Woman following customers into restrooms at Harper Road Little General, screaming, cursing, law enforcement requested

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Sunday night disturbance at the Harper Road Little General has resulted in on-scene assistance from law enforcement.

As indicated by Raleigh County Emergency Dispatch Services, a woman at the Harper Road Little General location began harassing customers at the store late Sunday night.

The individual, described as a woman in her sixties wearing all black, has reportedly been following patrons around the store – including into restroom areas – cursing and screaming that they are not welcome.

The individual who originally contacted emergency services stated that the woman had been at the store “all day,” and when asked if she was feeling okay responded in the affirmative.

Subsequent information has been yet to emerge as the situation unfolds, and it is unknown at this time of law enforcement entities have yet made contact.

LOOTPRESS will continue to provide updates on the situation as further information is revealed.

Additional LOOTPRESS crime coverage can be found here.