actionnews5.com
Officers involved in Tyre Nichols traffic stop given notice of violations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, the MPD internal investigation regarding the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols wrapped up this past Saturday. 29-year-old Nichols was pulled over on January 7 near the intersection of Ross Road and Raines Road in Hickory Hill for reckless driving, and after two “confrontations” with officers on the scene, he was taken into custody.
actionnews5.com
MPD: 3 suspects wanted for car break-in, shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are wanted after breaking into a vehicle that led to a shooting on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting at 11:45 a..m. on Jordan Drive. Police say officers were told by the victim that three individuals were breaking...
City of Memphis, MPD say video of confrontation between Tyre Nichols and police could be released next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis and MPD said Tuesday that video of the arrest of Tyre Nichols, who died after a traffic stop and confrontation with Memphis Police, will be released when an internal investigation is completed. In a statement, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief...
Suspects shoot at man trying to stop car break-in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects opened fire on a man after they were caught trying to break into his niece’s car. According to MPD, on January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5200 Block of Jordan Drive. The victim told officers that three suspects were breaking into his […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbing Popeyes at gunpoint in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects are wanted for robbing a Popeyes in Frayser at gunpoint on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the robbery at the Popeyes located at 2153 Frayser Boulevard. Police say two men entered the business at 8:56 a.m. Both suspects grabbed...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 8 suspects wanted for firing shots into multiple homes in Frasyer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eight suspects are wanted for firing multiple gunshots into several homes on Sunday night, according to Memphis Police Department. Police say officers responded to the aggravated assault at 11:00 p.m. on Drowsy Lane where several homes had been struck by gunfire. Multiple shell casings were recovered...
Shelby County sending free gun locks to residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is taking a new step in the ongoing fight against gun violence. This week, the county will start mailing free gun locks to people who order them. When it comes to gun violence, Memphis and Shelby County have certainly seen their share of it. Even though homicides decreased last year, […]
Second suspect in murder of missing UofM nursing student arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department arrested a second man believed to be connected to the murder of Barshay Wilson, the University of Memphis nursing student who was found dead with several gunshot wounds after he was reported missing on December 10, one day before his graduation. Cassius Bryant,...
Threatening Facebook comments leads to man’s arrest for murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Facebook comments led to a man’s murder arrest, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said Darnell Appling was found shot to death with multiple gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. on December 29, 2022 near a grocery store on North Watkins Avenue. Police were...
One found dead, 2 hurt in Berclair house; cause ‘unknown’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman is dead and two others were taken to a hospital from a Berclair home early Wednesday, but Memphis police have few details on what happened. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to a house on Hillmont Avenue, near Macon and Covington Pike, roping it off with crime scene tape. A […]
Man arrested after deadly fight in South Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 32-year-old man was arrested in the death of another man who was found dead following a fight in South Memphis, police said Tuesday. Darius Aldridge was charged with manslaughter in the death of a man in early November, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
actionnews5.com
Tyre Nichols: No body cam footage will be released until investigation completed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city leaders say the body camera footage from the day Tyre Nichols was injured while in police custody will not be released at this time. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief CJ Davis released a joint statement saying the video will not be released until after the internal investigation is complete.
actionnews5.com
Memorial service for Tyre Nichols held; MPD expects investigation to end by Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been 10 days since 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was pulled over by Memphis police near the intersection of Ross Road and Raines Road in Hickory Hill, a traffic stop that went south after two “confrontations” between Nichols and officers on the scene. Nichols...
MPD looking for shooting suspect after 1 critically injured in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a shooting suspect after one person was critically injured in North Memphis Tuesday afternoon. According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting at the 2800 block of Peres Avenue. A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD...
Shelby County Sheriff's Office increase patrol in Lakeland after a spike in crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A string of crimes in Lakeland, Tennessee, has both law enforcement and community members on alert. Since December, officials have gotten several calls from residents. Though typically peaceful, crime has Lakeland bustling. “No community is immune from crime of various degrees,” said Anthony Buckner, Shelby County...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 4 suspects wanted in carjacking on The Highland Strip
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four suspects are wanted in a carjacking that took place on Highland Street on Jan. 1, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a carjacking at The Highland Strip located at 521 South Highland Street. The victim told officers that four men armed with handguns...
Man shoots boyfriend, pistol whips girlfriend after weed deal turned robbery, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A couple met a man to buy marijuana but soon found themselves afraid for their lives, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said the couple met 19-year-old Corwin Corbett-Bergquist on January 15 on Royal Knight Drive. Instead of selling the man and woman weed,...
Bartlett officer hit by car at Cordova IHOP
UPDATE: The injured officer has been released from the hospital and is resting at home. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett Police officer was injured in the line of duty after being hit during a traffic stop on Germantown Parkway. Bartlett Police said an officer pulled over a suspected stolen vehicle on January 18 near […]
Woman hits baby in street, killing child, before taking off and painting her car, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman faces charges months after a child was hit with a car, eventually leading to that child’s death, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a young girl was hit by a car on August 14, 2022 around 3:30 p.m. The car responsible, a blueish-green Toyota Scion with green rims, took off, police said. That girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died four days later, according to MPD.
actionnews5.com
Haywood Co. Sheriff issues warrant arrest for husband of missing woman
HAYWOOD CO, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the husband of a missing woman on Wednesday. Kevin Watson will be charged with first-degree murder, says Sheriff Billy Garrett, but they are still looking for Britney Watson. HCSO says 34-year-old Britney went missing on Jan....
