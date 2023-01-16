The Crux of the LIV Golf-PGA Tour Battle, Tiger in the Ryder Cup and More Masters Invites

A number of PGA Tour players will play in next month's Saudi International, and Bob Harig explains how that is the origin of where we are now in the game.

The PGA Tour's two-week Hawaii swing ended with a clutch weekend from Si Woo Kim in the first full-field event of 2023. On this page you'll find links to Bob Harig's Weekly Read notes from around the game.

Eoin Clarke/Golffile

A year ago at this time, perhaps you didn't know about conflicting-event releases and what went into PGA Tour players making starts on other tours around the world. But as Bob Harig writes, the story of those releases is at the heart of the divided pro game .

Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY NETWORK

Over the last several years, Tiger Woods has taken increased interest in Ryder and Presidents Cups, from being a behind-the-scenes voice to roles as assistant captain and captain. He'll undoubtedly be involved in Rome this fall, but could he play in the Ryder Cup where the U.S. will try to win on foreign soil for the first time in three decades? Bob Harig says "maybe" and explains how.

Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports

European players got a test run of sorts for the Rome Ryder Cup last week at the Hero Cup, a renewed version of the old Seve Trophy that pitted teams from Continental Europe against Great Britain & Ireland. Bob Harig takes a closer look at the event and particularly Francesco Molinari , a past Ryder Cup hero who would dearly love to play in his home country.

David Yeazell/USA TODAY Sports

In this week's Fore! Things, Bob Harig explains how the Masters field now stands at 82 and what PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said about how he'll handle PIP payouts for the infrequently playing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who used his one opt-out for a designated event already by skipping Kapalua.