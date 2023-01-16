Read full article on original website
Clinton M. Myers
Clinton M. Myers, 62, of Parkersburg, formerly of Bluefield, WV, passed away Jan. 10, 2023. He was born in Bluefield, WV, May 19, 1960, the son of the late Rose Carolyn Myers. Clint was employed by Pactiv Evergreen in Mineral Wells and had attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Parkersburg.
Robert “Pete” Corbett
Robert “Pete” Corbett, 79, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, after a long illness at his home with his loving wife and beloved dog Bogy and cat Jill by his side. Pete was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Altoona, PA, to the late Alfred and Sylvia Center Corbett.
Marilyn R. Morton & Gary E. Morton
Marilyn R. Morton, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away at home on Sept. 26, 2022. Gary E. Morton, 79, passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2023. Following their wishes no formal memorial service is planned. The Mortons are survived by two sons, Shane and Rhett Morton, and by a granddaughter, Sara Anne Morton.
Laura Gant
Laura Mae Gant, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away December 26, 2022. She was born December 31, 1933, in Macfarlan, WV, a daughter of the late Alexander Lamp and Lelia Jane (Pennington) Lamp. Laura was Christian by faith and a homemaker. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Gant of Parkersburg,...
William E. Wilcox Sr.
William Edward Wilcox Sr., 86, of Elizabeth, passed away in Chambersburg, PA, while traveling with his son to New Hampshire. He was born October 3, 1936, in Clarksburg, WV a son of the late Dale K. and Verna Mills Wilcox. William (Bill) was in the United States Navy and served...
John Allen Modesitt
John Allen Modesitt, “Al” departed this life Jan. 13, 2023, at WVU Medicine peacefully, surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Franklin Modesitt and Margaret Leon Modesitt, along with one sister Carolyn Jean Modesitt. He is survived by...
Thomas Brian Winans
Thomas Brian Winans, 66, of Parkersburg, WV, went to his eternal life with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He passed away in his sleep on Jan. 12, 2023. He was born with his twin brother, David, on Aug. 8, 1956. He was the fourth son of the late Sarah Frances DeFranco Winans and James Francis Winans, Jr.
Randall Keith Jackson
Randall Keith Jackson, 75, of Parkersburg, WV, peacefully passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. He was born Aug. 27, 1947, in Wheeling, WV, a son of the late Keith and Winnie (Cunningham) Jackson. He is survived by his Wife, Minnie Jackson (Wince) of...
Velma Lowe
Velma Lowe, 96, of Marietta passed away at 3:58 a.m., Wednesday, at Harmar Place. Funeral services, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Her complete obituary will appear in Friday’s edition of The Marietta Times.
Carolyn Ann Hanshaw Sheesley
Carolyn Ann Hanshaw Sheesley, 81, of Marietta, passed away at 1:30 am on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Heartland of Marietta. She will be cremated and burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.
Helen Marie Perry
Helen Marie Perry, 74, of Marietta, died January 16, 2023, at the Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, OH. Funeral, services 4 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Visitation, 2 – 4 pm Thursday. Inurnment, Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell, OH, at a later date.
Edith “Rose” Mills
Surrounded by her loving family, Edith “Rose” Mills, 92, of Brohard, WV, passed away at home Jan. 17, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Archie and Dora Bell Rose. She attended O’Brien School and later took training at Calhoun General Hospital for Certified Nurses in 1987 and graduated with her class. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clarence D. Mills; sisters Edna Ruth Rose and Elodene Prather; brothers Archie Rose Jr. and Alfred “Buck” Rose and grandson John D Lemon.
M. Lynn Lassiter
M. Lynn Lassiter, 72, of Ravenswood, formerly of Spencer, passed away Saturday in Marietta Memorial Hospital, following an extended illness. There will be no public services at this time. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com.
Artisbridge announces local events
This week’s local activities as compiled by Artsbridge:. * All About Color, 10 a.m.-noon, Parkersburg Art Center. * Make Time For….Donor Thank You Cards, 10 a.m., Artsbridge. * Afterschool Teen Hangout! ages 12-19, 3-6 p.m., public library on Emerson Avenue. * Cool After Class Crafts, 3:30-5 p.m., Parkersburg...
Lillie Mae Miller
Lillie Mae Miller, 74, of Waverly, passed away Jan. 16, 2023, under the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Jan. 12:. * Aerial Noelle Henderson, no address given, was arraigned on a charge of being a fugitive from justice from the Arkansas Board of Parole on a probation violation. She was held without bond. *...
West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
Thomas Dale Chalfant
Thomas Dale Chalfant, 71, of Oak Grove, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. The funeral will be private. Burial, New St. Mary’s Cemetery. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home offers condolences by visiting their website or by going to their Facebook page.
New Boy Scout troops on the way to the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG — Boy Scouts of America membership in the Kootaga District hasn’t quite matched the increases seen nationwide and throughout the Buckskin Council, but three new troops are in various stages of development locally and officials hope more are on the way. “Honestly, our goal is to have...
Cody Duane Whiting
Cody Duane Whiting, 32, of Reedy, passed away Jan. 11, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Burn Intensive Care Unit, following an accident at home. Visitation, 5-8 p.m. today, Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth. Funeral, 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. John Larrison officiating. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Whiting family.
