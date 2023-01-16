You've heard of a bar crawl but have you heard of a taco crawl? It's exactly the same as a bar crawl, only except with going to bars, you're going to places that sell tacos. This is certainly not a new phenomena; back in 2018 Rick Martinez did a 195 mile taco crawl all within Texas. Others would follow suit; we've seen people in LA do it as well as fellow Texas cities Houston & Sherman.

