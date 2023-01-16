ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxy’s Windy Wednesday Forecast: Expect a chilly, gusty day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday! Expect a windy Wednesday!. Expect a high of 52 degrees today, a little bit cooler than yesterday plus with those winds its going to feel very cold outside make sure bundle even more, but no rain chances today.🌂☔️
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday, producing strong winds and cold temperatures. The next cold front is expected to arrive Friday, with yet another one expected Monday into Tuesday. The cold front expected Tuesday, could also produce possible morning precipitation. With the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Construction crew damages gas line in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A damaged gas line caused gas to leak Wednesday afternoon in a south-central El Paso neighborhood. A construction crew hit a gas line in the 500 block of Cortez Drive near Delta Drive around 11:30 a.m., according to El Paso Fire officials. No injuries...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

The Absolute Necessary Stops To Have A Taco Crawl In El Paso

You've heard of a bar crawl but have you heard of a taco crawl? It's exactly the same as a bar crawl, only except with going to bars, you're going to places that sell tacos. This is certainly not a new phenomena; back in 2018 Rick Martinez did a 195 mile taco crawl all within Texas. Others would follow suit; we've seen people in LA do it as well as fellow Texas cities Houston & Sherman.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Best & Must Go-To Places For Chocolate Lovers In El Paso

As a kid I loved chocolate. As an adult... I STILL love chocolate (as you can tell, nothing as changed). But what HAS changed is where to go FOR chocolate in El Paso. Sadly we've lost a few places, like Fudge N More in 2020. But there ARE places to enjoy the delicious taste of chocolates in & around El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Van lands atop vehicles at Bassett Place parking lot

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A van landed atop of two vehicles in a parking lot in central El Paso. It happened around 10:41 a.m. Tuesday at the parking lot for Bassett Place and Costco. According to El Paso Fire, no serious injuries were reported. They did not provide...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Ortiz takes new role at El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric (EPE) announces Jennifer Ortiz as the newest Government Affairs Specialist. Jennifer joins a strong government affairs team and will partner with all stakeholders in EPE’s southern New Mexico service area that stretches from Anthony to Hatch. "We are pleased to announce that Jennifer Ortiz has been...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

SUV crashes into Northwest El Paso home following chase involving migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle chase that started on Transmountain ended in a Northwest El Paso neighborhood where an SUV crashed into a home, according to Department of Public Safety spokesman, Elliot Torres. The neighborhood is near Potterhouse Court, just off of Redd and Resler drives. A...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Peace Garden Plant Shop teaches Sun City residents how to repot plants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When it comes to the proper care and feeding of plants, Peace Garden Plant Shop is now teaching anyone how to repot house plants. 10 years in the making, Co-Owner Zian Zaragoza and her husband Bradley Squiers started selling houseplants from their home, leading the couple to open up their […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

New Western Playland Owner Sets 2023 Opening Date

You better start eating your broccoli, y’all. Western Playland will be cranking up the rides in late February. It's one of the sure signs springtime in El Paso is right around the corner. When it opens for the 2023 season it will be the first time in decades the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Drivers impacted by rebar on Doniphan Dr. still await on reimbursement

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It's been three months since several vehicles were damaged by rebar placed along Doniphan Drive that were part of a road improvement project in El Paso's Upper Valley. Since then, CBS4 On Your Side learned owners of the vehicles are still waiting on a...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces firefighters extinguish mobile home fire Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire on South Valley Drive Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the 2300 block of South Valley Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to find a single mobile home on fire. According to LCFD, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
LAS CRUCES, NM

