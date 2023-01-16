ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Officers involved in Tyre Nichols traffic stop given notice of violations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, the MPD internal investigation regarding the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols wrapped up this past Saturday. 29-year-old Nichols was pulled over on January 7 near the intersection of Ross Road and Raines Road in Hickory Hill for reckless driving, and after two “confrontations” with officers on the scene, he was taken into custody.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 3 suspects wanted for car break-in, shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are wanted after breaking into a vehicle that led to a shooting on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting at 11:45 a..m. on Jordan Drive. Police say officers were told by the victim that three individuals were breaking...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects shoot at man trying to stop car break-in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects opened fire on a man after they were caught trying to break into his niece’s car. According to MPD, on January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5200 Block of Jordan Drive. The victim told officers that three suspects were breaking into his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbing Popeyes at gunpoint in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects are wanted for robbing a Popeyes in Frayser at gunpoint on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the robbery at the Popeyes located at 2153 Frayser Boulevard. Police say two men entered the business at 8:56 a.m. Both suspects grabbed...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 8 suspects wanted for firing shots into multiple homes in Frasyer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eight suspects are wanted for firing multiple gunshots into several homes on Sunday night, according to Memphis Police Department. Police say officers responded to the aggravated assault at 11:00 p.m. on Drowsy Lane where several homes had been struck by gunfire. Multiple shell casings were recovered...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County sending free gun locks to residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is taking a new step in the ongoing fight against gun violence. This week, the county will start mailing free gun locks to people who order them. When it comes to gun violence, Memphis and Shelby County have certainly seen their share of it. Even though homicides decreased last year, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

One found dead, 2 hurt in Berclair house; cause ‘unknown’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman is dead and two others were taken to a hospital from a Berclair home early Wednesday, but Memphis police have few details on what happened. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to a house on Hillmont Avenue, near Macon and Covington Pike, roping it off with crime scene tape. A […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tyre Nichols: No body cam footage will be released until investigation completed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city leaders say the body camera footage from the day Tyre Nichols was injured while in police custody will not be released at this time. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief CJ Davis released a joint statement saying the video will not be released until after the internal investigation is complete.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 4 suspects wanted in carjacking on The Highland Strip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four suspects are wanted in a carjacking that took place on Highland Street on Jan. 1, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a carjacking at The Highland Strip located at 521 South Highland Street. The victim told officers that four men armed with handguns...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bartlett officer hit by car at Cordova IHOP

UPDATE: The injured officer has been released from the hospital and is resting at home. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett Police officer was injured in the line of duty after being hit during a traffic stop on Germantown Parkway. Bartlett Police said an officer pulled over a suspected stolen vehicle on January 18 near […]
BARTLETT, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman hits baby in street, killing child, before taking off and painting her car, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman faces charges months after a child was hit with a car, eventually leading to that child’s death, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a young girl was hit by a car on August 14, 2022 around 3:30 p.m. The car responsible, a blueish-green Toyota Scion with green rims, took off, police said. That girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died four days later, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Haywood Co. Sheriff issues warrant arrest for husband of missing woman

HAYWOOD CO, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the husband of a missing woman on Wednesday. Kevin Watson will be charged with first-degree murder, says Sheriff Billy Garrett, but they are still looking for Britney Watson. HCSO says 34-year-old Britney went missing on Jan....

