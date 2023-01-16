Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
El Paso News
Roxy’s Windy Wednesday Forecast: Expect a chilly, gusty day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday! Expect a windy Wednesday!. Expect a high of 52 degrees today, a little bit cooler than yesterday plus with those winds its going to feel very cold outside make sure bundle even more, but no rain chances today.🌂☔️
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday, producing strong winds and cold temperatures. The next cold front is expected to arrive Friday, with yet another one expected Monday into Tuesday. The cold front expected Tuesday, could also produce possible morning precipitation. With the...
KVIA
Van comes to rest on top of two cars in east El Paso parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A van ended up on top of two parked cars Wednesday morning in east El Paso. There were no reported injuries. It happened between a Ross store and the Costco store in east El Paso on 6101 Gateway west. The report came in at 10:41...
cbs4local.com
Construction crew damages gas line in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A damaged gas line caused gas to leak Wednesday afternoon in a south-central El Paso neighborhood. A construction crew hit a gas line in the 500 block of Cortez Drive near Delta Drive around 11:30 a.m., according to El Paso Fire officials. No injuries...
The Absolute Necessary Stops To Have A Taco Crawl In El Paso
You've heard of a bar crawl but have you heard of a taco crawl? It's exactly the same as a bar crawl, only except with going to bars, you're going to places that sell tacos. This is certainly not a new phenomena; back in 2018 Rick Martinez did a 195 mile taco crawl all within Texas. Others would follow suit; we've seen people in LA do it as well as fellow Texas cities Houston & Sherman.
The Best & Must Go-To Places For Chocolate Lovers In El Paso
As a kid I loved chocolate. As an adult... I STILL love chocolate (as you can tell, nothing as changed). But what HAS changed is where to go FOR chocolate in El Paso. Sadly we've lost a few places, like Fudge N More in 2020. But there ARE places to enjoy the delicious taste of chocolates in & around El Paso.
cbs4local.com
Van lands atop vehicles at Bassett Place parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A van landed atop of two vehicles in a parking lot in central El Paso. It happened around 10:41 a.m. Tuesday at the parking lot for Bassett Place and Costco. According to El Paso Fire, no serious injuries were reported. They did not provide...
El Paso Once Had a Bloody and Violent Race War. Over Salt
There was once an armed conflict over salt that centered in El Paso, especially San Elizario. Many people died and there were many more casualties. Almost all the participants, on every side, were American citizens. And, the two sides of the conflict broke down almost exclusively along racial lines. You...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Ortiz takes new role at El Paso Electric
El Paso Electric (EPE) announces Jennifer Ortiz as the newest Government Affairs Specialist. Jennifer joins a strong government affairs team and will partner with all stakeholders in EPE’s southern New Mexico service area that stretches from Anthony to Hatch. "We are pleased to announce that Jennifer Ortiz has been...
South American Penguins Coming to El Paso Zoo in 2023 – Here’s When We Can Expect Them
Magellanic Penguins will be waddling about at the El Paso Zoo by the end of 2023. Sooner than that, actually. Here’s an update on when El Pasoans can expect the penguin exhibit to open, and how many will call the Sun City home. What are Megallanic Penguins & How...
Ghost Hunt the Second Oldest High School in El Paso This Month
On the last Saturday of the month, a local paranormal group is hosting an investigative ghost tour of Austin High School where some freaky stuff has been going on for many years. From a shadow man who wanders in and out of classrooms to voices and whispers in empty hallways...
cbs4local.com
SUV crashes into Northwest El Paso home following chase involving migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle chase that started on Transmountain ended in a Northwest El Paso neighborhood where an SUV crashed into a home, according to Department of Public Safety spokesman, Elliot Torres. The neighborhood is near Potterhouse Court, just off of Redd and Resler drives. A...
KVIA
“Terrible loss”: City officials respond to news of El Paso Police Chief’s death
UPDATE (7:47 p.m.) The El Paso Police Department held a news conference to address Chief Allen's death. During the conference several officers spoke about the huge loss this is for the department. Sgt. Robert Gomez said Chief Allen was a great leader and was passionate about his officers. "Looking at...
Best places to raise a family: Las Cruces, El Paso both ranked in top 15 in survey
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso and Las Cruces both finished in the top 15 in a new ranking of the best cities in the country to raise a family. According to the survey done by scholarship website Scholaroo, Las Cruces ranked as the 11th best city out of 152 cities across the United […]
Peace Garden Plant Shop teaches Sun City residents how to repot plants
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When it comes to the proper care and feeding of plants, Peace Garden Plant Shop is now teaching anyone how to repot house plants. 10 years in the making, Co-Owner Zian Zaragoza and her husband Bradley Squiers started selling houseplants from their home, leading the couple to open up their […]
New Western Playland Owner Sets 2023 Opening Date
You better start eating your broccoli, y’all. Western Playland will be cranking up the rides in late February. It's one of the sure signs springtime in El Paso is right around the corner. When it opens for the 2023 season it will be the first time in decades the...
cbs4local.com
Drivers impacted by rebar on Doniphan Dr. still await on reimbursement
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It's been three months since several vehicles were damaged by rebar placed along Doniphan Drive that were part of a road improvement project in El Paso's Upper Valley. Since then, CBS4 On Your Side learned owners of the vehicles are still waiting on a...
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish mobile home fire Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire on South Valley Drive Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the 2300 block of South Valley Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to find a single mobile home on fire. According to LCFD, […]
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
El Paso Weather: From Wind To Rain, Get Ready For A Wet Start To The Week
Welp, we got the wind this past Sunday and now it’s time for the rain to join in on the fun!. According to the National Weather Service, chances for showers are on the increase for the start of this week. Monday Forecast:. Clouds are expected to stick around throughout...
Comments / 0