be Rough
Another year means another opportunity to live your *very* best life. Granted, we are about to narrow it down to the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst year 2023, but don’t take this to heart. There will be highs and lows for all 12 zodiac signs, because in addition to our ever-evolving nature as spiritual beings, there is no such thing as perfect. So, taking a closer look at the more challenging aspects of the year ahead will help ground, and prepare you for what’s to come. Are you ready? Let’s not sugar coat it—despite the thrill of the NYE...
suggest.com
January 15-21 Horoscope: The Calm After The Storm
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, two nearby...
Refinery29
Your 2023 Money Horoscope Is Here & Things Are Looking Brighter
If 2022 was rough on your finances, we have good news: In 2023, the stars say you can expect an easier flow when it comes to money. As we enter the year, the volatility the markets experienced in 2022 should begin to wane, fully dissolving by late February as the Lunar North Node of Destiny moves away from erratic Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, the zodiac sign that rules money. From March on, the financial world will show more predictable outcomes.
boldsky.com
Daily Horoscope, 17 January 2023: Check Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 1/16/23 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 19): You tried your best to figure out how to salvage a troubled situation but sometimes the only solution is to walk away. It may be the best for all involved. TAURUS. (April 20 - May 20): Is the other party committed to reconciling differences?...
collective.world
How Each Zodiac Sign Behaves When They Have Anxiety
(March 21st to April 19th) Aries are the devil’s advocates of the Zodiac, and when they feel anxious, what they want to do is reveal the truth about something. They also thrive on being “correct” all of the time, so when they are uncomfortable, they likely want to make arguments out of anything to prove themselves “right.” Oddly, the way that their anxiety manifests most is by them ramming heads (horns?) with anyone, over anything. Aries deal with their anxiety very aggressively, and can sever relationship ties in the process.
What 2023 has in store for your love life according to astrology
Whether you’re currently coupled up or looking for love, we all want to know what the future holds in terms of romance.Will this be the year you meet the love of your life and settle down for good? Is it time to rethink your relationship status or dive back into dating after a much-needed break?While you may be waiting for the universe to answer your burning questions, it’s important to remember that ultimately, you’re in control of your own destiny, which is why making the right choices in your love life is key.We asked astrologists for their predictions on how...
StyleCaster
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Expect the Unexpected, Especially in Your Relationships
If you feel like things haven’t been going your way lately, there’s a lot of cosmic evidence that your luck will turn around this week. Your horoscope for the week of January 9 to 15 starts with Monday’s charismatic, friendly and determined Leo moon (representing our emotional support structure) that can magically open doors that were once completely shut to you. People might get jealous or resentful of you now, but don’t let that stop you from becoming the star you were meant to be.
Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Jan. 12-18
Capricorns, 2023 is the year you get an upgrade in areas of your life where you’ve been a late bloomer
msn.com
Horoscope: Lucky number of the week for each Astrological sign
Slide 1 of 13: Looking for a bit of luck as you start a new week? While the search might uncover a specific color or day of the week, most look for more numeric ways to flourish in prosperity. And with that in mind, here is the week's lucky number for each Zodiac sign — may it bring you good fortune!
collective.world
The True Color Of Your Aura, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
You have a gray aura because you are a cynic who has trouble trusting others. You have a yellow aura because you are a lighthearted, playful person who is excited about the future. Gemini. You have a pink aura because you are sensitive and sensual. Cancer. You have a blue...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have a Magical Week From Start to Finish, Thanks to Aquarius Season
One retrograde down, two more to go! It’s been an interesting start to the new year, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 16 to 22. Can you feel the shift in momentum? After spending about three months back-spinning through curious Gemini, go-getter Mars *finally* stationed direct last week. The best part? Savvy Mercury—planet of communication, miscellanies and immediate exchanges, which just so happens to be Gemini’s planetary ruler—will follow Mars’ footsteps in the week ahead, as will change-maker Uranus! It’s time to get back to business as usual. Whether it be with regards to your professional...
msn.com
Your Weekly Horoscope Says it’s Time to Celebrate, Because Mercury Retrograde Is Almost Over
Your horoscope for the week of January 16 to 22 says you may be feeling a little cranky at the beginning of the week, but things will begin to lighten up after Tuesday. A big old helping of “fake it ‘til you make it” is your bestie as you struggle to get going after a hectic weekend and have trouble gaining traction to get the momentum you need to face your growing to-do list.
Hypebae
2023 Will Be a Game-Changing Year for Your Zodiac Sign
2023 is a year for the brave. While the past few months have given us plenty of moments that left us wanting to run and hide under our covers, the swiftly approaching year is coming with a sleigh full of presents, lessons and opportunities. You may have the universe on...
