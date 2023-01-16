Read full article on original website
Climate misinformation ‘rocket boosters’ on Musk’s Twitter
WASHINGTON (AP) — Search for the word “climate” on Twitter and the first automatic recommendation isn’t “climate crisis” or “climate jobs” or even “climate change” but instead “climate scam.”. Clicking on the recommendation yields dozens of posts denying the...
Jan. 6 rioter tried to copyright note he left on Pelosi's desk
Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Weidman: Latest Biden scandal reveals more than just hypocrisy
Anyone who has ever served our country in a capacity which required a security clearance knows that dealing with classified materials is serious business. Federal agencies and the military services all have regulations, based on law, for handling classified documents, and they cover everything from the origination to the destruction of the document as well as chain of custody, transportation and storage requirements, and they impose strict penalties for the violation the law “regardless of office or level of employment."
Zelenskyy ramps up pressure on Western allies to send tanks
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy bared frustration Thursday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in Davos about not obtaining enough tanks from some Western countries to help his country defend itself from Russia. Speaking by video link at a breakfast with...
New data shows a potential rise in tornadoes in U.S. after storms ravage South
As the South reels from more than 30 tornadoes reported across the region last week, new climate data shows that the destructive storms may be on the rise. A string of damaging and deadly tornadoes landed in multiple states including Alabama, with six deaths recorded in the state's Autauga County, officials said. A 5-year-old boy died in Georgia when a tree fell on a vehicle, killing him inside.
