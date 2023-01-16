ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

The Crux of the LIV Golf-PGA Tour Battle, Tiger in the Ryder Cup and More Masters Invites

By SI Golf staff
 3 days ago

A number of PGA Tour players will play in next month's Saudi International, and Bob Harig explains how that is the origin of where we are now in the game.

The PGA Tour's two-week Hawaii swing ended with a clutch weekend from Si Woo Kim in the first full-field event of 2023. On this page you'll find links to Bob Harig's Weekly Read notes from around the game.

To Understand the PGA Tour-LIV Golf Battle, Start With Conflicting-Event Releases

Eoin Clarke/Golffile

A year ago at this time, perhaps you didn't know about conflicting-event releases and what went into PGA Tour players making starts on other tours around the world. But as Bob Harig writes, the story of those releases is at the heart of the divided pro game .

Contemplating One Way Tiger Woods Could Play in This Year's Ryder Cup

Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY NETWORK

Over the last several years, Tiger Woods has taken increased interest in Ryder and Presidents Cups, from being a behind-the-scenes voice to roles as assistant captain and captain. He'll undoubtedly be involved in Rome this fall, but could he play in the Ryder Cup where the U.S. will try to win on foreign soil for the first time in three decades? Bob Harig says "maybe" and explains how.

European Ryder Cup Hopefuls Get a Taste of the Format at the Hero Cup

Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports

European players got a test run of sorts for the Rome Ryder Cup last week at the Hero Cup, a renewed version of the old Seve Trophy that pitted teams from Continental Europe against Great Britain & Ireland. Bob Harig takes a closer look at the event and particularly Francesco Molinari , a past Ryder Cup hero who would dearly love to play in his home country.

Weekly Read Fore! Things: More Masters Invites and Paying the PIP Bonuses

David Yeazell/USA TODAY Sports

In this week's Fore! Things, Bob Harig explains how the Masters field now stands at 82 and what PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said about how he'll handle PIP payouts for the infrequently playing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who used his one opt-out for a designated event already by skipping Kapalua.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Golf Digest

Jim Nantz and the CBS crew on the 2023 season, Trevor Immelman's new role and covering LIV Golf

The PGA Tour on CBS returns next week after a five-month hiatus, the Farmers Insurance Open kicking off the 2023 season for the network. Similar to last year the Farmers will finish on a Saturday to not coincide with the NFL’s conference championship games, meaning Jim Nantz will be calling the Torrey Pines event remotely. “We’re really excited to be back at San Diego and to be the only network that has a primetime Saturday finish in all of golf,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “I think it adds an entirely new and interesting element to the coverage.” The network will also be presenting the tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time, while 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman will assume lead analyst duties following the retirement of Nick Faldo.
Golf Digest

Si Woo Kim’s sick whip, Jordan Spieth’s new big rig and Tiger Woods’ game show glimpse

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we have (mericifully) never seen a golfer develop a case of the yips quite as badly—or quickly—as that Dallas Cowboys kicker on Monday night. Good lord, that was tough to watch. (Unless you had the under, of course.) As someone who has dealt with driver yips, I can sympathize with Brett Maher. But after working with a psychologist last year as part of a larger improvement process, I’ve (hopefully) overcome my issues off the tee under pressure. So, Brett, if you need some help, I’ve got the guy. Anyway, there was better golf being played, so let’s talk about that instead. And remember, laces out, Dan.
Tri-City Herald

LPGA Players Dealing With Substandard Facilities at Tournament of Champions

Editor's Note: Wednesday evening, 36 additional lockers were installed at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in advance of Thursday's first round. An official with Hilton Grand Vacations said that this would ensure that every female—both LPGA players and celebrity players—will have her own locker. Past LPGA winners...
