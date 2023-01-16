Read full article on original website
Asian shares mixed after biggest Wall St retreat of the year
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed Thursday, as investors grew cautious after Wall Street's biggest pullback of the year. Japan reported its trade deficit more than doubled in December from a year earlier, to 1.4 trillion yen ($11.3 billion), while the total deficit for all of 2022 ballooned to nearly 20 trillion yen ($156 billion) as the yen weakened and soaring costs for oil and other imports far outpaced an 18% increase in exports.
Why Starbox Group Shares Are Trading Higher By 22%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Tricida, Inc. TCDA rose 37.7% to $0.1898 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday. Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI rose 26.7% to $7.16 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Wednesday. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX shares rose 22.1% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after the company...
How Hong Kong Opens Global Gateways for E-Commerce Brands
Retail businesses seeking to expand their e-commerce operations in the Asia-Pacific region, look no further than Hong Kong. If you are already sourcing products in Asia, opening an e-commerce presence in Hong Kong would be even more beneficial to establishing your brand. Top brands like Nike, Adidas, Zara, H&M, Uniqlo and Procter & Gamble and many others are among more than 4,000 international companies in the retail and wholesale space getting out in front of the Hong Kong consumer and taking advantage of the opportunities that the market has to offer. Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) teamed with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) on a joint...
