ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent

Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families. West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Now is the time to improve literacy in West Virginia schools, superintendent emphasizes to delegates

West Virginia’s superintendent of schools told lawmakers that literacy has been lagging for three decades and he wants to do something about it. David Roach, who was named superintendent last August, laid out his vision for improving West Virginia’s education system to the House Education Committee over about an hour. Roach said falling behind on literacy isn’t just a West Virginia problem, but a national one.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia House Education Committee considers teacher assistant bill

CHARLESTON — A bill championed last year by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw to provide teachers in early elementary school grades with assistants received good grades from the House Education Committee Wednesday. Committee members recommended House Bill 2003, providing childhood assistant teachers in elementary schools, for passage. The bill heads...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Williamson Daily News

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 15, 1799: Monroe County was established. It was named for James Monroe, the newly inaugurated governor of Virginia and later president of the United States.
VIRGINIA STATE
Williamson Daily News

Samples: 'We're just dropping the ball' on foster care policies

West Virginia has the right policies to help children transitioning out of foster care, but they are not being effectively applied, a top legislative adviser told lawmakers. Jeremiah Samples, a former deputy secretary with the Department of Health and Human Resources, recently gave a presentation to the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families in which he discussed the risks associated with children aging out of the state’s foster care system. Samples is now an adviser for the Joint Committee on Government and Finance.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 06 Best Places to Live in West Virginia

Best Places to Live in West Virginia: West Virginia is famous for its great history, mountains, hilly areas, mines and coal industries. There are several things in West Virginia to makes this state more special than any other, some of them are;. West Virginia provides a low cost of living...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Athenaeum

What to know about campus carry this legislative session

State lawmakers have introduced a series of bills that would permit concealed firearms on college or university campuses, more commonly known as “campus carry.”. Campus carry bills have caused controversy in the past on college campuses in West Virginia, specifically in 2019 when roughly 100 students and faculty protested in Woodburn Circle. The bill, deemed the “Campus Self-Defense Act,” died a month later in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

HARDY coming to State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The first concert has been announced for the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia. The State Fair of West Virginia announced HARDY is the first concert added to the 2023 Grandstand Lineup on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10 AM. Kelly Collins, the […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Christina Lawrence

Christina Lawrence, 57, of St. Marys, passed away Jan. 15, 2023, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Comments / 0

Community Policy