West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent
Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families. West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Metro News
Now is the time to improve literacy in West Virginia schools, superintendent emphasizes to delegates
West Virginia’s superintendent of schools told lawmakers that literacy has been lagging for three decades and he wants to do something about it. David Roach, who was named superintendent last August, laid out his vision for improving West Virginia’s education system to the House Education Committee over about an hour. Roach said falling behind on literacy isn’t just a West Virginia problem, but a national one.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia House Education Committee considers teacher assistant bill
CHARLESTON — A bill championed last year by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw to provide teachers in early elementary school grades with assistants received good grades from the House Education Committee Wednesday. Committee members recommended House Bill 2003, providing childhood assistant teachers in elementary schools, for passage. The bill heads...
On MLK Day, a call for policies to reduce West Virginia’s disparities
On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, lawmakers convened for the sixth day of the 60-day regular session. That’s right — it’s 10% over already. Below, an update on some transparency issues which could affect the Legislature’s actions for the rest of the session and a few quick stats on lawmaker demographics. But first, a look at MLK Day in the Legislature.
Is it legal to marry your cousin in West Virginia?
There are states where it is legal to marry a first cousin.
Williamson Daily News
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 15, 1799: Monroe County was established. It was named for James Monroe, the newly inaugurated governor of Virginia and later president of the United States.
Williamson Daily News
Samples: 'We're just dropping the ball' on foster care policies
West Virginia has the right policies to help children transitioning out of foster care, but they are not being effectively applied, a top legislative adviser told lawmakers. Jeremiah Samples, a former deputy secretary with the Department of Health and Human Resources, recently gave a presentation to the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families in which he discussed the risks associated with children aging out of the state’s foster care system. Samples is now an adviser for the Joint Committee on Government and Finance.
The Health Plan donates to help stock West Virginia food banks
The Health Plan made a $360,000 donation to various West Virginia food banks to help restore their stocks and feed West Virginians.
nomadlawyer.org
The 06 Best Places to Live in West Virginia
Best Places to Live in West Virginia: West Virginia is famous for its great history, mountains, hilly areas, mines and coal industries. There are several things in West Virginia to makes this state more special than any other, some of them are;. West Virginia provides a low cost of living...
Bill to reduce WV Personal Income Tax overwhelmingly passes through House, Gov. Justice urges Senate to follow suit
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia House of Delegates assembled Wednesday as part of the ongoing Legislative sessions to discuss several a number of bills not the least significant of which was House Bill 2526 pertaining to reduction of the personal income tax. HB 2526, introduced by Speaker...
Conservationists meet with West Virginia legislators at state capitol
On Jan. 16, the West Virginia conservation community will be meeting with state legislators at the state Capitol Complex during the second annual Conservation Day.
Daily Athenaeum
What to know about campus carry this legislative session
State lawmakers have introduced a series of bills that would permit concealed firearms on college or university campuses, more commonly known as “campus carry.”. Campus carry bills have caused controversy in the past on college campuses in West Virginia, specifically in 2019 when roughly 100 students and faculty protested in Woodburn Circle. The bill, deemed the “Campus Self-Defense Act,” died a month later in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
What is a zipper merge and why don’t we use it in West Virginia?
Some states use something called a "zipper merge" to cut down to one lane on multi-lane roads, but West Virginia prefers the alternate "early merge."
West Virginia Senate passes tactical medical professionals firearms bill
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would allow “tactical medical professionals” to carry firearms for protection. The bill now heads to the West Virginia House of Delegates. If passed and signed into law, the bill would allow paramedics, nurses and doctors to carry a gun while responding to […]
HARDY coming to State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The first concert has been announced for the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia. The State Fair of West Virginia announced HARDY is the first concert added to the 2023 Grandstand Lineup on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10 AM. Kelly Collins, the […]
WSAZ
W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.
WDTV
Legislature considers bringing back death penalty in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A bill that proposes bringing back the death penalty in West Virginia was introduced in the House of Delegates. HB 2555 would bring back capital punishment in some first-degree murder cases. According to the bill’s text, those certain cases would include if the victim was a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Christina Lawrence
Christina Lawrence, 57, of St. Marys, passed away Jan. 15, 2023, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
connect-bridgeport.com
Teacher and School Service Personnel of Year Winners of Year Honored in Charleston
The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) Jessica Grose received awards from program sponsors last week during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, West Virginia....
